Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Red Dead Redemption 2

GRTV News - New insider report: "8 developers have told me Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Switch 2"

When will Rockstar reveal the new platform for its Western epic?

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."

"Before we further do that today, we're talking Red Dead Redemption 2, it wasn't there on the Switch 2 Direct last Friday, but where is it?
Well, we might have an idea from an insider, so you'll probably know from Gamereactor that we stake our claim on the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 is indeed coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and as the months have gone by, you might be thinking, well, where is it?
And we can certainly agree with you on that fact, but the Insider KiwiTalks has recently spoken about this and has said that 8 different developers have told them that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to the Switch 2, it's just a matter of when and it might be the case that it's not being announced at Nintendo events because Rockstar wants to handle it."

"It's worth mentioning as well that Rockstar has previously announced by itself the Nintendo Switch ports of Red Dead Redemption and the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, so you'd imagine that this again would be an announcement coming from Rockstar itself rather than the Nintendo Directs or anything like that."

"They might not want to be part of another big show and playing for headlines with something like a Resident Evil announcement on Nintendo Switch 2, for example, which we saw last week.
In any case though, as we've said here, as Alberto said here, we were among the first to say that Rockstar was planning to launch Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Nintendo Switch 2 and it does sort of make sense that we'd see it on the game considering the fact that Rockstar has already launched a Red Dead Redemption game on the Switch 1 and the Switch 2 is a much more powerful machine that can run Cyberpunk 2077 and I feel like if it can run that, it can definitely run Red Dead Redemption 2 even if that is a quite demanding game on PC as well as console."

"But we'll have to wait and see whether it does get announced for it because I think that it's really a matter of when, not if.
As we've reported, it does seem that this game is coming for the Nintendo Switch 2 but we just have to make sure that we're keeping an eye on things because Rockstar does have, I don't know if you know this, Rockstar does have another massive game coming out next year called Grand Theft Auto 6 and it seems like the window for a Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement to make a big impact is sort of slowly passing us by as we get closer and closer to that May 2026 release date."

"Whether that May 2026 release date will be kept is completely unknown and perhaps, this is pure speculation, but perhaps it would be something that could detract away from Delay headlines if Rockstar does need to delay the game, if they said, hey by the way though we've got Red Dead Redemption 2 out on Switch 2 so don't cry about GTA 6 as much because we've got another game coming to another platform."

"That's pure speculation but it might be something that Rockstar is thinking about as well as they draw closer to that 2026 release date and probably the most anticipated game of all time.
No pressure then Rockstar."

"What do you think is going to happen with Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Switch 2?
Do you think it's coming?
Do you think it's going to be delayed a bit?
Do you think it's going to be next year, this year?
Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Song Sung Blue - Official Trailer

Song Sung Blue - Official Trailer
MONSTER: The Ed Gein Story - Official Trailer

MONSTER: The Ed Gein Story - Official Trailer
Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Swim to Me - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Swim to Me - Official Trailer (Netflix)
The Witcher: Season 4 - Official Teaser

The Witcher: Season 4 - Official Teaser
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - Official Title Announcement

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - Official Title Announcement
Christy - Official Trailer

Christy - Official Trailer
Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
Cocaine Quarterback - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Cocaine Quarterback - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Caramelo - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Caramelo - Official Trailer (Netflix)
The Rip - Official Teaser Trailer

The Rip - Official Teaser Trailer
More

Trailers

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Bound by Duty Update Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Bound by Duty Update Trailer
Rainbow Six Siege X: Ram Elite - Trailer

Rainbow Six Siege X: Ram Elite - Trailer
Endless Legend 2 - PC Game Pass Launch Trailer

Endless Legend 2 - PC Game Pass Launch Trailer
BrokenLore: LOW - Launch Trailer (PS5)

BrokenLore: LOW - Launch Trailer (PS5)
Rain World: The Watcher - Console Announcement Trailer

Rain World: The Watcher - Console Announcement Trailer
Pokemon Pokopia - Announcement Trailer

Pokemon Pokopia - Announcement Trailer
Danganronpa 2x2 Teaser Trailer - Coming 2026

Danganronpa 2x2 Teaser Trailer - Coming 2026
Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Resident Evil Requiem - 2nd Trailer

Resident Evil Requiem - 2nd Trailer
PowerWash Simulator 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement Trailer

PowerWash Simulator 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement Trailer
FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE - Announcement Trailer

FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE - Announcement Trailer
Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection - Announce Trailer

Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection - Announce Trailer
More

Events

More