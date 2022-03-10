When will Rockstar reveal the new platform for its Western epic?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex
"Before we further do that today, we're talking Red Dead Redemption 2, it wasn't there on the Switch 2 Direct last Friday, but where is it?Well, we might have an idea from an insider, so you'll probably know from Gamereactor that we stake our claim on the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 is indeed coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and as the months have gone by, you might be thinking, well, where is it?And we can certainly agree with you on that fact, but the Insider KiwiTalks has recently spoken about this and has said that 8 different developers have told them that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to the Switch 2, it's just a matter of when and it might be the case that it's not being announced at Nintendo events because Rockstar wants to handle it."
"It's worth mentioning as well that Rockstar has previously announced by itself the Nintendo Switch ports of Red Dead Redemption and the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, so you'd imagine that this again would be an announcement coming from Rockstar itself rather than the Nintendo Directs or anything like that."
"They might not want to be part of another big show and playing for headlines with something like a Resident Evil announcement on Nintendo Switch 2, for example, which we saw last week.In any case though, as we've said here, as Alberto said here, we were among the first to say that Rockstar was planning to launch Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Nintendo Switch 2 and it does sort of make sense that we'd see it on the game considering the fact that Rockstar has already launched a Red Dead Redemption game on the Switch 1 and the Switch 2 is a much more powerful machine that can run Cyberpunk 2077 and I feel like if it can run that, it can definitely run Red Dead Redemption 2 even if that is a quite demanding game on PC as well as console."
"But we'll have to wait and see whether it does get announced for it because I think that it's really a matter of when, not if.As we've reported, it does seem that this game is coming for the Nintendo Switch 2 but we just have to make sure that we're keeping an eye on things because Rockstar does have, I don't know if you know this, Rockstar does have another massive game coming out next year called Grand Theft Auto 6 and it seems like the window for a Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement to make a big impact is sort of slowly passing us by as we get closer and closer to that May 2026 release date."
"Whether that May 2026 release date will be kept is completely unknown and perhaps, this is pure speculation, but perhaps it would be something that could detract away from Delay headlines if Rockstar does need to delay the game, if they said, hey by the way though we've got Red Dead Redemption 2 out on Switch 2 so don't cry about GTA 6 as much because we've got another game coming to another platform."
"That's pure speculation but it might be something that Rockstar is thinking about as well as they draw closer to that 2026 release date and probably the most anticipated game of all time.No pressure then Rockstar."
"What do you think is going to happen with Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Switch 2?Do you think it's coming?Do you think it's going to be delayed a bit?Do you think it's going to be next year, this year?