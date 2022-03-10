GRTV News - Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will have plenty of post-launch support

Including a new driver and kart every month.
"Today we're going to be talking a little bit about one of the big upcoming games of September, Sonic Race & Crossworlds.Because we have a little bit of information about how or what the game is going to look like as part of its post-launch support."
"Basically, if you're interested in more content coming to this game, the sort of support that we haven't yet seen from Mario Kart World, then there's some good news because Sonic Race & Crossworlds is going to have plenty of new drivers and plenty of new karts to look forward to down the line.So yes, Sonic Race & Crossworlds will have a free new driver and kart each month."
"If Sonic Team and Sega can keep this pace up, we're in for a real treat when it comes to support.So yes, today marks exactly one week until the launch of Sonic Race & Crossworlds, giving everyone who owns a console other than the Switch 2 the opportunity to enjoy truly lavish mascot racing.And it seems that the release is just the start of a truly ambitious support plan."
"In a Famitsu interview via Ryokuta 2089 with director Ken Kobayakawa and producer Ryuichi Taki, it was explained that every month we can look forward to both a new character and a new kart at no extra cost.We already know that Sega will not limit itself to the Sonic universe, but there are already guests such as Hatsune Miku, Ichiban Kazuga and Joker on their way from Sega itself, as well as external appearances by SpongeBob SquarePants and friends."
"They won't stop there either, as various events and other unannounced happenings are also planned.All in all, it sounds like the drivers hungry for karting will have a lot to look forward to when the game launches.Now they have said in the past as well with their sort of crossover characters, or you know any of the characters they have in the future, they will have unique, I think they will have unique lines, but they won't sort of communicate with one another in the way that the characters at launch do, because there will be that sort of back and forth kart racing banter that you have with the launch characters where things happen and they'll sort of communicate with one another in little sort of fun ways."
"Sega has said in the past that that won't be the case with the post-launch characters, which in a way is a little bit disappointing, but at the same time will likely mean that they can get these characters added to the game much quicker than they would if they had to also go through the entire rigmarole of recording voice lines and then the coding going in so that they can make sure that they connect well with one another, all those different little things."
"But the good news is that it looks like we're going to have an absolutely stacked launch lineup of characters and karts and that's only going to get bigger and bigger as the future goes on.And it's an exciting time because, again, Mario Kart World, while it was still a fun game, I kind of feel like Nintendo has missed a very, very big opportunity to continue growing that game and to really establish Mario Kart World as the kart racer to play at the moment."
"I still kind of look at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as the kart racer on Nintendo platforms at the moment, just because of the simple reason that there was such an enormous amount of content in that game, Mario Kart World.When you look at it, when you take away the open world, it is in many ways a bit of a regression in content.Yes, there are some more interesting mechanics and whatnot on how it plays, but the point I'm trying to make is that Sonic Racing Crossworlds is going to come out of the gun with a lot of stuff and it's only going to get bigger and seemingly at quite a rapid rate as well, which means that Sonic Racing Crossworlds, assuming that there's players that are interested in it, it could become the kart racer to play in this sort of generation of kart racers."
"But again, we'll stay tuned for more. Again, it launches in a week's time, so there'll be plenty of information about Sonic Racing Crossworlds coming out relatively soon."
