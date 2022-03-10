Gamereactor

Charlie Sheen was almost the Karate Kid

But he passed on the role to instead let Ralph Macchio snag it.

Christy - Official Trailer

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Cocaine Quarterback - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Caramelo - Official Trailer (Netflix)

The Rip - Official Teaser Trailer

Dudes - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Nero the Assassin - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Hazbin Hotel - Season 2 Teaser Trailer (Prime Video)

Nightmares of Nature - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Nouvelle Vague - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Song Sung Blue - Official Trailer

Gloomy Eyes - Release Date Trailer

Before I Go - Announcement Trailer

Bit ESC - Announcement Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Season 4 Battle Pass: Fruit of Immortality

Digimon Story Time Stranger - Demo Trailer

Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury - Reveal Trailer

Palia - Fall Fantasy: Of Barns and Briars - Launch Trailer

PlayStation Family App - Simplified family gaming

Vigor - Tempest Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

Let Them Come: Onslaught - Demo Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift - Launch Trailer (PS5)

Pixel Washer - Reveal Trailer

