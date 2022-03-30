Dung dilemmas - Dung Slinger interview at IFA 2025

We spoke with indie developer Ashe Foltin from Bold Beetle Games to learn more about their upcoming physics-based platformer.
"Hi and welcome back to IFA. We are of course looking at a lot of tech today but as you know it's all about the games and the game we are looking at now is a very interesting one because it looks a bit like Hollow Knight Silksong. Is that too big a comparison to draw would you say?It's always a lovely comparison just you know growing up or like growing up with Silksong or like Hollow Knight it's just very cool that people are like oh this game reminds me of that and in a positive way so I hope that we can aspire to those great heights."
"Yeah but of course it isn't like a carbon copy in any way so can you explain a bit about the actual concept of your game?So the basic idea is that you're chained to a giant ball of shit and you have a golf club and you're a tiny dung beetle hitting the shit around because you've been chained to your ball and you want to seek revenge, you want your freedom back and now you have to master that art of dung slinging to like hit the ball, overcome obstacles and defeat your enemies and regain your freedom.Yeah so how exactly does it work with you having this ball constantly chained to you? How does it affect your movement?It pretty much affects your movement in every way. So at the very beginning of the game the ball is a constant struggle. You're constantly having to deal with you're chained to the ball, you can't move freely and you have to maintain it but by the end of the game you really learn how to use the ball to your advantage so you can speed run through the whole game barely touching the floor, always flying about and that's you know the whole core, the fun part."
"So really at the end it plays less like a platformer and more like a fighting game where you're just juggling that ball of shit in the air.So yeah when and how did you come up with the rather unique concept of the game?So I was in class and I was playing the Binding of Isaac and in the Binding of Isaac there is an item where you have a ball chained to you and that item is bad and I don't like it and I thought how can I make this more interesting?And I thought what if instead of you dragging the ball around the ball dragged you around and that's how the whole mechanical idea started and then we needed a mascot and somebody in the team suggested oh why don't we use a dung beetle and a giant ball of shit and I immediately said no."
"But the idea stuck and now the little dung beetle is our mascot.So how has the feedback been so far by the people who have tried your game?The feedback has been really really good.People you know like seeing something new, they like the uniqueness of it all and it reminds them of Hollow Knight in a positive way."
"And you know there are a lot of kinks to work out especially when you're dealing with a new movement system.You can very much create something that is overly difficult and sometimes if I'm not careful I create levels that play like getting over it.But we're tuning the difficulty and learning so that we can iron out those mistakes and make it more like a Celeste."
"In terms of the development what has been the biggest challenge for you?I imagine maybe the ball as for the player is also a challenge for you.Yes it's a lot of things but the ball and chain took a lot of work and fine-tuning, getting things right, making sure you don't get stuck everywhere.And now it works but it takes a lot of performance so we still need to iron that out."
"And it's also just been we started as a student project and when you start as a student project there are a lot of things that you don't know.You don't know how a full production pipeline works, you don't know how efficient and optimized games work.So we've just been learning all of that on our own and that's been fun.And now I think we're on a point where we have a good game that we can sell to people."
"And in terms of release how close are you to a release or a demo or something like that, a public demo?We're doing very close playtests in our Discord server.So very early concepts and we're constantly at events.He liked it. He got to the end. He was very proud of that."
"But yeah we're doing playtests on small events but we still haven't even started full-time production.So we're looking at one year of development roughly still.But in the meantime we do plan on doing a Kickstarter and seeing what do people like.Working with the community, getting some feedback and then seeing what else we can do and how far we can take it."
"Because we noticed early on somebody in our Discord server suggested, Hey you should do local co-op and I have a really cool idea of how I would do it.And I was like, Oh my god, this was brilliant.It's two player co-op but the two balls of dung are chained together."
"So you're forced to cooperate.And that was really exciting and it was just so cool to work with people, see what they are excited about and bring that into the game.And that's what we want to do more of."
"In terms of your vision for the complete game, what kind of progression do you imagine?Is it with new learning skills or getting new abilities like in a Metroidvania?Or is it more like a Mario style platformer with continuous levels?It's honestly a lot more Mario."
"I mean if you look at the game you might think, Oh it's the typical Metroidvania.But with the fast gameplay it doesn't really blend itself well to continue exploring levels again and replaying them.So instead we're focusing on linear stages in a sonic way with branching paths that you can explore.And different mechanics that change the dung ball or the interactions."
"So in some stages we want to have puff balls like dandelions.And if you go into them the little seeds stick to your dung ball and you float a bit.So we just want to play with fun mechanics that change how the core gameplay works.And then keep that fresh over a long period of time."
"And then supplement that with dung skins.You can collect different skins for your dung ball and they all do different things.So you have an easter egg or a cube and they have different shapes.Or you might have a heavier ball or a lighter ball."
"And that allows you to replay the levels again with a very fresh coat of paint.Well thanks a lot for showing off and explaining about your game and enjoy the rest of the show.Thank you, have a good one as well."