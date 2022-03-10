Be a Badass! Six Reasons Why Borderlands 4 is a Must-Play Game this September (Sponsored)

We explore a bunch of reasons why you should be checking out Gearbox's latest looter-shooter, which is taking the mayhem to the planet of Kairos.
"Shape up, Meat Sacks! This September, Gearbox Software is seeing us return to the beloved Borderlands franchise for the fourth mainline instalment in the series."
"That's right, Borderlands 4 is launching on September 12th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, before eventually also launching on Nintendo Switch 2 a little later on October 3rd.While many of you will be familiar with the badass adventures that have taken place on Pandora and around the galaxy, this upcoming chapter will be a tad different from the rest."
"So to get your juices flowing, like an alpha skag at a psycho's birthday party, here are six reasons why Borderlands 4 is a must-play game.Borderlands has always offered great and memorable stories, but Borderlands 4 is looking to take this up a notch with a very personal narrative that revolves around the vault-hunting heroes having to break free and save the oppressed people of Kyros from their tyrannical dictator."
"Yep, the aim here will be to gather epic loot, help the locals, strengthen and level up in power and ultimately take the fight to the ruthless timekeeper and his brutal lackeys.Of course, completing a task like this requires a slate of powerful and amazing heroes, and that's precisely what Gearbox has in store for us in Borderlands 4."
"We can look forward to mastering four new vault hunters, including the stylish and agile exo-soldier Rafa, the tough and unflinching forge knight Amon, the intelligent and gizmo-wielding gravatar Harlow and, as always, a new and powerful, sarcastic siren known as Vex.These four heroes can effectively take on the Borderlands 4 adventure alone or as a unit, with each having broad customisability and build-crafting options to take them from gunslingers to nuclear deterrents that even the rowdiest of psychos won't stand a chance against."
"At the heart of a Borderlands title is memorable gameplay, and Borderlands 4 won't be disappointing on this front.This chapter in the series won't just offer enough explosions to keep even Mr Torque happy, and enough chaos to appease the countless bandits of the land too, but it will up the ante with a bunch of new mechanics that aim to elevate it to new heights."
"You can put your stamp on the land by claiming points of interest for the Crimson Resistance, snatching them from the Timekeeper's grip, all on top of using the handy Echo 4 bot to provide any necessary guidance too.Oh, and need to get somewhere fast?The new digi-runner vehicle will make traversing Kairos all the more simple."
"Speaking about exploration, Gearbox has fundamentally overhauled how this works in Borderlands 4.Instead of having several isolated smaller levels, here the world of Kairos is a seamless realm where you can explore freely with minimal loading screens.It's still a highly curated experience where players will stick to mostly story-focused content, but now you can find solace in knowing that the number of loading screens will be significantly reduced."
"What's a Borderlands game without a great loot system?Gearbox knows that we are all hounds for loot, and the good news is that Borderlands 4 will not be pulling any punches.Across the eight manufacturers who will be present, each of whom have their own core design philosophy, we can expect billions of weapon combinations to be found, a total that only becomes broader when considering the new licensed parts system that will pave the way to even more unique weapons with increasingly bizarre behaviour and abilities."
"We're already drooling just thinking about the possibilities.We all know that Borderlands rocks when playing solo, but it's even more exciting and entertaining when playing with friends, and this will once again become the case with Borderlands 4.Expect a broad cooperative mode to be featured, one where the game has been built from the ground up to support cooperative action, meaning looting, story progression, free-roaming, level scaling and difficulty all adjusts to ensure that everyone in the party is having the most fun possible."
"Only Gearbox is onto a winner this September with Borderlands 4.Don't miss the game when it arrives on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S on September 12th, and on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3rd, when everyone will have their chance to break free and become the ultimate badass."