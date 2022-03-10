The Most-Detailed Grand Strategy Ever? - Europa Universalis V Interview at Gamescom 2025

We sat down with Markus Hofmann at Paradox to discuss all things Europa Universalis V.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor. We've just been checking out EU5.I just hit the fan with my chair, so I'm going to move back a bit. I'm here with Markus.Markus, EU5, you guys claimed it immediately, is the most complex grand strategy game."
"I think fans will be very happy to hear that. What have you guys done to step up that level of complexity?We did put a lot of detail into the map itself. There are a lot of locations, there are thousands of countries that are playable at the start of the game.We have simulated all of the population of the 14th century, of 1337, in that map and tried to give the most complex experience you can have in a grand strategy game."
"It also goes up 500 years, am I wrong in that?You guys have planned out the history of all of these countries for that period of time.Yeah, it goes on for 500 years, it ends in 1837, and it's not planned out, it is very flexible in how it can unfold. We have certain drivers of that history, like situations, like disasters, that will lead you through the time period with a narrative that tries to give you goals and ideas on how to approach that time period."
"But even with the historical element, I mean, we were talking about it before, if you play a New World faction and you end up getting attacked by Europeans, that's going to have its consequences, but you can in a way also influence history, right?You can decide the course of your country?Yes, you can choose your destination, your grand goal at the end, completely independently from everything else."
"And you can try to approach this from a lot of different angles due to the complexity.If you want to be an economic power, maybe you want to do this through trading or through production, and that will lead to very diverging paths of how to play the game.So, I understand that EU fans are many, and they will be very happy to see EU5, I think, but there might be a lot of people who are going to be interested in Grand Strategy, and maybe want to give this as their first EU experience."
"What would you say to people who are, and how does this game benefit people who are entirely new to the franchise?Sorry, can you repeat, please?Yeah, no worries."
"So, basically, I was just saying, you know, there's probably going to be a lot of new people who are interested by this game.You guys have sort of been very well known for, not just very complex, but very engaging strategy experiences, and how is this game going to charm new fans as well as old fans, basically?Well, it will charm new people and old fans, both with the complexity."
"We have put a lot of detail into the entire world, and that will hopefully put a lot of people in right inspiration on how to approach this game.And even for new people, we have put a lot of care into our onboarding system with hints and with automation that will help new players understand the game, understand systems, and how they interconnect with each other."
"How much research and how much consulting did you have to do for this game beforehand?Because I spotted my own hometown of Chester, even, as an heirloom that you can play as.So, what was the level of detail like for consulting in this game?Well, we have a research team led by a doctor of medieval history, which, of course, helps us a lot in trying to find sources, gathering sources, reading through sources, and then putting this into the amount of detail."
"Could you talk a bit more about the automation systems?How deep do they go? What do they allow you to automate?And are they sort of something that you commit to entirely, or will you be able to flip them on and off as you go?So, the automation system is split up in several different concepts."
"So, for example, you can automate the buildings and the construction of buildings.You can automate research. You don't have to do this all at once.You can do this independently, and you can also turn it on and off based on your choice at the moment in any game."
"Something that I think must be interesting with franchises like these is that they are so beloved by so many people, and you guys are so well-known for doing something, like doing grand strategy in a specific way."
"Is there a challenge when you come to a game like EU5, five games in, of innovating without also abandoning what has made the franchise so great?We try to maintain a lot of what makes the franchise unique while increasing the complexity, increasing the detail we want to put into it."
"We have a lot of historical events happening throughout the game that we want to represent in different ways, like we represent them with situations.We can represent things like the Catholic Church as an international organization, or the Holy Roman Empire as an international organization, which gives a lot of detail and difference in how to approach the game."
"With those historical events as well, how much can players be an influential factor, and how much are those things seen as acts of God within the game?So, for example, big wars between big countries, can you get involved in those, and can you decide those in different ways and rewrite history in your own way?So, for example, one of the big wars we cover during the game is the 100 Years War, and that will begin fairly early on during the game, pretty much in the starting year."
"And, of course, any country that is approximately in the same area as both England and France, which are involved in it, they can join, they can try to secure an alliance with any of the powers, they can try to pursue their own path and independently try to profit off the situation."
"So, while we present you with challenges of history, you can still choose your own path to pursue at any point.Marcus, I think we're out of time, so can you tell me when people can expect to see you again?Can you tell me when people can expect to see Europa Universalis V?Europa Universalis V will release on the 4th of November this year."
"We are very excited to see you get your hands on it.Perfect. Marcus, thank you so much for your time.Thank you."