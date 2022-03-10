AD
Gamereactor
Videos
The Witcher
Liam Hemsworth becomes Geralt of Rivia in the latest look at The Witcher: Season 4
The show returns in late October.
Published 2025-09-15 17:37
GR Misc
Counter-Strike’s original creator shares his opinion on CS2
on the 12th of September 2025 at 14:54
Battlefield 6 - Visiting Los Angeles to see the upcoming shooter
on the 6th of August 2025 at 14:54
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 17th of July 2025 at 13:56
How did The Gang perfect Out of Sight’s second-person perspective?
on the 10th of May 2025 at 12:50
Akira will be back for the John Wick Caine spin-off
on the 10th of May 2025 at 10:04
Nintendo Switch 2 - Accessories Close-Up
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:10
Nintendo Switch 2 - Hardware Close-Up from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - What's In The Box from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - A Full Hardware Rotation from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Edition Unboxing
on the 28th of March 2025 at 11:17
Nick Frost is tapped to take over Hagrid duties in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot
on the 27th of March 2025 at 15:42
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will now launch in October
on the 27th of March 2025 at 12:42
Videos
GRTV News - New insider report: "8 developers have told me Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Switch 2"
on the 15th of September 2025 at 14:10
The Most-Detailed Grand Strategy Ever? - Europa Universalis V Interview at Gamescom 2025
on the 15th of September 2025 at 13:36
Saving Humanity One Step at a Time - The Last Caretaker Gamescom 2025 Interview
on the 15th of September 2025 at 11:50
Tuning Up the Band with Wan Hazmer - No Straight Roads 2 Gamescom 2025 Interview
on the 15th of September 2025 at 10:36
GRTV News - Sean Astin elected president of SAG-AFTRA
on the 15th of September 2025 at 07:56
Borderlands 4 - Livestream Replay
on the 12th of September 2025 at 19:02
Counter-Strike’s original creator shares his opinion on CS2
on the 12th of September 2025 at 14:54
Trucking Time! - Road Kings Gamescom 2025 interview with Saber Interactive
on the 12th of September 2025 at 13:43
On the road to Version 1.0 - Pioneers of Pagonia Gamescom 2025 interview with Volker Wertich
on the 12th of September 2025 at 11:52
Making sim-racing accessible - Asetek SimSports Gamescom 2025 interview with André Eriksen
on the 12th of September 2025 at 11:45
GRTV News - Steam users upset about Borderlands 4 performance on PC
on the 12th of September 2025 at 07:41
Racing Dreams: The 2025 Nordschleife in Automobilista 2
on the 12th of September 2025 at 07:40
Movie Trailers
Song Sung Blue - Official Trailer
on the 15th of September 2025 at 16:28
MONSTER: The Ed Gein Story - Official Trailer
on the 15th of September 2025 at 16:04
Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 15th of September 2025 at 07:32
Swim to Me - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 15th of September 2025 at 07:32
The Witcher: Season 4 - Official Teaser
on the 14th of September 2025 at 21:59
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - Official Title Announcement
on the 12th of September 2025 at 14:17
Christy - Official Trailer
on the 11th of September 2025 at 14:38
Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:03
Cocaine Quarterback - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:03
Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:02
Caramelo - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:02
The Rip - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 10th of September 2025 at 13:32
Trailers
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Bound by Duty Update Trailer
on the 15th of September 2025 at 09:18
Rainbow Six Siege X: Ram Elite - Trailer
on the 15th of September 2025 at 07:36
Endless Legend 2 - PC Game Pass Launch Trailer
on the 15th of September 2025 at 07:35
BrokenLore: LOW - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 15th of September 2025 at 07:34
Rain World: The Watcher - Console Announcement Trailer
on the 15th of September 2025 at 07:34
Pokemon Pokopia - Announcement Trailer
on the 15th of September 2025 at 07:33
Danganronpa 2x2 Teaser Trailer - Coming 2026
on the 14th of September 2025 at 21:47
Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
on the 14th of September 2025 at 09:42
Resident Evil Requiem - 2nd Trailer
on the 13th of September 2025 at 14:42
PowerWash Simulator 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement Trailer
on the 12th of September 2025 at 18:26
FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE - Announcement Trailer
on the 12th of September 2025 at 16:55
Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection - Announce Trailer
on the 12th of September 2025 at 16:36
Events
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
