Sailing and Surviving the High Seas - Crosswind Gamescom 25 Interview

We chat with Philip Molodkovets at Gamescom to see how this new pirate survival MMO is shaping up.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor.I've just been checking out Crosswinds.It's a very exciting pirate-y survival open-world game."
"Can you tell me what people should be excited about for Crosswinds and why they should be checking it out, like we are right now and also, you know, in real life and on their own gaming systems?I mean, I think the world really could use more pirate games."
"So, not a lot of pirate games nowadays.And the thing is, we are inspired by one of the best survival games like Valheim and Unshrouded.And on the other hand, we are inspired by one of the greatest pirate games like Black Flag."
"And we try to merge it into some unique combination of exploration, survival, land and naval combat with seamless transitions.So, this is why you should be excited about Crosswinds, I think.Thank you very much."
"What's the sort of like balance between ship combat and exploring islands and things like that?How do you make it so they're sort of equally engaging in a game like this?Because I think it's tempting to go for one or the other."
"They're not equal in our game.I think by design, I think like 30% of time you will be doing naval stuff and maybe 70% of time you will be doing land stuff.But it's really up to the player."
"So, for example, if you just like to sail through these big waves and maybe find some ships to plunder, you can do it all the time.But the core progression, the core thing in the game is progressing through biomes, finding new resources, crafting new gear and defeating some really challenging bosses in Souls-lite combat."
"So, you will spend a lot of time on the land.But yeah, ships are very important and I think ships are this spice which really makes our game stand out.It's not full realism."
"You guys have gone for a lot of strategic stuff, especially in the naval combat, as you were telling me before.But I noticed that you had like life-stealing muskets and swords that look like they're full of magic."
"What kind of hints of the fantasy have you put into this piracy world?Yeah, so that's a funny question because actually in the very beginning we were thinking okay, we should go almost grounded in reality with maybe some really, really rare superstitious stuff."
"You know, when you can't tell is this real cracking or this pirate is just drunk and he's making things up.But after talking to players, after doing some tests, we actually went full Pirates of the Caribbean style of world."
"So basically our world contains a lot of superstitious stuff like ancient curses, undead skeletons, undead pirates, soldiers.Rum is a way of fast travel.But we're still not going like super high fantasy route, so no fireballs, no dragons."
"We still want it to feel like a pirate world, right?We looked at some very sort of late game stuff in there.How's the early game for players when they're just starting out on their pirate adventure?Well, early game honestly is being like basically your ass is being kicked by dodo birds on the beach."
"It's like you're stranded in the beginning after your job goes really, really wrong.So you're stranded, you need to reclaim your ship, reclaim your cargo.You start small, you gather basic tools, obviously like in many other survival games."
"But thing is, as you progress through the game, you'll be able to develop settlement with some workers to help you.You'll have crew.So basically it's progression from a stranded sailor to pirate legend, I guess. That's it."
"Building size then and base building wise, can people upgrade their ship?Are they upgrading a home base?How's it going to work in terms of being able to use those, I guess, two settlements in once in a way?So basically with base building on land, we're very, very liberal."
"We can build almost anywhere.A lot of building blocks, decorations, styles to choose from.With the ships, we use predetermined ship classes."
"But right now we are working on ship customization, both in terms of gameplay, like assigning officers and doing some perks for the ships.But also we are working on visual customization like sails, figure heads, stuff like this."
"We want ships to feel like second home to a player.World-wise as well, you talked about it being sort of like Pirates of the Caribbean inspired.Are there real-life inspirations?Are these real-life locations that we'll be going to?And what can we expect to see when we're out there in the wild?Yeah, absolutely."
"Not historical game, but a lot of inspiration in real world and pirate legends alike.So basically the game starts with you being attacked by Blackbeard crew."
"And Blackbeard is one of the bad pirates in the game because we are good pirates, right?And for example, our second boss already in the game is his lieutenant Israel Hance."
"So also based on real-life character.But in our game he is like a cursed undead skeleton.We will use, I think, a lot more historical figures.But we always rework them for the sake of our game story."
"I looked at the combat as well and you guys have, as you said, it's soul's light in a way.How does that equate to what people might expect when they see pirate combat?You know, the sort of flashing swords and the dueling pistols and things like that."
"How much of that fantasy do you play in while also giving the player some sort of strategical element to their melee combat?Yeah, absolutely."
"I think a good example of this swashbuckling feeling is, for example, we don't do dodge roll.We have dash.Not because we don't like dodge roll, but because in the fantasy of being a pirate, you just dash and parry attacks with your saber."
"You don't roll all the time.So we try to balance this, how it looks, how it feels.In terms of strategy, we have several types of attack you can chain in combat."
"We have block, parry, and dodge.And we have, I think, five types of weapons already with unique movesets.And we're working on more."
"I hope there will be enough depth in combat and enough skill to overcome different enemies.And about the narrative as well, it's something I'm always interested in in survival games because some of them opt for a more open narrative and sort of giving the player more of a sandbox experience."
"And some of them want a really straightforward, not linear, but they have an idea for where they want the narrative to go.Where does Crosswinds fall in that sort of balance in terms of its narrative?We try to introduce more story elements to our game compared to some of the other survival games."
"So we're not an RPG by any means, but we do want players to have a purpose.So you have a game story which unfolds when you're basically betrayed."
"Like your cargo, you're supposed to transfer to London on behalf of Aust India Trade Company, stolen.And then the story unfolds into some conflict between empires, pirate companies, some dark forces."
"Sometimes it's presented through some lore bits here and there.You uncover some journals, stuff like this.But also there are NPCs you can talk to and learn some details about the game world."
"So we're trying to add more story to the game so the player has purpose.Not just sandbox, but also some purpose to drive progress and to complete the story."
"Brilliant. One last question.When can people check out Crosswinds and where can they check it out on?Currently, after our recent announcement changing our plans to go to buy-to-play instead of free-to-play, we're aiming at early access in 2026."
"I am not sure if we are going to have any public tests before this.This is yet to be seen.So keep an eye on our announcements and hopefully there will be opportunities to try the game before release."
"We'll keep you posted, guys.Brilliant. Thank you so much."