Saving Humanity One Step at a Time - The Last Caretaker Gamescom 2025 Interview

We spoke with creative director and co-founder at Channel37 Antti Ilvessuo about a fresh take on the survival crafting genre.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here at Gamescom. I'm here with Antti. I've just checked out The Last Caretaker.Antti, for people who might not know what they're getting into with The Last Caretaker, could you give like a quick sort of elevator pitch that will get people hyped about this game and show them why they need to be checking it out?They need to be checking it out because they have to save the humanity."
"So you wake up as a lonely robot until you understand your meaning.You have to save the humanity, you grow humans, you send them to space, and then something comes back.But yeah, it's The Last Caretaker's open world sci-fi survival crafting game where you sail in location to location with ships and you're being the only robot that's called The Last Caretaker."
"And you are The Last Caretaker.You've talked to me a lot about the lore that's set up in this game.How will players sort of interact with that and in what ways can they go the extra mile to find the secrets that you've sprinkled in throughout the world?One really important thing in The Last Caretaker is we are not telling the story in a way that you are forced to listen to it."
"We have a world that you are part of it and the story comes from exploration of the world and understanding that everything has a meaning.Everything you find has a deeper lore, it's part of something.So when you find some things in the world, memories, you uncover something of the lore."
"We have 460 parts of the story, which is part of the bigger story, but that way you may uncover what happened earlier, what happened to Earth, who you are and what your task and what everything is.So we built the world that you will become part of it that you understand and you uncover the world and backstory in your own face."
"So we are not forcing you to listen.You can play the game if you just play it without understanding.That's fine, but people that want to go deep, I promise it's deep enough.Did you start from the sort of concept phase then with that narrative idea mainly or did you guys know you wanted to build an open world survival experience and sort of build the ideas of the ocean and the boat around that afterwards?First ideas were around that we need to have a lore that has deeper meaning."
"It was a little bit different, but always from the start it was location, sea and one main character and building around that.And we tested a few prototypes and then it became that we need to have a boat, a physics game, play the character that is a part of this power loop and then it evolved to this."
"So we made the backstory around a little bit two years ago and from that it has been building.But first we had the game mechanism and then the world lore evolved what it is.Talk to me a little bit more about the mechanics."
"What can players expect to find in terms of base building, in terms of combat in the game and what they can face out there in the sort of flooded world that is left behind?You mentioned base building, but in our game you are not building traditionally base."
"You are building models and systems everywhere you want and in your ship.And your ship is your home, so it's your mobile base.But you are not base building, you are building systems that can be upgraded and I think that's a different thing."
"I liked as well in the gameplay, we went over it quite a couple of times about how you guys approach it from a player discovery first approach I think in terms of the player will find the things that they need to find.How do you sprinkle that in while making sure that they will discover those elements?So like finding extra materials that they might need for a specific thing and finding the certain beats that will help them carry on."
"Good question because if you build the world that is believable, you build the world and location that everything has a meaning and then you encourage and make the exploration, it rewards you all the time.Then you are slowly understanding and building the world with player that it's always rewarding to look what's there."
"Instead of just having random rooms where there's stuff if you encounter it.But everything is built that it will make your world experience richer and that will encourage for exploration.So like you open, I think you went to roof, open the door and you see the teddy bear on the chair in edge of that."
"So it's full of these kind of things that you may go somewhere, there's something interesting there and there usually is.It's also a lot of freedom in terms of you can, I think you said yourself, you can pretty much pick up everything and use everything that isn't nailed down."
"How complex is it to add those systems in and how did you come to the design decision to allow that sense of player freedom in such a large open world that you've already got?It slowly evolved what it is and since learned from the rules from the trials games that we did earlier by physics that evolved that from the start we wanted the gameplay has a physics and slowly we started adding more because it makes sense."
"We added some things in the world and then they felt static and then we understand the rules how to make dynamic.It's a really big process and it's kind of like hard to do right because everything has to be persistent."
"So if you drop something it has to be still there.And with physics it can't be anywhere.So that is a huge task but I think it's rewards at the end because again encourages exploration and if the world rules are clear I can understand by just looks instead of some menu info that what it is."
"So if I need rubber I need rubber tires which is obviously important in the ocean world but they are used in the dock anyway.And then if I need plastic or fabric chair and the rule is clear.If you see something you understand the real world it's made of what it would be done in real life."
"In the survival genre there's usually a lot of similar setups in terms of how players will interact with the world and things like that but I like The Last Caretaker's really unique approach.How do you make sure that something like The Last Caretaker stands out in quite a popular genre of this open world survival experience?One thing from the start like we started the presentation your job is to save humanity and it's clear how you do it but it takes time and when you've done it something else happens that opens the game in a different way."
"So I hope that is visible for a player having a clear goal using really heavily on physics gameplay and having this module gameplay that will make a difference instead of like procedurally generated stuff or anything like that. Everything is handcrafted."
"How heavy is the balance between that realistic science as you said before the physics-based engines and the sci-fi-esque elements of the robots and things like that?Did you do consultations with scientists or anything like that to try and base it in reality or did you focus more on the narrative and the feeling of the world?Narrative and feeling has been a really great focus but it's good about the real world that it's easy to study."
"You just look around so you don't have to consult like scientists okay what the chair is made of because it's made of and something like electricity of course there's some balancing things that how much biomatter generates for example diesel that's like something but it has to feel real but if you stick to this rule everything becomes understandable easier."
"If we would have introduced we don't but imagine that we would have magic then you don't know what are the rules in magic because everything is possible but in this way if everything is grounded for reality physics it's easy to introduce new systems because you know how they work in real life anyway."
"So if I toss something I expect it to fly I expect things to float I expect things to have axe material.You guys have been working with Supercell on this who are probably most well known for their mobile games."
"How has that been to sort of like be I guess a pioneer in a sense for the console and PC market for something like The Last Caretaker?I have to think a little bit because Supercell is generally they have been working on mobile games but they try to make good games and they trusted us and now it's our job to make a good game so it comes more like that but we are not Supercell we are backed by Supercell and hopefully we can make what people expect that to be."
"Antti thank you so much for your time.Oh one more thing before I go when can people expect to see The Last Caretaker and where can they check it out?Before end of the year early access."
"Brilliant, Antti again thank you so much."