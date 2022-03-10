GRTV News - Square Enix provides an update on Final Fantasy VII Remake and Kingdom Hearts 4

Both games are said to be progressing smoothly, with a a reveal plan in place for the former.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Square Enix.And I say Square Enix because we're talking about actually two titles, mainly two really, really, really big upcoming titles in that Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3, which we don't actually have an official title for yet."
"It could be Requiem, it could be Resolution, it could be anything.And as well Kingdom Hearts 4.Now both of these games are highly anticipated.Final Fantasy is a little bit different because we've only relatively recently had Rebirth."
"So we kind of, you know, we are comfortable waiting for that chapter of the game to come.Kingdom Hearts 4, very different beast, very, very different beast.We're quite in the dark about that and it's something that we've been waiting a long time for.But Square Enix has recently talked a little bit about these games and how their development is progressing."
"So let's dive on in.Square Enix Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 and Kingdom Hearts 4 development is moving really smoothly.Tetsuya Nomura, so yeah, things are moving along really smoothly and the release timing has already been decided.So if there's one thing Square Enix fans know, it's that veteran Tetsuya Nomura doesn't work quickly."
"So work on Kingdom Hearts 2 began in 2005 before it was finally released in 2019.I believe that's supposed to say Kingdom Hearts 3 actually.And Final Fantasy 15 began in 2006 and premiered in 2016.And those are just two examples where the work took ages."
"Something so long that the projects had to be handed over to others.So does that mean we should prepare ourselves to have the patience of an angel for his upcoming titles, Kingdom Hearts 4 and Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3?No, not necessarily.During a stream called Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Second Anniversary, which aired over the weekend, Nomura took the opportunity to give some news about his ongoing projects."
"Regarding the remake, he said things are progressing really smoothly.I can't really say any more. I can't say any more.If I went, if I suddenly went, well, actually, everyone would be really surprised.So, yeah, things are moving along really smoothly and the release timing has already been decided."
"We're moving forward according to that schedule right now.So please rest assured and be patient.He also had positive news about the next Kingdom Hearts, including Kingdom Hearts 4.That is likewise steadily moving forward according to schedule."
"So please look forward to it.We probably shouldn't expect to release any time soon, but it certainly sounds promising.And hopefully we'll be able to enjoy both within a few years.Now, admittedly, that statement doesn't really give me a whole deal of additional confidence in Kingdom Hearts 4."
"It does give me a lot of confidence in Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3.Mainly because you would, we had a lot of reports that basically they'd scripted out all of the game and it was ready to go into its production phase quite soon after Rebirth launch, which is what we would expect, right?That was what happened with Remake. Remake launched, they pretty quickly jumped into Rebirth."
"It took them about four years and then Rebirth came out.And I wouldn't be surprised if this Part 3 is on the same schedule, maybe a little bit faster, because they can start streamlining the process, you know, because it's the third one they've done.But we'll have to see about that."
"Again, I don't think we'll be seeing that game before 2023, 2027 anyway.So it's going to be a while out.As for Kingdom Hearts 4, not too sure what's going on over there.Again, it's a game we've been waiting a long time for."
"And every time they talk about it, it's always like, yeah, it's going all right.It's progressing well, but we never see anything significant about it.So I'm not too sure what will happen with Kingdom Hearts 4.It seems to me like one of those games out of nowhere, it will just be like, here it is, by the way, it's coming next year. And we'll be like, whoa, Kingdom Hearts 4."
"But the good news is that they're talking about it and they're not shutting down questions about it.They are actively willing to answer questions about the game as well.So I would expect updates on both these games, particularly Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 next year.But you never know, maybe Square Enix will get ahead of things."
"Either way, stay tuned for more. And as any information about these two games breaks, we'll be sure to report it on your local Game Reactor region.So, yeah, thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on the next one."