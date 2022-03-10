GRTV News - Gearbox issues statement on Borderlands 4 performance

Performance and stability are seen as top priorities by the Borderlands 4 developer.
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Today we're talking Gearbox and a sort of an apology I guess but a statement more so on the Borderlands 4 performance, no matter if you're a console or a PC player, a lot of people have actually been critical of Borderlands 4's performance, now I played the game pre-release and I did raise it to Ben, our other editor who you'll see on GRTV News mornings, who was also playing the game and he thought it was just because of his PC but I think even with very high specs people are still having problems but Randy Pitchford, the CEO of Gearbox, Borderlands developer has been responding quite vividly I would say is a good way to put it to fans who have been critiquing the response but now an official Gearbox statement has come out in sort of a more political, it's a very, it's a rehearsed statement I would say whereas Randy very much comes from the heart and the full statement Gearbox explains we're ready, we're reading every piece of feedback you share, here's the community and is already planning to roll out updates on the platform next week to improve stability and performance and that this is the top priority, Gearbox concludes with a message, this is a thank you post by the way I should probably note, it's sort of a nice little thing to Vault Hunters to say hey thank you for playing because it has been, despite performance woes, the biggest Borderlands launch of the franchise so far on Steam with about 300,000 peak concurrent players as of last weekend so Gearbox is still pretty happy with how things have gone, there are also rumours of about 2 million copies already having been sold in the launch week so Gearbox says we've been thrilled to see so many of you enjoying your time in Kairos and as a thank you we also just dropped additional in-game rewards with the great free pack live now, we value your feedback and are committed to delivering an incredible Borderlands 4 experience for all players. So no initial promised date for example when we might see some of these performance things fixed but things like an FOV slider on consoles, things like improved performance and stability like I said before are huge priorities at Gearbox, it does seem weird that the game launched with this sort of performance problems considering the fact that about a month before launch it said it was gold which you'd think would mean that it would not really have these woes that a lot of people have experienced, it's not really due to bugs or anything like that but it is more so due to just whenever there's a lot of things happening on the screen at any one time Borderlands 4 just doesn't seem to keep up with it very well, we'll have to see how this improves and whether this is going to leave a mark on the game as it pushes forward into post-launch content which we know is coming but otherwise yeah Borderlands 4 is getting played a lot but is also getting critiqued a lot, where do you fall on the Borderlands 4 debate, are you having more fun with it than you are having less fun thanks to the performance issues or are you just skipping it until basically Gearbox fixes what they've put in with those performance issues, let me know all that and what I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRT news, goodbye."