GRTV News - Hollow Knight: Silksong got 5 million players in three days

Silksong continues to show its dominance.
Hollow Knight Silksong, because what else would we really be talking about apart from this massive launch that happened just last week, you know over the course of the past few years in gaming, a lot of people have been asking for about three things I think, GTA 6, Hollow Knight Silksong and Bloodborne 2 or slash Bloodborne on PC, more Bloodborne basically I think it's fair to lump all of those things in at one time, and we finally got one of them, Hollow Knight Silksong, just as a personal aside, it's not personally my thing for gaming, but I'm very very happy to see that loads of people, 5 million people as you can see in this news piece here, have enjoyed Hollow Knight Silksong in the days following it's launch, so I think things that Team Cherry did here were really smart, like they didn't allow any pre-orders, they kept quiet about the game until very close to it's launch, it's smart but it's also not very forgiving to fans I would say, so you've got to weigh up those two options, but I think it's still very, from a business point it's created loads of hype and allowed that game to go massively beyond just what you would expect from a lot of other indie darling sequels, as written here by Alenia Insight, there was 3 million copies sold on Steam alone of those 5 million, which shows the dominance of the PC market when it comes to things like Hollow Knight and the PC bubble being actually really effective, because 50 million dollars in revenue alone was made through Steam, a million players hopped on Game Pass via console, which is probably going to be a bit disappointing maybe if you're Team Cherry, because you're just being paid, you're not getting fresh copies sold for that, but again it shows that Game Pass doesn't necessarily hurt other sales on other platforms because people like to buy what they like to buy, but yeah, 587,000 peak concurrent player count on Steam as we saw over the weekend, and that was exciting because it meant that Hollow Knight Silksong dropped into the top 20 of the most played games concurrently on Steam ever, which is very exciting, I'm not sure we'll see that grow loads, but it's probably because of the initial launch hype that we've seen such a massive wave of people come onto this, but yeah, the last million there, if there's 3 million on Steam, 1 million on Xbox Game Pass, then PlayStation and Nintendo take up the other million, as you will probably see in various different things. Team Cherry by the way hasn't commented on this yet, which is interesting to note, because usually developers when they make this much of an impact so quickly, they are screaming about it, but Team Cherry has always been one, I guess, to not really speak to its audience that much, and not really speak just in general that much, so, you know, we only heard about the restate a couple of weeks beforehand, but yeah, now we've just got to tick off Bloodborne 2 and GTA 6 on our wishlists, and then we'll be free to end gaming as a whole, I think, no, I'm just kidding