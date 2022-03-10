War Legends - Sergey Pugochov Devcom 2025 Interview

War Legends aims to bring all the depth and fun from desktop RTS such as Warcraft and Starcraft to the mobile format, and in Cologne we caught up with its CMO to learn all about it.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, as you can see I'm at the Indie Showcase area at the devcom, the days prior to gamescom and I'm here joined by Sergio, thank you so much for joining us, who's telling me about a very interesting game we can say it's an indie game but it's got some scale to it, but not in terms of the screen it's got a very big scale but then for a very small screen and I know there are a lot of RTS fans at Gamereactor, especially in Germany and other countries in the Nordics as well so what can you tell me you guys have done to convert the sort of desktop RTS experience such as Warcraft or Starcraft to the mobile format with War Legends first of all we are really a big great fans about Starcraft, Warcraft and so on and we play a lot in those games and bring the best moves, the best way how the user can play in the game and this way we just use our experience of mobile and like blend it together to make like one the most better RTS, real-time strategy game for the mobile phones all right and of course when it comes to mobile format hardcore players are always wondering about controls so what are the sort of the controls options you're gonna offer here how can they get all their units and troops and things going via touch screen we take care about this point and we prepare a fully like academy to teach our users how they can begin with the easy moves like one finger, two fingers and then became like multiple finger player and there is a potential for hardcore players of course for eSport because we our team we all fans about the eSport and so and there are more than 10 different ways how you control your units, your base, how you can attack, defense how you can hold specifically each archer, knight or like a dragon like whatever and of course the specific moves for the heroes like abilities like in MOVA games have you tried the game on multiplayer already?of course there is a multiplayer right now is 3x3 and there is a like a huge battles out there like one side orcs, goblins and undeads against the elves, humans and dwarves so it's like impressive what else can you tell me about the lore of the game of course we've mentioned Warcraft I don't know if you have been inspired by Warcraft or other RPGs and RTSs out there how are we gonna care about what's going on on screen?that's a tough question because it's really tough to understand why the evil fight against the good guys so right now I can say only that we were inspired of course by the Warcraft and by League of Legends and we try kind of find a middle way between those sides and of course we want to tell our story about the orcs and why they are so angry for the human race and there is kind of a fantasy genre some jokes even from the Lord of the Rings, some jokes from the Witcher and we kind of try to blend it in the phrases and the voices of the units in the storylines and it's like a globally fantasy real time strategy not only like a Warcraft like a globally like Lord of the Rings, Witcher and so on all that we all love speak friend and enter something like that so you mentioned League of Legends is there any sort of MOBA component to it or specific mode that is lane based or are you considering that for the new future?on the 1st of April we published the video where we say that we create a specific mode like MOBA like three lines and so on and our players were really excited that is it real or no?I don't know but it was like a joke from developer team but in the game you can as a heroes make a difference on the battlefield they really can make a difference and of course if you are a really great fan about the League of Legends your skills from these games will help you to beat your opponent for sure it was an April Fool's with some meaning to it it's still in YouTube and you can check it out so maybe who knows maybe a little bit after the release we will create something like this we'll see okay so now that you mentioned the release what is the status of the project right now?is it gonna release this year? what is the plan? what is the roadmap like?the best plan that we hope so it will be November of this year the worst scenario maybe January of the next year but for sure the old meta from the game the balance we are already in soft launch about two years already can you imagine?so we all already prepared but we want to double check everything double check the voices right now we ask our community about the voices of some units and they have some ideas so we want to just you know include them like in cyberpunk you know like to bring some content from the players so right now it's like a polishing about all this stuff and of course checking the situation where everybody can play if you don't want to buy any stuff in the game no problem if you want to like grow up fast there is an option for you is it gonna release as a free-to-play and then you consider whether you want to invest and then it looks to me it looks like a PC game so that says a lot about the project I guess are you already considering bringing it up to PC platform I don't know consoles?who knows what will be in the future but for now all functionality is adapt for the mobile phones but some players use some kind of emulation models you know to play it like usually like with mouse but the point is the players who doesn't play with mouse can play faster than even the players on the PC so that's the point okay and final one you told me you're based in Portugal you come from Ukraine so what can you tell me about the team and what you guys do and feel our team is international of course for example I live in Portugal and all communication from the company is go through me and right now in Portugal there are a small team of us but in the United Arab Emirates there are more of us some guys also from Ukraine and from other countries so we kind of try to spread out even in the countries like Armenia or like Turkey there are some of our employers and we all work on the better future for the World Legends all right looking forward to learning more about World Legends and perhaps we can meet in Portugal for Defqon who knows it will be close by so thank you so much for your time Sergio enjoy the show thank you"