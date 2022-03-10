GRTV News - Rumour: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake to ditch modern day, add more RPG elements

Major changes could be coming to the as-yet unannounced remake.
"Without further ado, today we're talking rumoured as yet officially, not officially confirmed Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag remake and we've got some new potential details on this game which again hasn't yet been officially confirmed by Ubisoft but we've had a voice actor say that it's in the works, we've had a lot of insider reports say that it's in the works and now we have another report saying that not only is it in the works but it comes from French outlet Jeux Video magazine which basically tells us that they're going to be making some quite major gameplay changes to this Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag remake."
"Again as always with these things I always say take a pinch of salt because they're not exactly fully confirmed and we don't even have confirmation that this game is in the works but a lot of signs are pointing to it which is why we report on it and why we report on things like that, especially when they come from pretty reliable sources and are corroborated by other outlets at the same time."
"In any case, we're going to be seeing much more of Edward Kenway's story it seems as we're going to be completely ditching the modern day story that comes from Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag. Now if you played the original Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag you'll probably know that the modern day storyline in that game is the first one without a Desmond Miles sort of cutaway and is instead focused entirely on an unnamed character from which you have a first person perspective. There are nods to the Desmond Miles storyline with some of the characters that you meet in that modern day story but it was definitely I think the sort of bridging point between what Ubisoft wanted to do with say the newer more RPG like structure in the modern day story as well."
"Speaking of that modern RPG structure that we've seen with more recent Assassin's Creed games, apparently that will be featuring in the game as well. There will be less choreographed combat and there will be more of a focus on getting gear which you can equip Edward Kenway with as you go throughout your adventure. We'd also probably imagine that the ship customisation would get a bit of an upgrade then as well but that's not noted here as it's just focusing primarily on the fact of things like gear and equipment and being able to not necessarily take all your enemies down in a single blow. This will be definitely a divisive change if it does prove to be true because a lot of people like the Assassin's Creed of old where you really did feel like a badass going for about 20 guys at once in a fight obviously with your hidden blades or your swords or whatever else you had with the cool choreographable counter moves that would instantly kill most normal enemies. However in recent years we've seen with Odyssey, Valhalla, Origins and most recently Assassin's Creed Shadows that the combat has taken much more of a steadier RPG like approach as is noted here in which enemies have larger health bars, you can only assassinate certain enemies from a distance and from stealth and you can't just counter your way to victory. It's really up to you and what you think is the better formula but it's clear that Assassin's Creed has been especially in recent years focusing on the latter. These changes are sort of more the main divisive changes I'd say. Other stuff that's apparently coming in is denser islands with more side activities for you to do, content being added but the map will largely remain the same in terms of its overall size. There also won't be loading screens between getting on the boat and getting off the boat onto land which is nice for a lot of people. So in essence it seems like there are a lot of improvements coming to the game but what Ubisoft might deem as improvements some fans might seem as detractors from the overall original experience. Are you excited to see these features come to the Assassin's Creed 4 Remake? If it gets confirmed let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."