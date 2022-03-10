Tuning Up the Band with Wan Hazmer - No Straight Roads 2 Gamescom 2025 Interview

We chat with No Straight Roads 2's director about all the ways this funky sequel is turning up the volume to eleven.
"Hello everyone, I am here at Gamescom, I'm here with Haz, we've just been checking out No Straight Roads 2.Haz, for people who might not be familiar with No Straight Roads, or perhaps have played this original game and they want to know what's going on in the sequel, what can you tell them to excite them immediately?Alright, so first of all, if you really love the music in No Straight Roads 1, there'll be a whole lot more in No Straight Roads 2."
"No Straight Roads 2 can be very exciting in No Straight Roads 1.Two is, if you have played No Straight Roads 1, then you will experience a whole lot more genres of music.So we were only playing with rock versus EDM, of course we played a bit of classical in there, but now we are more free to open up the genre to way more different accents, I guess."
"And also, you know, now you're going on a road trip, so for people who are big fans of the lore, they will know more of how Vinyl City was born, and how Vinyl City connects to other cities as well.So yeah, I can look forward to that.And, oh yeah, sorry, one more thing, there are more characters to control."
"I was just going to ask you about that, that's a brilliant segue, you've read my mind.The two new characters, the two new bandmates, what can you tell me about them, how are they going to interact with our old bandmates, and how are players going to be able to get sort of a fresh take on music through them?Okay, so I can't say much, because we will reveal way more later, but all the characters will play very differently, and there are many, many segments, like puzzle segments, where you all have to, all the four characters need to work together to be able to go through navigational puzzles, and sometimes the boss fights can be easier if you cooperate in certain different ways."
"So yeah, we are trying to open, you know, what Nostalria 1 didn't have, which is, you know, some people mentioned they made it and it's kind of played the same way.Yeah, so we are trying also to see what we can do differently for all the different four characters.So there's also, as you've talked about before, the open world style of this game, going on the road, heading out in a tour."
"How is that going to change up the gameplay?Is there going to be sort of car segments?Are there going to be ways that players can experience that travel as well as that sort of sense of being free and on the road?So the first game, because it was our first game, our debut game at Metronomic, so we wanted to play safe."
"So we did a very, very linear path.So some people did mention it was a boss rush with a bit of dungeon before that.But for this one, because you are free to travel, so there are many side dungeons, for example, and many side journeys as well."
"On top of that, we will encourage you also to go back, to play certain boss fights again, but in a different remix, for example.So it is way more exploratory this time around.And we also want you to have fun with the van as well, so you can actually customise your van."
"There are certain upgrades that you can do to your van to access other parts of the world that you couldn't access before.Because I come from a background of Final Fantasy development, so you know that we love to do these kind of things with our vehicles, if you know what I mean."
"Brilliant. I was going to ask you about the bosses as well, actually, because I find them really fascinating, and I find the way that you guys design them to be really, really interesting.When you're looking at how to make them, do you go in with sort of a music-first mindset, or do you have this idea of a character, and then you make the way around them?Oh, that's a very good question."
"So, my cousin and co-founder, Daim, who is also the creative director, so the way he designs the bosses, of course the genre could be the inspiration, but the most important part is actually, why does an artist play music in the first place?So, for example, we had the DJ Subatomic Sir Punova before, so that was more about an expression of trying to show off your music."
"So, he was at the centre of the universe, according to him, of course, which is why the entire boss fight was about planets and the solar system and all that.So, we will not change that direction for Nostradamus II as well, so we will consider every single artist, why they perform music, and what is important for them in terms of music and all that, and then we will represent that visually."
"I think our strength is visual storytelling.We don't mention every single bit and explain every single thing.We make sure that the concept is the reason why they play music, and when you play the boss fight, you will experience the whole entire journey of that boss."
"Thank you, brilliant answer.Something as well in the gameplay that I've sort of noticed is the fact that you're moving towards sort of, I guess maybe, how do I phrase this properly?More exploration, as we've talked about before, and a lot of that is through, as you say, being braver with your mechanics and your gameplay, and especially adding an essence of culture as well."
"I wondered if you could talk a bit more about the culture that you're bringing in and about how you've been brought into that inspiration.So, as mentioned just now, we put a little bit of culture in the first game.Just to give you a bit of a backstory, we asked our voice actors to voice in their natural accent, because both of them are Malaysian."
"When our team heard it for the first time, they didn't like it.So, we Malaysians, we have a bit of this problem where when we hear our own local stuff, or we see local stuff, we kind of say that, nah, that's lower quality."
"Because they're so used to playing Western and Japanese games.But with the release of the first one, and seeing all the reaction to the game, for example, we even had a bunch of streamers who were non-Malaysians shouting Malay words in the stream."
"That gave us a lot of confidence to actually put more culture into our own culture.So, the first thing that we considered was, for all the towns and even the overworld where you can drive, we want to consider how can we make it more Malaysian."
"So, for example, every year, I used to drive with my parents to my grandparents' place.I used to drive for nine hours to the hometown.So, all that familiar locations and background and all that, we want to put that in the overworld as well."
"So, it doesn't feel like just a Western, medieval, or American road trip.We want to make sure that it's very Malaysian.And even all the cities, even the music genres as well, we will try to see how we can inject our culture into that so that it feels very different than other games."
"So, that's our main priority in Metronomic.I imagine that's also a big influence on the visual style.I love the look of this game.I think it looks really, really unique and really, really exciting when you look at something and it just blasts you with excitement and you want to play it."
"What's the inspiration for the visual style?How are you amping it up as well, pun slightly intended, on the sequel?So, it's a combination of many things.For inspiration, obviously, we look at our own culture, but at the same time also, we look at a lot of MTVs."
"We look at a lot of MTVs.We have studied a lot of interviews of certain artists, what drives them to do their music and all that stuff, and then we try to see where we can draw from and combine them."
"As you mentioned just now, when you look at it, it feels already exciting, right?So, for that one, we make sure that our concept artists, they do care a bit about the technology, but at the same time, we ask them not to care too much."
"So, just draw based on what you feel is right.And then after that, our 3D artists, our tech artists, they are really brilliant people in Metronomic.So, they look at the concept art and they try their best to follow as much as possible, which is why I can tell everyone that making stylistic games is sometimes harder than making something realistic because there's no reference point apart from the concept art."
"So, having all that lighting, the shaders, to ensure that it matches concept art is something that I think our team is doing really, really well.So, it's both the concept art and also the 3D modelling and the texture work and all that."
"Perfect. Haz, I've just got one more question for you.When can people see more of No Straight Roads 2 and what can they see it on?So, we have bought the show at Tokyo Game Show and many other future game shows."
"So, stay tuned to our social channels as well for more news and coverage.Haz, thank you so much for your time.Thank you."