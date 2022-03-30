Chess meets endless runners - ZugZwang interview at IFA 2025

We caught up with Yunus Krüger, student at S4G School for Games all at IFA 2025 to learn more about their upcoming mobile strategy game.
"Hi and welcome to IFA 2025.Of course this conference is all about tech and innovation.A lot of fun products such as vacuum cleaners that can go underwater and robots that can pick up your shoes and stuff like that."
"But there is also a small corner for some video games, which of course is what we are mainly interested in.And yeah, one of the games is this one.It's a mobile game and it's been developed by some game students."
"So can you introduce yourself and your game?Hi, I'm Yunus. I'm from the School for Games.And we made this game in like 10 weeks for a school project.And we want to do like a bit of a challenge, not doing like a normal PC game."
"We want actually to release also in Google Play and do all the, I don't know, back stuff, what you need to do to like go on to market, do stuff.And yeah, I can talk a bit about the game.It's like a chess, but matched with an endless runner system."
"So you have the chess figures and they walk automatically.And you need to swipe the tiles to like don't die.And yeah, it's speed up over time. That's the game.Yeah, so obviously normally game development takes quite a lot of time and resources."
"And you're like, you're studying and you have a limited amount of time.So how is the development process when you have to do everything so quickly?What are some of the challenges?So mostly we are 9 people at all."
"And planning is a lot of work in this type of project.And we had like pre-production, which was like planning everything, the idea.We had multiple games we would choose from.And coordinating this with Scrum, for example, like project management."
"Project management was like the difficulty, I guess.And then having release dates, which like are set in stone.And we need to match what is possible and what is the highest priority.And what we get the most out of the game in this time."
"Yeah, and why did you choose to make a mobile game on this vertical screen?Why did you go that way?So I'm not the coder directly. Here's the coder behind the camera.But mostly we use Unity for it."
"And it was a bit difficult because we first done WebGL, like for web.And then switch over to like APKs, to Android.And in Codemist we done like, I don't know, like many...I don't know how it's named, like loading."
"We had some ideas, this object pulling we did to like get the performance right.Because performance was a big problem for mobile, so many devices.Also dynamic scaling of the screen for buttons, UI.This was all code problems, I guess."
"Yeah, and can you maybe show us the game a bit and how it's played?Yeah, and explain a bit about it at the same time.Yeah, sure, sure, sure.So I can start into it."
"So first of all... Oh, I should start in the tutorial, actually.Start tutorial.So here you can see like the tiles.You can swipe, or the rows are the same."
"And we have now a Rook, which just jumps one tile.And when you swipe, it starts moving automatically.And yeah, you can adjust it when it's on it.You can pre-move, I guess."
"And there are also a bit collectibles for points for the high score.The goal is actually only the high score in this game.Yeah, and now we have two figures, and it's a bit...So the figures, do they move like real chess pieces?Yeah, yeah, yeah."
"So the Knight also jumps like a chess piece.And then you have to adjust so it has a path through the level.And it's getting faster over time.So how many levels have you managed to make in this short period of time?Yeah, I think there's like 40 segments."
"And one segment is like 16 rows, I think.And they are also dynamically spawning, so random.I think we had a bit more, but we reduced it to have only the quality segments.But it's like a better work with the game design, or level design in this case."
"Is the game going to be released for everybody to download, or is it just like an internal project?It is kind of an internal project, but we released it on Google Play.You can download it on Android, and also play it on web on the itch site.Well, thanks for showing us the game, and good luck with your further studies."
"Thanks, thanks for the interview."