GRTV News - Steven Spielberg wanted to make the Call of Duty movie but Activision turned him down

In what world do you turn down Spielberg?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're jumping into a bit of an interesting piece about Steven Spielberg potentially directing a COD movie, well, he could have done back in the day but he's not going to now."
"It's been a pretty busy news day I think actually, we had some news about the Tomb Raider Netflix series getting cancelled after it's second season, we had some news about GTA 6 being considered a quintuple A game which is crazy to talk about but I thought we'd hone in on this considering the earlier news in this week that Call of Duty and Paramount are working together on a live action Call of Duty movie."
"Adaptations continue to shine in this new era of filmmaking and it seems that Call of Duty will be one of the latest big projects to be out there.But it could have had Steven Spielberg directing it which is probably one of the biggest names that you could attach to a video game adaptation, if not the biggest name to attach to a video game adaptation."
"Spielberg famously did Ready Player One which wasn't to everyone's taste but it did seem to be an accurate portrayal of the novel.As per Puck News, as Ben writes here, Spielberg apparently pitched a Call of Duty movie to Activision but the problem was that he wanted entire creative control over it."
"He had what he called the Spielberg deal which meant that he would have had full financial backing, full final cut approval and have a hand in production and marketing as well.This is something that Activision wasn't a big fan of as they wanted to have pretty much a hand in creative as well, Activision of course being the publisher of Call of Duty and basically the guiding hand for the franchise for the entirety of it's lifetime."
"So you could imagine why they'd be a bit protective over it but then again, Steven Spielberg is Steven Spielberg.Activision denied Spielberg the chance to direct and has instead gone with Paramount and will probably announce a new director in the near future."
"It might sound weird to talk about Steven Spielberg in a Call of Duty movie and have it not sound like a 30 Rock Cutaway gag but Steven Spielberg is a massive gamer.If you didn't know that from Ready Player One, he's often playing PC games especially and his son Max apparently is always hunting down new shooters for him to play and so it's quite a nice little wholesome detail about Spielberg really."
"He's always been seen as a big movie nerd and a big movie buff but I guess he's a bit of a gamer as well.The Call of Duty movie is currently with very few details at the minute as it's only just been announced by Activision and Paramount."
"It's an exciting collaboration though to see what will come out of it especially because Paramount already is doing the Top Gun movies so they're pretty well versed in their military sort of action.It'll be interesting to see whether they'll go with any of the pre-existing COD stories or whether they'll try and make their own one completely and whether they'll sort of attach it to any of the existing franchises."
"Will they go to World War 2?Will they go to sort of beyond in an advanced warfare style of futuristic warfare?Will they stick in modern warfare?Will they go to Black Ops?Will they go to anything else?We'll have to wait and see but yeah, stay tuned for more details on the Call of Duty movie and I'll see you next week for some more GRCV news."
"Goodbye."