GRTV News - Borderlands 4 already said to be a two-million seller

It seems like Gearbox's latest game has been a big hit.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about one of September's biggest games, once again, namely Borderlands. Usually when we've been talking about Borderlands since its launch, it's been in almost a negative sense, you know, talking about the optimisations, talking about something that Randy Pitchford has said, but this time we're going to be talking about it because there's something positive to say. Basically, it's somewhat been revealed that Borderlands 2 is a bit of a success already, as I don't think anyone would have expected anything less to be honest."
"But basically, a data analytics firm has come out and said that Borderlands 4 has now shifted two million copies and that it's generated around $150 million in revenue already, which is, you know, good news for Gearbox across the board.So yeah, Borderlands 4 is nothing short of a runaway hit, with two million copies sold since launch. Despite harsh criticism and performance complaints, Borderlands 4 is already a blockbuster, surpassing $150 million in revenue and pushing the franchise past $100 million in lifetime sales. So yeah, angry players and sharp criticism over the game's poor optimisation don't seem to have slowed Borderlands 4's massive success. Not even a series of headline-grabbing remarks from Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford can derail the momentum, as fresh figures from LNA Analytics revealed that the looter shooter has already raked in over $150 million and sold around two million copies, more than half of those on Steam. The milestone also means that the Borderlands franchise has now crossed the magic $100 million sales mark since the very first game launched all those years ago. It's an impressive record that cements Borderlands as one of the most successful action RPG series of all time, and the ride is far from over. Next month, Borderlands 4 is coming to the Switch too, a release that's almost certain to give sales another big boost. So hats off to Gearbox, as Borderlands 4 is nothing short of a runaway hit."
"I do question whether or not Borderlands 4 will be a sales hit on Switch too though, because I look at the performance that the game has delivered on particularly consoles.The PC performance is uneven, and I think you can point some fingers at the fact that there is a variety of available hardware on PC. I'm not trying to excuse the optimisation of the performance of the game, it is not great at all. But, you know, the PC platform is a very different beast, because you could have someone playing on a GTX 10 series card and someone playing on an RTX 50 series card. On console it is significantly less forgivable because you can't give any excuses about different kinds of hardware. Everyone that plays on console is either playing on an Xbox Series X, an Xbox Series S, a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation 5 Pro, and that's it. There's no other variants of it, and it's not like the game runs like a charm on PlayStation 5 Pro and is terrible on PlayStation 5. It's not that it runs terrible on Xbox Series S but runs well on Xbox Series X, it just doesn't run well on any of the platforms. And if it struggles on these platforms, particularly the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5, then I don't know how it's going to have much of a chance on Switch 2. And I wonder whether the Switch 2 owners are looking at the performance on console and going, maybe we'll just wait on that a little bit. So I'm not too sure there's going to be a bit of an influx of sales. There will be an influx of sales but I don't think it's going to be a huge influx of sales when it launches on Switch 2. Especially considering as well in that information it says that more than half of the copies that were sold since launch were on Steam, suggesting that, you know, the Borderlands audience is now increasingly popular on the PC platform rather than the console platforms. But again, we'll stay tuned and see more. This isn't an official information or official announcement from Gearbox so I would assume that we'll be hearing about sales statistics about the game relatively soon. Anyway, but that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News. I'll be back tomorrow for the next one of the week so thank you for joining me. I'll see you all on the next one."