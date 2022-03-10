GRTV News - Steam users upset about Borderlands 4 performance on PC

Fans have been voicing their thoughts on the 'terrible optimisation'.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, we're going to be capping off the week by talking about what has been the biggest launch of the week and also what is probably one of the biggest launches of the year in Borderlands 4."
"Now review coverage came out yesterday, pretty strong reviews across the board, I wouldn't say necessarily game of the year strong, but anything below 7 was quite rare I would say.And then obviously because of the way that the release timing works, many players got a chance to jump into the game as of yesterday, typically through Steam because they could unlock the game early depending on where you are around the world."
"And with the Steam version being playable, we've seen some fans come out and share their opinions on the game and particularly the PC version, and they're not very good because of the fact that the game is not very well optimised.So let's dive on in and see what's happening and then we'll come back to it."
"So yes, Steam uses Slam Borderlands 4 for dreadful optimisation, Borderlands 4 has finally landed easily one of the year's most hyped releases, but while critics largely glow, PC players and Steam are far less impressed.So Borderlands 4 has finally launched, one of the year's most hotly anticipated games, yet despite overwhelmingly positive reviews, the mood among Steam players is far grimmer, with many venting about dreadful optimisation and reporting bugs and crashes."
"One player writes, turn it down to low graphics preset and couldn't hit 60fps even with FSR upscaling on my RX 6900 XT.Another running an RTX 3080 Ti reports 30fps on medium high settings at 1440p and says it looks worse than Borderlands 3."
"So Gearbox has yet to comment on the situation officially and there's no note of additional hotfixes on Steam.The issues will hopefully be addressed in the coming days, but as of now, Borderlands 4 appears to be a demanding headache on PC, even for high-end rigs."
"Are you playing Borderlands 4 and have you run into technical troubles?And here's just a look at some of the reviews.Not recommended, not recommended, not recommended, not recommended, not recommended, not recommended, not recommended."
"A lot of them saying terrible optimisation, terrible, terrible performance, wait for better optimisation, unoptimised, etc, etc.Now it should be said that as of the moment, the Steam reviews actually somewhat reflect where the critical review side of things is."
"I'll bring it back here now.This is the Steam user reviews page, which is actually set to mixed.So while there's a lot of negative stuff, we are talking about 60% of the reviews being positive."
"So it's not, we're not talking about an underwhelmingly negative game here, and you can see, another thing as well you can see is that the reviews, they differ a lot.So the point is that it hasn't been the hit that I think Gearbox has been hoping for, but there's a lot of positive and there's a lot of negative right now."
"What I will say, based on someone who has, I think over the time that I spent reviewing Borderlands 4, I probably clocked in close to 50 hours of the game, and I'd say that I use a decently powerful PC, but nothing of incredible power as of the current technology standards."
"And I noticed the performance was not great, particularly when you're going around the open world and you're travelling to and from locations pretty quickly, that's when it hits real low points and it really chugs along and really struggles and puts a lot of demand on your PC and on your components."
"When you get into tighter areas, or when you're in one area for a long while, the performance is typically better, but it does spend a lot of time compiling shaders and all that good stuff, and again, it's not the finest of games when it comes to optimisation, that's definitely something I've noticed."
"But visually wise, it still looks like a Borderlands game, it still looks fine, it's just performance wise it's not great right now.So I really do fear for anyone that's using anything less than, in Nvidia terms, anything less than a 30 series graphics card, because I don't think you get the game running at any sort of usable degree."
"But we'll have to see more, I mean again, today is launch day, so these were reviews that started as of yesterday, which is technically the day before launch.No doubt Gearbox has a lot planned, and they said, Randy has said that the day one patch did a lot, and I saw the before and after of that day one patch, and I would say that it did something, but maybe not a lot."
"We'll have to see whether Gearbox has other stuff planned, because I would assume they're going to talk about these things relatively soon.What we haven't heard though, is a lot from the console guys at the moment, because there wasn't any console codes handed out ahead of launch, so we'll have to see what the console fans think of Borderlands 4."
"So with that note, that's all the time we have on this episode of GRTV News, no doubt we'll be talking more about Borderlands 4 in the future, probably something along the lines of sales numbers, etc, etc, but until then, again, that's all the time that I have, so I'll see you all on the next GRTV News, which will be on Monday, so yeah, hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side."