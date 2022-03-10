GRTV News - Sean Astin elected president of SAG-AFTRA

The Lord of the Rings star has become the first second-generation president of the union.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today what we're going to be talking about is SAG-AFTRA, the big union that supports all the different creatives over in, well, anyone that really performs, if anything."
"The reason we're talking about it is because SAG-AFTRA has a new president and it's somebody that you'll probably be very familiar with.If you are a big fan of acting and a big fan of the world of movies and whatnot, you'll probably know that there's a bit of heritage involved with this hiring as well."
"So anyway, let's dive on in and see who will be leading the union going forward.Sean Astin takes the helm of SAG-AFTRA.Sean Astin has been elected president of SAG-AFTRA, the powerful union representing performers across film, TV, radio and voice acting, winning a commanding victory and pledging optimism and creativity for the years ahead."
"So yes, our very own Master Gardener and beloved hobbit, Sean Astin, has officially stepped into the new role of leadership.On Friday, the Lord of the Rings star was elected president of SAG-AFTRA, the massive US union representing actors in virtually every corner of the entertainment industry."
"SAG-AFTRA counts members working in film, television and radio as well as voice actors and even stop-motion performers, making it one of the most wide-reaching creative labour organisations in the world.Astin achieved a decisive victory, securing over 79% of the vote and handily defeating fellow candidate, Chuck Slavin."
"The actor has been deeply involved in the Guild for years, notably serving on the committee that fought for improved contracts and protections during the historic 2023 Active Strike, a labour action that shut down Hollywood for months and reshaped negotiations between artists and studios."
"After the results were announced, Astin struck an optimistic tone.He said, Now is the time for optimism and creativity.I am thrilled that the members have allowed me to lead our storied organisation out of this challenging moment and into a future defined by confidence, progress and fierce advocacy."
"I am the first second-generation president of our union.My mother, Patty Duke, modelled for me the awesome responsibility of caring for each member of our union.I am excited to get to work."
"Astin will serve a two-year term, guiding SAG-AFTRA through ongoing discussions about AI usage, streaming residuals and protections for performers in a rapidly changing industry.With his background as both a celebrated actor and a seasoned negotiator, the potato-loving hobbit now takes the helm of Hollywood's most influential labour force."
"So yeah, it's quite an interesting hiring because, hey, people know who Sean Astin is.Everyone knows him mainly for his role as Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but he's also played a multitude of other famous roles, including in recent memory in Stranger Things."
"So yeah, it's interesting because of how prominent of a name Sean Astin is, but at the same time it's interesting because, again, he is the first second-generation president of SAG-AFTRA I think it was about 39 years ago, his mother was the president of SAG-AFTRA.So yeah, quite an interesting hiring for a multitude of reasons here."
"We'll have to see whether Sean Astin ultimately has what it takes to lead SAG-AFTRA forward out of this moment.Again, it'll be a two-year term.I'm not too sure how the rules work with SAG-AFTRA and whether he can be voted back in or extend his presidency for another term or something like that, but at the very least, Sean Astin will be at the helm of SAG-AFTRA for the next couple of years, meaning you probably shouldn't expect to see him in all too much stuff down the line."
"I would assume that he probably won't be filming much over the next two years, so in about two, three years' time, expect a bit of a Sean Astin down period on your TVs and movie screens and stuff like that, because he probably won't be taking on many projects while he's at the helm of SAG-AFTRA."
"But again, as more comes out about this, be sure to keep posting updates and otherwise that's all the time that I have.So I'll see you all on the next year TV news tomorrow."