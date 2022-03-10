Maintaining the Masquerade - Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Gamescom 2025 Interview

We chat with Jason Carl, Brand Marketing Manager for White Wolf, and Ian Thomas, Narrative Director at The Chinese Room about the highly anticipated upcoming vampire RPG.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex, I'm here at Gamescom. I've just been checking out Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.It is very, very exciting as a game, especially to finally see the release date which you guys showed off at O&L.How was it to finally lock in that date and what's the reception been like since?The reception has been tremendous. Everyone feels, I think, like ourselves, a tremendous sense of excitement, pride, maybe a little relief that the release date is finally upon us because we've been waiting for this for so long."
"And it is marvelous to watch people enjoy it and get excited and anticipate the fun they're going to have is Fire the Vampire.And that's what we're all in it for. I mean, we've obviously massively tested this thing.But to see it out in the wild and let it go free without being able to see what bugs are happening, and just watching people's faces and watching people grin and laugh and run away, it's been fantastic."
"I was really interested in specifically the detective style of story that you guys have gone with.I think it's really interesting and unique, especially with the, in a way, dual protagonists.How does that work from a gameplay standpoint and what was the design decision from that as a narrative perspective as well?Ian, I think you're the best person to answer that."
"So what happened was Fire, the main character, had always had this kind of sidekick character in their head.And in development, it wasn't really working. We couldn't get the two.It was a much, much younger vampire. It was also called Fabian.And there was a point at which we went, how do we make you want to spend time with these people and enjoy these people?And we'd had for a long time the idea of this gumshoot detective."
"Malkavian. Malkavian being the slightly weird clan of vampire who see the world through a different kind of viewpoint.Of this kind of 30s, 50s detective.And somebody around the table went, well, what if that was the voice in the head?And that unlocked so many different things we could do in terms of storytelling, in terms of telling more of the history of Seattle, in terms of telling the history of the vampires of Seattle, and giving us that almost odd couple relationship going on."
"Because you've got this really, really old elder vampire who is the main protagonist.And then you've got, he's still an old vampire, but much, much younger.And he's a native of Seattle.And he is fascinated by humanity and puzzles and the technology and how things work and conspiracy theories."
"He's really into conspiracy theories because he once had a conspiracy theory that the vampires were real.And he was proved right.And so you've got this little odd couple thing going on.And that just worked so much better."
"Very validating, I guess. If you get one conspiracy right, you probably think everything's gone.Yeah, he's scanning the sky for UFOs and things like that.What I love about this design concept is that it so beautifully reflects the lore and the setting of the tabletop game Vampire the Masquerade, which is, of course, the foundation for Bloodlines 2."
"Everything that Fabian and Fire go through together is true to the tabletop game, which makes me very happy.Speaking about that tabletop game, actually, there's going to be some people, I think, who maybe aren't as familiar with it.How do you onboard them? Because there's a lot to get through.It is a very classic and very well-known tabletop RPG."
"But there's going to be a lot of gamers jumping in who want to be a vampire, want to do all the cool stuff, maybe don't know as much about it. How do you balance that onboarding?Well, there are a couple of techniques that are in use.One is the codex in the game, which helps you."
"It's sort of a meta-library of information that you can refer to at any point during your play if you want to learn more about the lore, the world, the clans, and how things work.And some gamers do like that approach, and some just prefer to learn by doing.So, as you know, Fire wakes up after a long sleep."
"They're an elder kindred, but they're maybe not in peak condition yet.And so Fire has to experience a reawakening and a re-familiarization with their own powers, the world around them, the power structure of Seattle, who's in charge here, and what does all that mean.And the player learns as Fire does."
"And Fabian's there to help you along and give information about it so that it's not an awkward onboarding, but very smooth and organic.And hopefully we deliver, through the Fire and Fabian conversations, what you need to know now.So quite early on in the game, for example, Fire says, look, I'm newly arrived in this city."
"Is it still like it used to be?Because it used to be that we had to go and meet the prince of the city, and Fabian confirms that.And we've just taught the player that this is a thing.Cities have princes, this is how vampires work."
"And you have to go and say, hey, can I stay around in your city?So we drip feed it as it's needed, hopefully.Nice. I got to do a few big decisions about my clan and about which Fire I would be playing.What systems are there in place to be tracking the player's narrative?Because this is a true RPG."
"It's got combat, it's got stealth, but it is more of a traditional role-playing game.You'll get to influence a lot.What is there in the background and in the foreground for player decisions?I'll give you a really quick answer, then I think Ian will give you a much more complete answer from the design perspective."
"It's so seamless that you're not even aware at first that it is happening.And I love the moment when the player realizes, oh, that's what's happening.That's how the role-play works.But Ian can explain the actual background to it."
"So there's a few things that you might expect.You take some big decisions and that affects everything.We're used to that kind of thing.But what we've done, if you go back to something like Mass Effect and the Paragon Renegade, the world has an opinion about that main character."
"In our game, every character has an opinion about the main character.So if you treat one vampire, for example, as you're the really tough elder and you should respect my authority, then they might react in a way which is, okay, I'll back down in front of you.Or they might get really pissed off and dislike you."
"So that's the opinion of that character.And then you talk to a different character and they might have a totally different reaction to what you're doing.So you have to treat everybody a little bit with kid gloves.It's a politics game."
"You can totally role-play the I'm going to stamp my feet down and beat everybody up version.Or you can be the chameleon and try and butter people up, flatter them, whatever.So these reactions build up and those characters have opinions of you and the things that they talk to you about and that you do and the dialogue choices and how they treat you in the game therefore changes."
"And that also means that if, as in several cases, you're in a room with a bunch of vampires and they ask you a question, what's your opinion of this?And you go, oh, what do I choose?If I choose that one, those two people will be really impressed with what I say."
"But that one will hate me.Is that the thing I want to do?So it's this juggling game of politics that's going across the whole thing.It's very exciting stuff."
"Especially, as I said, we've got the release date now.This is a game that a lot of people have been waiting.Some have been waiting decades for.And it's also, you know, it's had its development cycle which has been going on for a while."
"What are the pressures that come with returning to a cult classic franchise like this?And how have you guys combated them through this development phase?Well, it's been a long development cycle, as you said.And I think the key to it for us was understanding that Vampire the Masquerade is a very big game."
"And there are many ways to approach it and many ways to play it.The original bloodline shows us one way.The fledgling, the journey through the night to understand Los Angeles and decisions that affect those outcomes."
"That's one story in Vampire the Masquerade.Our partners at the Chinese stream, of course, had a very specific story that they wanted to tell.And so we all worked in some way together to make sure, yes, this is a Vampire the Masquerade story."
"Yes, this is a bloodline story.But the specific story itself is almost the mere opposite of the original.You're still stuck in a rotten situation that you didn't choose.You didn't ask for this."
"But now you have to deal with the consequences.But you're dealing with it from the standpoint and through the lens of an elder kindred, a much older monster.Instead of a young neonator fledgling who's just a teenager who's new to the night."
"So we get both perspectives, which are both very important in Vampire the Masquerade.The gap between elder character and younger character is something you can explore in the tabletop game."
"And I love that we get to actually see it play out now.And we've stitched together, I mean, obviously we're fans of the original and have taken so much inspiration from things like just the atmosphere, the feel of stepping into that city and being able to explore it and the way I've been putting it, we're obviously not doing realism."
"Because Vampire doesn't really do realism.Depending on your storyteller, to be fair, different campaigns run in different ways.But the original certainly isn't realistic."
"I think of it more as a, it's almost like a theatrical set.That slice of LA you see in the original game.And we're doing the same.We aren't doing a building by building copy of Seattle."
"We're doing like a theatrical version of Seattle and that's the setting and the stage for our story.You'll find echoes in it of the original game.You'll find echoes of the music."
"You'll find lots of little easter eggs that connect it all together.So I hope people who are steeped in the original will find plenty of little callbacks.Even if there isn't a direct plot connection or is there."
"So yeah, we're, but as Jason said, we're building in that wider world of Vampire the Masquerade which is much more than just computer games.And we have access obviously to all of the brains at White Wolf and Paradox who we are able to say, I want to do this with the story."
"And they can go, that doesn't work for vampires.However, I can see what you're trying to do.How about you do this? Or this happened in 1582.Perhaps we could reference that."
"So it's been very much, it's not been we go away and write a story and then they sign it off.It has been an organic development all the way through between all of us.I feel like vampires are back in a big way."
"We've seen Nosferatu, we've seen Last Voyage of the Demeter and now we're seeing Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines.They're gone from something that you guys referenced quite early on in the game which is sort of like the glittery era, I guess."
"What do you think has brought vampires back into that edgier, meaner phase?I think that the vampire myth, or legend, or are they legend, is very important to understanding our own humanity.They force us to confront things about ourselves that may make us uncomfortable and they force us to take a look at the world around us in ways that may also be uncomfortable."
"The story of Vampire the Masquerade, at its core, is the story of humanity versus the beast.How do I retain my self and not lose it even though this beast is wanting me to do terrible things like prey on humans for blood, engage in terrible, undead, global conspiracies."
"And that struggle, that tension, I think actually has a lot to say about us as people.And the vampire story now, as we see it in media, and not just films, but television series, comic books, graphic novels, board games, immersive experiences, I think these are all different ways to look at that dramatic tension and the core question of what does it mean to be human, especially when we are confronted with a beast."
"Yeah, a secondary thing, which I think plays into other forms of media which are similar, is the idea of the fantasy of agency.We are, so many of us feel depowered, unable to affect things, unable to make differences in people's lives, and so people turn to fantasy."
"But the thing about the vampire fantasy and Vampire the Masquerade is it's set in the real world, in theory.And isn't it interesting to know, I know the secret in the real world.The things that I do actually have some effect on the world and they change the world."
"And that's a thing that vampires can do, but we can't all necessarily do in our own lives.So there's a certain, I don't like to call it a power fantasy, because it's not necessarily that."
"It's more of the ability to make a change.So it's an agency fantasy.Guys, one last question for you.When can people, just as a reminder, when can people see Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 and what can they get it on?It's available on October 21st."
"And they can get it on their favorite console and on PC.Brilliant.Say it the same.21st of October, the month of darkness."
"I like how we got the British and the American dates just to make sure.21st of October, October 21st.Brilliant. Guys, thank you so much."
"Thanks for having me.Thank you."