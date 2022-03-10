GRTV News - Rumour: Soul Calibur VII teased for next Nintendo Direct

Are we finally getting a new Soul Calibur?
"Today is a pretty dire news day, at least at the time that I'm recording this, we've had a couple of little bits and bobs over the course of the weekend that have popped up, there's some DCU news, there's some little bits about the expanse of Cyrus Reborn, there's a big interview from that there, but nothing really groundbreaking, nothing really where I thought that we can talk about this and make it a worthwhile GRTV News, apart from this little piece of information, this little rumour towards Soul Calibur 7 teased for the next Nintendo Direct, so we don't have a date for the next Nintendo Direct, but there are a lot of rumours that there will be one pretty soon, I mean Metroid Prime 4 doesn't have a release date, so despite there being a lot of insistence that it's still coming in 2025, there's a lot of things that Nintendo could show off, the last few Directs have been a massive disappointment for Nintendo to say the least, at least to most fans I would say, they've been pretty lambasted and if we include the Pokemon Direct in there as well, then I would say that yeah, pretty much nothing of worth has been shown off for quite some time, apart from stuff for people who are into 2.5D action RPGs, which is a good deal of people, but anyway, Soul Calibur 7 has been teased by an insider, known as SwitchForce, after they said that the number 7 is going to be a big focus for 3 games on the next Nintendo Direct, so the internet sort of took that as Black Ops 7 as a given, considering that Call of Duty is meant to be coming to Nintendo platforms for the next 10 years or so, there was also Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrate thrown there, then Dragon Quest 7 was seen as something that could also be there, there's as you can see in the tweet there, Ace Attorney 7 was also something that was mentioned, but SwitchForce said not a soul has guessed the correct combo yet, what are your picks? So, the use of soul and combo, it's a bit of a leap, but the use of soul and combo is being seen as a tease for Soul Calibur 7, it's not too far fetched considering that Soul Calibur 2 was pretty much thrown out of nowhere for the Nintendo Switch Online Gamecube expansion thingy, which also had Link as it's sort of crossover character, so it'll be interesting to see whether this does come to fruition, if it does, then we'll likely see another Nintendo character crossover again, could it be Samus? That could be an interesting one, could it be Link again, this time with sort of like a Breath of the Wild look for a Tears of the Kingdom look, we'll have to see, but obviously as this is a rumour, take it with a pinch of salt, we don't even have a date for the next Nintendo Switch Direct, but I would have to say that there should be one coming up soon, considering we are winding down the year in the next couple of months. But yeah, let me know, would you be excited to see Soul Calibur 7, do you think that's a big enough announcement to sort of redeem the Switch Direct of late? If not, let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV News."