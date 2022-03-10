Lenovo Legion Go Gen 2 Official Launch Trailer

The new generation of Legion Go is finally here! Introducing the Legion Go Gen 2
"Are you ready for the sequel, Lenovo Legion Go Gen 2?We made it better, more powerful with AMD.But you've got a plan to turn the powerful, personal."
"We've built it, now you mod it.I'm Randy. The military showed me how to solve problems.That's what modding lets me do. Chase the next what-if and come up with the answer.Over the last few years I've lost 200 pounds."
"Most of it walking on a treadmill while gaming with this exact setup.Paired with the Legion AR glasses, I've got the Lenovo Legion Go strapped in.Anywhere, anytime.My name is Daniel and I'm a modder and a digital storefront owner."
"And now that I run a Lenovo Legion Go mod shop, I'm still mind-blown that people want to buy something that I made.This is about more than just gaming.It's what you make possible."
"With the way you play.The way you lock in.Your aim.Your passions.Your vision."
"Your squad.The way you tweak, hone, cut, paste, print, upgrade, share, mod, and repeat, repeat, then repeat again.Because this is the game."
"The sequel is yours to shape.Lenovo Legion Go Gen 2. Reach your impossible."