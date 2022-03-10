AD
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 uses a Mass Effect-like system
To determine whether NPCs like you or not.
Published 2025-09-18 16:14
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
Counter-Strike’s original creator shares his opinion on CS2
on the 12th of September 2025 at 14:54
Battlefield 6 - Visiting Los Angeles to see the upcoming shooter
on the 6th of August 2025 at 14:54
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 17th of July 2025 at 13:56
How did The Gang perfect Out of Sight’s second-person perspective?
on the 10th of May 2025 at 12:50
Akira will be back for the John Wick Caine spin-off
on the 10th of May 2025 at 10:04
Nintendo Switch 2 - Accessories Close-Up
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:10
Nintendo Switch 2 - Hardware Close-Up from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - What's In The Box from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - A Full Hardware Rotation from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Edition Unboxing
on the 28th of March 2025 at 11:17
Nick Frost is tapped to take over Hagrid duties in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot
on the 27th of March 2025 at 15:42
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will now launch in October
on the 27th of March 2025 at 12:42
Videos
Skate (Gameplay) - Shredding in San Van
on the 18th of September 2025 at 15:12
GRTV News - Gearbox issues statement on Borderlands 4 performance
on the 18th of September 2025 at 12:38
Be a Badass! Six Reasons Why Borderlands 4 is a Must-Play Game this September (Sponsored)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 08:00
GRTV News - Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will have plenty of post-launch support
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:56
Skate - Livestream Replay
on the 17th of September 2025 at 18:11
Battlefield 6 (Gameplay) - Escalated chaos on Mirak Valley
on the 17th of September 2025 at 16:01
Battlefield 6 (Gameplay) - Tank destruction on Mirak Valley
on the 17th of September 2025 at 16:01
Battlefield 6 (Gameplay) - Conquest on Mirak Valley
on the 17th of September 2025 at 16:00
Battlefield 6 (Gameplay) - Conquest on Operation Firestorm
on the 17th of September 2025 at 16:00
Battlefield 6 (Gameplay) - Escalation on Mirak Valley
on the 17th of September 2025 at 16:00
Sailing and Surviving the High Seas - Crosswind Gamescom 25 Interview
on the 17th of September 2025 at 12:50
GRTV News - Rumour: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake to ditch modern day, add more RPG elements
on the 17th of September 2025 at 12:43
Movie Trailers
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Official Trailer
on the 18th of September 2025 at 12:51
Victoria Beckham - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:22
One Piece: Season 2 - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:20
Vicious - Trailer (Paramount+)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:18
Ozzy: No Escape From Now - Official Trailer (Paramount+)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:18
ANACONDA - Official Trailer
on the 17th of September 2025 at 19:25
The Housemaid - Official Trailer
on the 17th of September 2025 at 08:00
Earthquake: Joke Telling Business - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 17th of September 2025 at 07:43
She Walks in Darkness - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 17th of September 2025 at 07:43
The Great Flood - Official Teaser (Netflix)
on the 17th of September 2025 at 07:42
ALLEN IV3RSON - Official Teaser (Prime Video)
on the 17th of September 2025 at 07:42
Superman - Official American Sign Language Trailer (HBO Max)
on the 17th of September 2025 at 07:42
Trailers
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - Overview Trailer
on the 18th of September 2025 at 08:29
Rainbow Six Siege X: M.U.T.E Protocol: Flesh & Metal - Gameplay Trailer
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:27
Earthion - Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:26
Dispatch - Release Date Trailer (PS5)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:25
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - 'Come Race on Our Level' Commercial (PS5 & PS4)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:25
Marvel Cosmic Invasion - Black Panther & Cosmic Ghost Rider Reveal (PS5 & PS4)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:25
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 - Muzan Kibutsuji Reveal (PS5 & PS4)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:24
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Chronicles: Alexander the Great Announce Trailer (PS5)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:24
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Ashes of the Damned Cinematic Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 18th of September 2025 at 07:23
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Fight the Epic Imprisoning War
on the 18th of September 2025 at 01:05
Dispatch - Release Date Trailer
on the 17th of September 2025 at 16:00
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Ashes of the Damned Cinematic Trailer
on the 17th of September 2025 at 08:26
Events
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
