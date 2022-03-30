GRTV News - Are Switch 2 sales struggling?

We delve into the latest data coming out of Spain.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today is the final one of the week and we're going to be talking a little bit about the Nintendo Switch 2 and a recent report that our very own Alberto put together in regards to how the console is actually performing in, well, Spain particularly."
"The reason we've done this report is simply because of the fact that it doesn't look like the Switch 2 is selling in the same way that it was selling when it first came out, which is what you'd expect, but at the same time it is still only a few months old, the console, and it seems like it's really starting to run out of steam, probably in part down to the fact that the first sort of three months, four months with the console being out have not been very good in a software sense."
"There hasn't been many reasons to actually upgrade to a Switch 2, unless you wanted to play Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bonanza for example, and seemingly that's translated to the sales as well for the console sort of running out of steam, at least, that's what we're going to be diving into, so let's crack on."
"So yeah, special Spain sales report, is Nintendo Switch 2 losing steam?Gamereactor Spain reviews the current trend in the Spanish hardware market at S37, where Nintendo seems to have ceded its hegemony to Sony PlayStation.So despite one of the most prolific Nintendo Directs on record, the truth is that Nintendo Switch 2's first quarter on the market hasn't been the searing sun scorching the competition that some had hoped for, rather it had a great start, becoming the best console launched in the history of Spain, only to get stuck in a bottleneck of users who couldn't buy it due to the lack of stock that Nintendo suffers from around the world."
"Even now in September they are still arriving less smoothly than demand, although the situation is not as desperate as it was at the beginning of the summer.Perhaps then the problem, rather than the lack of stock, lies in the catalogue.At Gamereactor Spain we have always kept an eye on the fluctuations and progression of sales in the physical market of the Spanish video game industry, using our own sources, and in week 37 of 2025, which stretches from 8th to 14th September, the console sales data shows a stagnation in sales of Nintendo Switch family consoles, which until these days had remained the best selling consoles of the year, adding Switch 1 and Switch 2."
"That has now changed.Playstation 5 has been winning the weekly sales battle against Nintendo Switch 2 since mid-July, in week 29, that was when Playstation UK launched an offer on hardware that pushed sales from 4,000 to 10,000 units a week, which have maintained an inertia ever since."
"Now of course far fewer are being sold.This week around 4,700, which added to the annual total to date adds up to 260,000 PS5, adding Slim and Pro versions.In the case of Nintendo Switch 2, in week 37 it had sold around 3,300, plus 1,000 more of its big sister Switch 1."
"As of today, Nintendo Switch 2 in Spain has sold 165,000 consoles.Nintendo Switch 1, even in its 8th year in sale, has just reached 100,000 consoles sold in Spain in 2025 alone.Is it the lack of stock in the first few months so crucial in the current market situation reason enough for Nintendo not to get back on its feet?Well we're on less firm ground here, but with the data in hand, Nintendo Switch 2's catalogue of exclusives, the ones that could justify the leap to a new generation without hesitation, has been pretty sparse between June and September."
"Mario Kart World was supposed to be a steamroller that would keep us hooked for months and even years to come, but it's surprising to think that Nintendo has pushed it out of any recent stream, and there are even rumours, unconfirmed, that post-release content has been cancelled.The other first party workhorse is Donkey Kong Bonanza, an outstanding game certainly, but with the difficult task of making big numbers when there were still no stock in shops in July."
"The other first party releases, with the exception of the odd Dragon Drive, are more of an upgrade or full DLC package sold at new release prices and don't seem to be attracting much interest either.The most recent example is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, less than 2,000 copies in 3 weeks, unthinkable for any first party released on Nintendo Switch."
"And then there's the issue of game key cards, since Switch 2's release, there has been a noticeable gap between the sales of titles that come complete and cartridgeed such as Nintendo's own games and very specific third party games like Rune Factory Guardians of Azuma or Cyberpunk 2077, versus what is sold as game key cards."
"Titles like Yakuza 0 Director's Cut, a temporary exclusive on Nintendo Switch 2 and a launch title alongside the hardware in June, have been selling an average of 100 copies a week for months.The recent Star Wars Outlaws, even with Ubisoft's fantastic porting work, has sold less than 1,000 in its first two weeks on Switch 2, and Chrono to the New Dawn, half that."
"One thing is clear, Nintendo needs to start reviewing its current stance on physical distribution.With the polls in Japan left no doubt, people are not going to accept game key cards as a new strategy, and third parties need much more support, e.g. Switch 2 development kits, to speed up the process of porting native versions to the console without going through rescaling your backwards compatibility with Switch 1 to justify it."
"We're entering the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., with perhaps the biggest year of Mario games in decades, and with the new console still struggling to get off the ground, Nintendo must react as soon as possible in Spain and in the rest of the markets.Now, I would say that the trend that is being set here in Spain probably applies to a lot of places around the world."
"Again, it kind of reminds me as to what happened with the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series XS, where at launch there really wasn't much reason to upgrade, and we saw that.We saw that it took a long time for developers to go and solely focus on PS5 and Xbox Series X."
"Some games come out for PS4 and Xbox One, because there's still so many people that use the last-gen stuff, because the level of exclusivity on the current-gen stuff isn't as extreme as it has been in the past when we go from the PS3 to the PS4, the Xbox 360 to the Xbox One, things like that, or even for Nintendo's sake, like the Wii to the..."
"We're going to ignore the Wii U, so the Wii to the Switch.The point is, it would surprise me if this sales information is somewhat relevant to all regions around the world where Nintendo is probably seeing the Switch 2 struggling.Now, we are heading into a period though, particularly around autumn into the holiday period, where I do think it will pick up steam and rather quickly at that."
"Again, not only because it's the holiday period and you would assume that Nintendo has been preparing for an influx of stock to make sure that people can snag these consoles for Christmas and whatnot, as gifts or whatever, but also we're getting to a period when there's a lot of new Nintendo Switch 2 games coming out."
"Some of them are coming out on Nintendo Switch 1, which will hurt sales like Metroid and Pokemon Legends ZA, but there are a lot of Nintendo Switch 2 games that are going to be coming out later this year, and that should drive sales a little bit steeper as well.Make people more encouraged to pick up these games on a new-gen system instead of the same console they've been using for, what, eight years or whatever at this point."
"We'll have to stay tuned and see how this changes.But it looks at the moment, as you would kind of expect, that Japan is the region where the Switch is continuing to find the most success, because everywhere else around the world it seems like it's stagnated a little bit, as you would expect from, you know, frankly, a terrible, terrible launch window of software."
"But again, we'll stay tuned and we'll see how this changes in the coming months and whatnot, and, you know, no doubt we'll be reporting more about the Switch 2 sales in the coming weeks.So, yeah, that's all the time I have."
"So, next year, TV News will be on Monday, of course.I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side."