GRTV News - Apple unveils the iPhone 17 line

A new base model and a Pro edition are being accompanied by a new Air idea.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. As yesterday was the big Apple event of 2025, that's what we're going to be talking about today. So we have a bunch of particularly iPhones that we're going to be focusing on today because I think a lot of people are quite excited about what Apple have done this time because it feels like they've actually improved and actually iterated and made some changes and actually done some things that fans are excited about. So with that being the case, let's dive on in."
"So yes, Apple drops Plus, introduces iPhone 17 Air and upgraded Pro. Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup and it's one of the most radical shake-ups in years.So there will be no more Plus model as Apple has just revealed the iPhone 17 series without the larger version that had just debuted alongside the iPhone 6s. The big headline this time however is that the base model finally gets a 120Hz display, something that has long been standard in the rest of the smartphone world, even cheaper devices. The screen also includes always-on functionality and an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits. Under the hood we find the new A19 chip which promises not only better performance but also slightly longer battery life. Apple is also introducing a new protective glass that is said to be three times more scratch resistant and reduce reflections. Other smaller improvements include faster charging, 256GB of storage as standard and a centre stage front camera. iPhone 17 pre-orders open on September 12th at 2pm and shipments begin on September 19th. The starting price is set at $799, which is actually really, when you look at iPhones, quite affordable."
"The alternative model this year taking over from the Plus is the iPhone Air, a device measuring only 5.6mm at its thinnest point. But thin doesn't mean weak, on the contrary, it's powered by Apple's latest A19 Pro chip, which the company claims is the fastest processor in any smartphone to date. Add to that the new C1X modem, which reportedly doubles the speed of its predecessors, and the N1 chip enabling WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support. Cameras are also another major highlight. On the back sits a 48MP Fusion camera capable of 2x zoom at optical quality, while the front houses an 18MP centre stage camera for video calls and selfies. The 6.5-inch display offers 120Hz refresh rate, always-on functionality and a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. Another big step is Apple's decision to completely remove the physical SIM card worldwide. iPhone Air is therefore a pure eSIM device, freeing up more internal space for components. Pre-orders open on September 12th at 2pm and will launch for September 19th and a price of $999. For those who want even more, Apple is also releasing the Pro, the powerhouse model that's significantly upgraded this year. While the Air has slimmed down, the Pro has instead become thicker and sturdier thanks to a new aluminium chassis."
"The result is a phone that is both more durable and more premium-looking. Several new colours are also introduced, including a striking orange that's bound to turn heads. Inside, the A19 Pro processor delivers Apple's fastest iPhone experience yet. Whether the performance boost will be noticeable in everyday use remains to be seen, but Apple promises smoother, more consistent power thanks to a new cooling system. The screen and back also feature an upgraded ceramic shield, now said to be three times more scratch-resistant. On the camera side, the biggest upgrade is a four times telephoto lens with 48 megapixels, effectively allowing 8x zoom and 12 megapixel. All three rear cameras are now 48 megapixel, while the selfie camera supports Apple's centre stage. The video creator's ProRes RAW has been added, offering high levels of detail for professional recordings. Storage starts at 256GB and goes all the way up to a massive 2TB. Apple hasn't disclosed the exact battery capacity, but calls it their best ever. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099, with pre-orders opening on September 12th at 2pm and launch on September 19th. Will you be tempted by the iPhone 17, the ultra-thin air, or the powerhouse Pro?So yeah, new Apple lineup, again, quite an exciting one, they're making some changes, Apple doesn't do that, so you better revel in this because they probably won't be doing it again for another decade or so. We still get an Apple, there's still an iPhone, a base iPhone model, and it is now more affordable, but also significantly more powerful and laden with more recent features. We've dropped the Plus model, which I think always makes sense because the Plus to me, it's like a baby Max in a way, I never really understood the point of it, so it's gone, instead they've created a product that actually has a unique stick to it, so instead of the phone being just slightly bigger, now they've got one that is thinner, whilst still being powerful. So if you don't like having bulky smartphones in your pocket and stuff like that, the iPhone Air is probably the one for you. Although I will say, I look at the thinness of the iPhone Air and I worry that it might suffer from some of the previous Apple issues where the phones bended, but we'll have to see whether that ultimately becomes the case, but it has rounded edges and it's very thin, so it does concern me a little bit. I gave them flashbacks to, I think it was the iPhone 6 that had many bendable issues, but we'll see. And then you've got the Pro as well, of course, which is the model that I think the majority of people want. It's laden with features, again, more powerful, got a more interesting design choice to it. Some things I like, I'm not too sure about, the weird sort of panel on the back that looks like where it's specifically saving space for people to attach things with MagSafe. I use MagSafe stuff, but I don't think the design looks quite right like that. I also wish as well that Apple would do something about the shape of the phone on the back, because I'm sick of iPhones not being able to rest flat. With the iPhone, with the 17 Pro, they have the protruding camera block and then the protruding camera lenses, which means that once again, if you push down on the corner of the phone, it will still wobble. And that's one thing that I really wish they'd sort out, but not in this year. But again, there are other things as well that Apple launched last night. The AirPods Pro Generation 3, as well as the Series 11 of the watch as well."
"So loads of Apple news. You want to find it all at some of the local game rets region.And yeah, the good news is if you need a new iPhone, this is probably the generation to upgrade, because there's actual meaningful upgrades. So exciting nonetheless. But yeah, that's all the time I have on today's episode of GeoTV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on the next one."