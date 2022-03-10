GRTV News - Keanu Reeves wants to return as Johnny Silverhand

In the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.
But the reason we're talking about it is because we've heard a little bit about what Keanu Reeves hopes from the project. It's a weird thing to say, what Keanu Reeves hopes from a video game, but he's become quite synonymous with video games and particularly CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk thanks to his role as Johnny Silverhand in the game. But in this upcoming sequel, which is in active development, should we expect Keanu Reeves to return as that famed character? Well, we don't know, but Reeves is certainly interested to do so.
CD Projekt Red may be hard at work on The Witcher 4, but that doesn't mean they've forgotten about Cyberpunk. So work on The Witcher 4 is progressing feverishly within the walls of CD Projekt Red, but that doesn't mean the studio's other major franchise, Cyberpunk, has been put on hold. Quite the opposite in fact, the dystopian plot is already bubbling and pre-production of what will become Cyberpunk 2 is underway. Fans will, however, have to wait quite some time for what was previously known internally as Project Orion, with the game expected to see the light of day only after 2029. As for what to expect from the sequel, details are practically non-existent.
No story beats, characters or gameplay information has been revealed so far, but one familiar voice has already spoken up, Keanu Reeves. The actor who made a massive splash as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 has openly stated that he'd be more than happy to reprise his role in the sequel. Absolutely. I'd love to play Johnny Silverhand again. Whether this was, whether this is possible or not depends entirely on which of the game's many endings CD Projekt Red eventually considers canon. That's something the studio has never clarified and it creates a tricky situation if Silverhand were to appear in the follow-up. One thing is certain, though, the interest in Keanu Reeves is sky high, as is the desire among fans to see him return as Silverhand. Can you imagine Night City without him? So yeah, it's quite interesting this. I mean, Cyberpunk 2, which is what we're just gonna refer to as because it's easier, is in development. We've frequently seen when CD Projekt Red hands out their sort of various reports, they show how their staff is arranged and what projects are arranged on. And we saw over the years how developers steadily shifted away from Cyberpunk 2077 onto The Witcher 4. And there is still a big, fair, decent amount of people working on Cyberpunk 2. Now, that's not full scale production, but it wouldn't surprise me if that begins relatively soon, or at least, you know, the team starts entering production and building the foundation for the game to be built on. We don't have release dates for The Witcher 4 or Cyberpunk 2. Such an awkward naming convention. They're gonna go down with that game. But it is interesting because you would think that The Witcher 4 would probably look into like 2027 at the earliest, which means Cyberpunk will probably be in the maybe, I would probably say the 2030s or something like that, which seems like a long time. But when you think games of this scale kind of take five or so years to make, Cyberpunk 2077, for one, launched in late 2020. So to say that we have, we get two CD Projekt Red games a year, a decade, is probably somewhat accurate. But again, we'll see how that goes. It all depends on how well development goes in The Witcher 4 for one, because they're not going to rush that game. And if they want to take more time with it, they will. But I do think that the weight that we've had to see between Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 4 won't be reflected in The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 for the simple reason that they had to do a lot to fix Cyberpunk. And I think that CD Projekt Red is going to do everything in their power to ensure that they don't have to go through that process with The Witcher 4, which means that hopefully development won't be as long for The Witcher 4, i.e. building the game out over a considerable amount of years and then having to fix it for a certain amount of years as well. But again, we'll see and we'll stay tuned for that. As for Keanu Reeves, I think they'll find a way to get him into it. If he wants to return and you've got a big name like Keanu Reeves attached to the project, they will absolutely find a way to make him return. So we'll see how that goes. But I wouldn't be surprised if Johnny Silverhand is in Cyberpunk 2 to some degree. But we'll have to just stay tuned and see how that ultimately shapes up.
"And otherwise, yeah, thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on the other side."