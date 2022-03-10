GRTV News - Battlefield 6 runs better on consoles thanks to Xbox Series S

By optimising the game for the platform, everyone else has benefitted.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Battlefield because we've learnt a bit more about the game and specifically about why the game actually runs rather well."
"It feels weird saying that because games should run well but they often don't and for Battlefield's sake there seems to be a very core reason as to why that is the case.Mainly the fact that the Battlefield Studios have built the game from the ground up or optimised the game with the target in mind to have it run well on Xbox Series S consoles."
"So anyway, let's dive on in.So yes, Xbox Series S optimisations led to Battlefield 6 running better on all platforms.We know not everyone loves the cheaper Xbox but even its critics will benefit from it in the next Battlefield title.So yes, ever since it was announced and even today, the Xbox Series S continues to be a controversial topic."
"Some will see it as a cheaper console that makes it easier to get into the current generation while others consider it a hindrance to development.Regardless of which side you agree with, it's clear that even the latter group benefits from the cheaper Xbox.In an interview with Kotaku, Battlefield Studios Technical Director Christian Boulle explains that while the Series S has been a challenge, it led to the game now running better on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X thanks to optimisation."
"I will say that the biggest thing we did was, that was a challenge for us, was dealing with the console's limited memory.Xbox Series S does have less memory than even our mid-spec PC and so there was a point, oh I want to say like 6 to 12 months ago, where we kind of realised that a lot of our levels were crashing on Xbox Series S."
"This obviously needed to be resolved and they identified the problems and managed to address them.We were doing so much testing, we were collecting all this data, once we kind of started running all our levels through it and we were able to see where the problems were, after a month or two we had kind of resolved all of our memory issues on Series S."
"As a result the whole game is better and more stable and Battlefield 6 now runs at 60 super stable frames per second even on Xbox Series S.Now October 10th is the release date for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.We're keeping our fingers crossed that it will eventually make its way to Switch 2, but nothing has been confirmed."
"So yeah, Battlefield 6 runs better on consoles because of the fact that DICE and Battlefield Studios went out of their way to make sure that it runs well on that weaker console.Now that's something that we don't, I wouldn't necessarily say we see a lot of developers doing.A lot of developers, they design their games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and then they make the game run to a serviceable degree on Series S."
"Which I don't think there's necessarily, you can't knock people for doing that because I do think that Series S holds back this generation a tad.If it was a massively popular console where for every Series X in the world there was a Series S, I'd understand it, but it's not exactly that popular of a console."
"There are many units out there, but it's not like it's a hit everywhere around the world.So I can understand why developers do that.But that being said, if Battlefield 6, which is a game that is quite demanding in a lot of sense when you look at it visually, you look at it with all the destruction physics, all the intricate elements that go into it, the scale of some of the multiplayer offerings and whatnot."
"If Battlefield 6 can run well on Xbox Series S, you have to look at it and say maybe there's a lot of optimisation work that can be done with other games to make them run better on Series S as well.And again, if Series S is plausible, maybe Switch 2 is then plausible."
"Although granted, there's probably a bit of a change as to how games run between those two platforms.But anyway, interesting all the same.You can thank Xbox Series S for Battlefield 6 running better on your consoles.But yeah, again, you all know how it plays now."
"The beta weekend, many people checked it out, so you all know how it plays.And yeah, it looks like EA and Battlefield Studios are on to a bit of a winner when this game launches on October 10th.But yeah, that's all the time I have in today's episode of GeoTV News, but I will see you all now tomorrow for the next one of the week."
"Take care, everyone.GeoTV News"