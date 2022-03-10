Lasers, Space Suits, Dinos, Oh My! - Turok: Origins Gamescom 2025 Interview

We chat with Game Director Jesus Iglesias about the revival of Turok and how this new story sheds light on the series' origins.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor. We're at Gamescom. I've just been checking out Turok Origins. I'm here with Jesus.Jesus, what can you tell me about Turok Origins for maybe someone who is stepping into this franchise for the first time?I'll be honest, I can remember playing it back in the day, but not fully for a long time."
"How are you going to refresh that franchise for people?I mean, Turok was back in time one of the most important franchises on the shooter space.It brought elements like platforming, exploration.And that was, I mean, not very big, but enough to make the franchise unique."
"Also, the universe is very unique, it's very eclectic.You can travel space, you can travel in time.And all these elements are part of Turok Origins.We have created a new story, a new narrative that fits on the whole universe of Turok."
"But it brings us many, many years back in time.So we explain the origins of Turok.And what can you tell me about those origins? Without going into story spoilers, obviously.What can you say about, for example, the Xenia, the Turoks, the sort of biomorph suits they wear?Because, as you say, there's a lot going on."
"And people might initially just think of it as sort of shooting with dinosaurs.But there's this whole futuristic element, there's a lot more to it.It's funny, because when you say Turok, the people immediately think about dinosaurs.And if you play the first games, the last thing that you see is probably dinosaurs."
"It's in the memory of everyone.But we understand that that is very important.That's why we also have a lot of dinosaurs on our game.The thing is that the lore, the universe of Turok is much bigger than that."
"So we have a force, a race of reptilians, humanoid reptilians that are trying to conquer the whole universe.And the mission for our Turoks is to try to avoid that.All this is connected with the other story.So I cannot reveal anything right now."
"But the people will realize that everything is interconnected.We spent a lot of time making a very nice narrative.And it's full of surprises.You guys have also spent a lot of time, as I can see, sort of building this homage to Native American culture, as was with the original franchise."
"Can you talk a bit about how that's going to come about in the game?Yeah.The Native American culture is also a key part, key element of the franchise.And it is so in our game, too."
"And we put a lot of effort on that.We actually hired Native Americans to consult every step during the process of the development.So we made sure that we were not making something that was disrespectful or not according to the Native American culture.So we have incorporated a lot of elements."
"They have this mystic, spiritual relation with nature.And that is very present on our game in the form of this bio suit that we have that we call mantles.That is also a word that is very related to the Native Americans, the mantles.And the echoes that are the abilities that you collect from the nature, from the creatures, and the environment."
"So how do those classes, how do those different play styles manifest in terms of gameplay?And how different do they feel for players?Yeah.I mean, not going into details for each race."
"Everyone, we have three different classes that are related to three different animals that are also very connected to the Native American culture, which is the raven, the cougar, and the bison.So you can choose one of those, and then you get immediately different abilities.You have an ultimate attack that is attached to that specific, what we call, primal form."
"And on top of that, you collect those echoes that I told you.And those echoes evolve as you play.You can unlock different modes.And depending on your class, your skill tree will go in one direction or another direction."
"Thank you very much.You said something that I thought was quite interesting in the presentation about sort of reviving franchises that have been thought sort of dormant or even dead.You made reference to Space Marine, another sort of Saber game that came out last year."
"Were there any influences from that particular game?And also, why do you think now is the time to bring Turok back?There are no... I mean, as I told you, we like to reboot franchises that we can really bring something to them.It's not about, well, this franchise was very successful in the past, let's make a reboot."
"No, it doesn't work that way.We first evaluate if the franchise is something that we love, that we like, because the team needs to be involved from the very beginning and needs to work on something that we really embrace.And this is the first thing."
"And the second thing is, what can we bring to the IP?Can we make it better?Can we bring something that will excite the players, the old players and the new players?And this is our process to decide when we choose an old IP and decide to reboot."
"And with regards to that, something about new versus old players, how do you balance that within the gameplay?There's guns in there that people from the original games will know, but there's also new stuff as well.How do you make sure that it's welcoming to old players, but not so ingrained in what they know that it might push new players away?We have been trying to have a good balance between the two worlds."
"We have first-person view and we have third-person view.And they are both specific developments.It's not an adaptation of one to the other.We have a development for the first person and another development for the third person, which makes them try to play in both cases."
"And you can switch at any time.So if you are an old first-person style player with a mouse and a keyboard, you will feel the game as you could feel any other old shooter.And the same with the third person."
"We know that third person is very appealing to new audiences, and that's why we also wanted to embrace these audiences and give them what they want.There's the element as well of single-player and multiplayer, with there being a three-player campaign that isn't necessarily something that you have to go for, but it's something you definitely can."
"How do you balance the single-player versus multiplayer experience?Because as you said before, if you're playing single-player, you don't get bots or anything like that.You're just fully locked in on your own."
"Our single-player is different in that respect to other games, other co-op games.Usually in a co-op game you have bots that play with you.So we didn't want to do that because then we would be changing what was the original IP.So when you play solo, you play solo."
"You play the campaign mode, which is a very exciting, very nice story-driven adventure that you will experience on your own.And then you have the co-op, that is, if you want to play with friends, you can invite and then jump into your game and play together the rest of the game."
"And balancing-wise, is that difficult to make it so that it's sort of the same level of difficulty, or will it be more difficult for someone on their own?It is balanced.I mean, when you play solo, the game adapts the difficulty to you playing solo."
"And on top of that, we have different levels of difficulty.And the different levels of difficulty adapt to the co-op and the solo independently.Jesus, I've just got one more question for you.When can people check out more of Turok Origins and where can they find it?Sorry?Where can people see more of Turok Origins and when can they sort of expect to see it, really?For now, we are presenting this."
"It is actually a lot.We will see.We will keep you posted.And consoles and PC?I mean, the game is shipping on PC, Xbox Series, and PS5."
"The game runs, as I told you, at 60 frames per second.Smooth.Very high quality, very high resolution.But just at 30 frames per second on Xbox Series S."
"Perfect. Thank you so much for your time.Thank you."