Inclusive Gaming - Stefan Wilhelm devcom 2025 Interview

Inclusive Gaming develops and connects video games for blind or visually impaired people, and Stefan was glad to tell us all about their project in Cologne.
"Hi friends, I'm at the DevCon 2025 in Cologne and to start things off we're gonna talk about inclusion, inclusivity. Thank you so much for joining us, Stefan.You know, we learned about this game which was Harmonium, which was for deaf people at the Summer Game Fest two years ago, I think, and now you're here to talk about games for blind and visually impaired people, which I think is a very interesting topic, very needed to talk about this. So first and foremost, tell me about your company, your project and what you guys are doing right now."
"Thanks, David. Hi, I'm Stefan from Inclusive Gaming. I am one of the three founders and we develop video games that are also accessible for blind and visually impaired people. Right now we are developing our newest game, Zoo Chaos, searching for publishers too, and it will be a game about three animals having a band together. They go to planet Mars for Wonders gig and there they have to fight against robots and music battles. How does it work mechanically? So, if I'm correct, you told me before we arranged this interview that it's also a perfectly fine regular game, as a regular game for players, but then you have some features to make it possible for blind or visually impaired people to play. So, tell me about the mechanics and the features. Exactly, it works a lot with the screen reader output. So, blind people use screen readers that make phones and computers accessible for them. So, if there's like an email or website, they use the screen reader that reads it out loud. And normally they do it in like, often in much more, quite often they do it in much faster pace. So, the screen reader reads it out in ten times the speed or so. Because, of course, instead of having the visual channel, they need the audio channel to work with and they need to get the information quite fast. And so, we transfer information for the screen reader output. And on the other hand, we use stereo audio and spatial audio, which of course helps you to get directions in the game. Yeah, those are the most important mechanics. And then there is haptic feedback, which is also really important. And for visually impaired people, of course, yeah. And for visually impaired people, of course, there's high contrast and other options they can choose from. Accessibility options, which we see more and more, thankfully, for the past decade. And that's fantastic. Also, if I'm correct, you're not visually impaired yourself. So, how did you get into this? Tell me where did it come from and how did you actually understand what goes into playing games for visually impaired people? Right, that's the question I'm often asked for."
"Because, yeah, people keep on wondering how do you get there when you are not blind yourself. Actually, it was a matter of coincidence, kind of. When I finished my master's, I wanted to do something in game development, something innovative and social. And then I heard a podcast from Gamestar. And there was a guy named Christian and he's a blind gamer. And then he talked about how he tries to approach games that are not exactly made for blind people. So, for example, he tried to play Super Mario. And then he would go, he would use the little bit of sound that you have in Super Mario and use it for orientation."
"And then he would go to the end of a platform. Then he would fail because he can't hear where the platform ends. And then he would try again and fail again and try again until he finishes the game. So, it's kind of like when you're practicing for a speedrun or so. And I was very fascinated by this. I thought if someone puts so much effort into playing a game that's not made for blind people, but he still wants to play it because everyone else plays it, then it's worth founding a company for. And I guess that's part of what you're sharing with the audience later today in your panel. What else are you gonna, you know, share with the audience here at DEF CON? Yeah, exactly. Also, for me, it's very important to teach the developers here at DEF CON, firstly, that it isn't, that everyone can put some accessibility into their games. Like, you can have a small start putting some features. You don't have to make the game fully accessible for everyone all the time. But there are some small features that already help."
"Like, the sound already helped the guy to finish Super Mario. So, that's a very important lesson. Then I tell an anecdote that shows how important it actually is to work with the people themselves, of course. Like, the thing with the screen reader, you can simulate blindness by yourself, of course, and by closing your eyes when you're playing the game. But the difference is, afterwards, you're opening your eyes again, and then you see again. While the blind person, of course, lives with the condition and always has to. So, they have other tools and other ways to, yeah, to work with it. And then, there will also be a small part about AI, because AI also didn't stop at accessibility, of course."
"And there are many possibilities that I see in the future for AI, for blind people. Interesting. So, finally, tell me about your operation, your studio.So, you just, you don't just do games. You also try to, sort of, connect developers, publishers, and actors that want to try and add more inclusion to gaming. And you're based in Leipzig, which is where it all started. For the young viewers here, they don't know, but actually Gamescom, which happens, of course, in Cologne for many years now. Back in the day, it was called the Game Convention, and it was in Leipzig at the beautiful convention center they had there. You told me it's becoming more and more of a hub for young people and developers, etc. Tell me about both things, your operation and being based in Leipzig. Yeah, I decided to found the company in Leipzig, because there's a lot going on. There are many young people coming there, and I think the games industry there is slowly starting to get bigger. So, me and my co-founders are based in Leipzig. And we work together with a lot of networks. There are many associations for the blind and visually impaired people, also in Leipzig, locally, also Germany-wide, and also the Network for Accessible Gaming, Netzwerk Bayerfreies Gaming, which is in the whole Dach region. So, a lot of networks where we try to connect the people. On the other hand, I'm also with the Games and XR Association of Central Germany, which connects Saxony, where Leipzig is placed, and other Central German sub-states, and tries to empower the game dev scene there. Interesting. Looking forward to seeing, and not also seeing, but also playing without seeing some of your projects in the near future."
"Good luck with your panel later today, and it's been really nice meeting you, Stefan. Thank you. Thank you very much. It was nice meeting you, too."