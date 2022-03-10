AD
Featured: Gamescom 2025 Coverage
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
World news
Sports
Cars
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
Videos
User TV
Shorts
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Poll
Contests
User reviews
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Charlie Sheen was almost the Karate Kid
But he passed on the role to instead let Ralph Macchio snag it.
Published 2025-09-11 18:07
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
Battlefield 6 - Visiting Los Angeles to see the upcoming shooter
on the 6th of August 2025 at 14:54
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 17th of July 2025 at 13:56
How did The Gang perfect Out of Sight’s second-person perspective?
on the 10th of May 2025 at 12:50
Akira will be back for the John Wick Caine spin-off
on the 10th of May 2025 at 10:04
Nintendo Switch 2 - Accessories Close-Up
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:10
Nintendo Switch 2 - Hardware Close-Up from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - What's In The Box from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - A Full Hardware Rotation from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Edition Unboxing
on the 28th of March 2025 at 11:17
Nick Frost is tapped to take over Hagrid duties in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot
on the 27th of March 2025 at 15:42
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will now launch in October
on the 27th of March 2025 at 12:42
Don’t expect to play Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet this year
on the 26th of March 2025 at 15:23
More
Videos
Feeling the connection with the Exo-Rig - Interview with Martin Hultberg from Sharkmob about Exoborne
on the 11th of September 2025 at 16:53
A cooperative shooter where every match is different - Rogue Point Interview
on the 11th of September 2025 at 16:44
Alpha Response - Minh Le devcom Interview
on the 11th of September 2025 at 15:34
Operation Stutter - Haron Younis devcom Interview
on the 11th of September 2025 at 15:13
Retro Rebound - Atari Gamescom 2025 interview with Wade Rosen
on the 11th of September 2025 at 14:26
GRTV News - Nintendo announces 60-minute Direct for September 12
on the 11th of September 2025 at 07:50
GRTV News - Pokémon has now patented character summoning and battling
on the 10th of September 2025 at 12:53
GRTV News - Apple unveils the iPhone 17 line
on the 10th of September 2025 at 08:06
GRTV News - Hollow Knight: Silksong got 5 million players in three days
on the 9th of September 2025 at 13:07
GRTV News - Keanu Reeves wants to return as Johnny Silverhand
on the 9th of September 2025 at 07:57
GRTV News - Rumour: Soul Calibur VII teased for next Nintendo Direct
on the 8th of September 2025 at 13:49
Phantom Blade Zero - Coppermaul, Red Wraith & Chief Disciple Gameplay
on the 8th of September 2025 at 09:54
More
Movie Trailers
Christy - Official Trailer
on the 11th of September 2025 at 14:38
Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:03
Cocaine Quarterback - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:03
Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:02
Caramelo - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:02
The Rip - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 10th of September 2025 at 13:32
Dudes - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 10th of September 2025 at 07:44
Nero the Assassin - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 10th of September 2025 at 07:44
Hazbin Hotel - Season 2 Teaser Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 10th of September 2025 at 07:44
Nightmares of Nature - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 10th of September 2025 at 07:44
Nouvelle Vague - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 10th of September 2025 at 07:43
Song Sung Blue - Official Trailer
on the 9th of September 2025 at 16:01
More
Trailers
Gloomy Eyes - Release Date Trailer
on the 11th of September 2025 at 17:56
Before I Go - Announcement Trailer
on the 11th of September 2025 at 17:48
Bit ESC - Announcement Trailer
on the 11th of September 2025 at 17:40
Marvel Rivals - Season 4 Battle Pass: Fruit of Immortality
on the 11th of September 2025 at 10:07
Digimon Story Time Stranger - Demo Trailer
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:01
Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury - Reveal Trailer
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:01
Palia - Fall Fantasy: Of Barns and Briars - Launch Trailer
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:00
PlayStation Family App - Simplified family gaming
on the 11th of September 2025 at 08:00
Vigor - Tempest Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 11th of September 2025 at 07:59
Let Them Come: Onslaught - Demo Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 11th of September 2025 at 07:59
Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 11th of September 2025 at 07:59
Pixel Washer - Reveal Trailer
on the 11th of September 2025 at 05:20
More
Events
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
More