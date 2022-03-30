Tile-laying tactics - Obergenie interview at IFA 2025

We caught up with Sparrow Games CEO Benjamin Scharff to learn more about the project that they are currently prototyping and developing.
"We are here with a new indie game and it's a puzzle clicker.So, could you start by introducing yourself and this concept?Yes, I'm Benjamin, an indie from Germany, living in Berlin, making games for 15 years."
"And this is our new game, Obergenie.Obergenie is a German pun.Obergene is a German word for eggplant.And ober is like master genius."
"And the game is a mix of cookie clicker.You know cookie clickers?You have to click on cookies to get currency, to buy buildings, to get more cookies.And our game is also a puzzle game, where you have to solve a lot of puzzles."
"We have over 200 puzzles.And when you solve the puzzles, you get stars.And with the stars you get more currency, cookies.And in our crazy town, it's an area where you can buy new buildings for the currency."
"And with the buildings you get more puzzles, and with the puzzles you get more cookies.Yes, and that's it.And for every puzzle you solve, you get a crazy real video clip.Why did you decide to go for this totally all over the place kind of art style?Yes, this is a very funny story."
"At the beginning we had money, because we had an investor.And we get a lot of money.It's a long story.But after half a year, the investor left, quit our company."
"And so we had no money to finish the game.And there were two ways.The first one, we used AI to finish the game, because a lot of assets were not finished.But we don't want to use AI."
"And so we decided to delete everything and make it new by our own.And this is the result of this process.At first it was only an idea to save the project.But right now all test players love this new crazy indie style."
"And so the game is on a new level of loving.So in terms of the puzzles, are they all handcrafted or is it automatically generated?Every level is handcrafted by our level designer Daniel Kluber.And all levels have a concept, an idea."
"And these first eight levels in this demo are very simple.Not easy, but simple.But the next hundreds of levels, there will be more mechanics, like an enemy.And you have to place your cards and then the turn of the enemy begins."
"And when the enemy can play a card, you lose.And there are some other card types, like crosses or special things.And the goal in our puzzle game is to place all hand cards.And there are a lot, thousands, millions of other pipe-like games where you have to complete all pipes."
"But in our game you have not to complete pipes.You can, but you must not.Here is the goal to place all hand cards.Get rid of your hands."
"When do you think the game will release?I think the release will be in October or November.Right now we have so many ideas for this game.It can be a month later, so November perhaps."
"And it's a very big deal that we haven't invested.We have no publisher.It's everything we do by ourselves.So we have no stakeholder."
"And when we say we will release in December, for example, no one can be angry with us.Yes, and when we see...This is Crazy Town.And on Crazy Town, when you click on the question marks, sometimes it doesn't work because it's a demo."
"Then you can buy it and you can scroll too.It will be very big.Our idea is hundreds of buildings and hundreds of different mechanics.And with buildings you get more puzzles or more things to get more currency."
"Well, thanks for explaining about the game.Thank you."