GRTV News - Nintendo announces 60-minute Direct for September 12

Expect a show that aligns with Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about the big development that took place yesterday, because it leads on to what's happening later this week, which is that a Nintendo Direct is once again coming."
"Nintendo has been very aggressive with the amount of shows that it's been putting on as of late.Some of them have been ok, some of them have been poor, some of them have been pretty good.This one is looking to be, I think it has the potential to be great."
"So basically the Nintendo Direct has been confirmed, there's a lot of rumours saying that there was going to be one this week and it's been confirmed for this Friday, and yes Friday is an unusual day for a Nintendo Direct, but there's a good reason for that, so let's dive on in."
"So yes, Nintendo Direct announced for Friday, September 12th on Nintendo Today, it'll be a general Nintendo Direct on Friday at 15 CEST, 14 BST.So Nintendo has confirmed that a new Nintendo Direct will happen on Friday, September 12th.Many were expecting the usual Twitter announcement at 3pm CEST, but instead they did it through the Nintendo Today app."
"It'll be a general Nintendo Direct airing on Friday, September 12th at 15 CEST, 14 BST.No news about the length, update, Nintendo confirms it will last approximately 60 minutes, so it's going to be a big one.But this should be the big one, with dates for Switch 2 games like Metroid Prime 4 and Hyrule Warriors, new first and third party announcements, and most surely Super Mario games or movies, given the 40th anniversary is this weekend."
"In addition to the expected Mario and Metroid news, there is also speculation that we could see the announcement of major third parties presumably joining the Nintendo Switch 2 line up, such as several instalments in Capcom's Resident Evil series, Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and confirmation of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2."
"This is, we think, the first time Nintendo has ever done one of these presentations on a Friday, a weird date, but the theory is that they want to tie it as close as possible with September 13th, which is the day Super Mario Bros was launched in 1985.What are you expecting to watch on the Nintendo Direct on Friday?So yes, it looks like we're in for a really big one here."
"An hour long show for one thing is immense.You don't really see hour long shows happen very often, so there's going to be a lot of news here, even if it doesn't necessarily tie to the thing that I think is going to drive this to be a really good show, which is that it is going to be as close as possible aligned with the Super Mario Bros launch date 40 years ago."
"So that's why it's happening on a Friday, because the anniversary is technically on the Saturday, but obviously they don't want to host a show on a Saturday, so they're hosting it on Friday.I think we're going to get some real nice Super Mario treats because of this."
"I don't know what exactly it's going to be, I wouldn't be surprised if there's a few shadow drops.You know, I think back to sort of recent Super Mario anniversaries, and they've done things like the Collection, where they did the three games in it, Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario 64, and Super Mario Sunshine, I think."
"It wouldn't surprise me if we see something like that again, otherwise though, firm news on things that we are expecting in the imminent future, like Metroid Prime 4 Beyond.We don't have a release date for that, they still say it's 2025, and we're now nearly halfway through September."
"We don't have a date yet, so I would expect that to be announced, even if it is a delay, I'd expect we'll just get some information about that game.And the same for Hyrule Warriors, which I think will be early 2026 now, because they did sort of change the wording in the last Direct, where they said, instead of saying it's going to come out in winter 2025, they just said in winter."
"So I think, I wouldn't be surprised if it's like a February launch for that game, but the point is there's a lot of stuff coming, and we've heard a lot of rumours about stuff as well, including information about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, about Resident Evil 7 Biohazard coming to Switch, the Red Dead Redemption 2 has long been rumoured for Nintendo Switch 2 as well."
"So there's a lot of stuff that could be appearing at this show, but the good news is that if you're excited for it, it's going to be taking place on the Friday, well, tomorrow, and it's going to be an hour-long show, starting from 2pm BST, 3pm CEST, and we'll obviously be covering it all on your local Gay Rats region, so stay tuned for that."
"Otherwise, that's all the time that I have, so thank you all for joining me today, and I'll see you all tomorrow for the final Gears of News of the week.Take care, everyone."