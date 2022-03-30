AD
Featured: Gamescom 2025 Coverage
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
World news
Sports
Cars
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
Videos
User TV
Shorts
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Poll
Contests
User reviews
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Crosswind
Crosswind took inspiration from Pirates of the Caribbean after receiving player feedback
We spoke with the developer at Gamescom.
Published 2025-09-19 13:37
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
Counter-Strike’s original creator shares his opinion on CS2
on the 12th of September 2025 at 14:54
Battlefield 6 - Visiting Los Angeles to see the upcoming shooter
on the 6th of August 2025 at 14:54
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 17th of July 2025 at 13:56
How did The Gang perfect Out of Sight’s second-person perspective?
on the 10th of May 2025 at 12:50
Akira will be back for the John Wick Caine spin-off
on the 10th of May 2025 at 10:04
Nintendo Switch 2 - Accessories Close-Up
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:10
Nintendo Switch 2 - Hardware Close-Up from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - What's In The Box from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - A Full Hardware Rotation from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Edition Unboxing
on the 28th of March 2025 at 11:17
Nick Frost is tapped to take over Hagrid duties in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot
on the 27th of March 2025 at 15:42
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will now launch in October
on the 27th of March 2025 at 12:42
More
Videos
Putting Survival Back in Survival Horror - Crisol: Theater of Idols Gamescom 25 Interview
on the 19th of September 2025 at 13:30
GRTV News - Tencent claps back at Sony for claim that Light of Motiram is a Horizon "clone"
on the 19th of September 2025 at 12:40
Chess meets endless runners - ZugZwang interview at IFA 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 11:10
Tile-laying tactics - Obergenie interview at IFA 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 11:08
Dung dilemmas - Dung Slinger interview at IFA 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 11:06
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
GRTV News - Are Switch 2 sales struggling?
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Skate (Gameplay) - Shredding in San Van
on the 18th of September 2025 at 15:12
GRTV News - Gearbox issues statement on Borderlands 4 performance
on the 18th of September 2025 at 12:38
Be a Badass! Six Reasons Why Borderlands 4 is a Must-Play Game this September (Sponsored)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 08:00
GRTV News - Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will have plenty of post-launch support
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:56
Skate - Livestream Replay
on the 17th of September 2025 at 18:11
More
Movie Trailers
The Chair Company - Official Trailer
on the 19th of September 2025 at 09:37
Now You See Me: Now You Don't - Official Trailer 2
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:08
The Diplomat: Season 3 - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 07:54
True Haunting - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 07:54
Mrs Playmen - Official Teaser (Netflix)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 07:53
The Last Frontier - Official Trailer
on the 18th of September 2025 at 21:48
The Lost Bus - Official Trailer 2
on the 18th of September 2025 at 20:06
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Official Trailer
on the 18th of September 2025 at 12:51
Victoria Beckham - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:22
One Piece: Season 2 - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:20
Vicious - Trailer (Paramount+)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:18
Ozzy: No Escape From Now - Official Trailer (Paramount+)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:18
More
Trailers
Absolum - Gameplay Trailer
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:38
Platypus Reclayed - Out Now Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:12
skate. - Live Action Trailer
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:11
Rainbow Six: Siege X: Operation High Stakes - CGI Trailer
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:10
Yooka-Replaylee - Demo Trailer (PS5)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:10
Fortnite - The Power of Megazord - Battle Royale Gameplay Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:09
Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:09
The Lonesome Guild - Preorder Now (PS5)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:09
Labyrinthine Console Edition - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:08
The Jackbox Party Pack 11 - Gameplay Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:08
Formula Legends - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Throne and Liberty - Solisium's Awakening Trailer (PS5)
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
More
Events
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
More