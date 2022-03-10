GRTV News - Hollow Knight: Silksong breaks the internet on launch day

The anticipated sequel led to storefronts crashing and still delivered a mega concurrent player peak on Steam.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today, well there's only one thing we're ever gonna really talk about today and that is Hollow Knight Silksong.Now the game has launched, it dropped yesterday, everyone was clamouring to play it and frankly, it broke the internet."
"I don't like to use that term very often because I think that people too liberally throw that around these days.But this game launched and the moment it launched, three different storefronts went down.Well actually I think all of them went down, Steam being the biggest affected.And that's because so many people were clamouring to play this game because Team Cherry, they published it in such a way that basically everyone wanted to buy it at the exact same time."
"There was no pre-orders, there was nothing like that, so it's just everyone flocked to the store and started buying the game and yeah, it caused a lot of grief around the world.But when everything did come back after a few hours, we started to see just how many people were flocking to playing Hollow Knight Silksong and it was a lot, a lot, a lot of people. So yeah, let's dive on in."
"So yes, Hollow Knight Silksong reached more than half a million concurrent players on Steam on day one.We can safely assume that this already very impressive result will grow during the weekend.So to say that Hollow Knight Silksong is highly sought after would be an understatement.After the phenomenal first game and all the eternal delays, the hype has reached insane levels."
"So much so that the game crashed both Steam and the console stores yesterday.Now the first figures have started rolling in via SteamDB and it turns out that the game needed about a quarter of an hour to hit the market before it broke the lifetime record on Steam for the number of concurrent players.And then it continued to increase at a rapid pace."
"In terms of writing, there has been a maximum of 535,213 concurrent Hollow Knight Silksong players.That's more than half, that's more than the all-time records for hits such as Among Us, Helldivers 2 and Valheim and only marginally less than the highest figures recorded for Apex Legends and Marvel Rivals.It should also be remembered that the game has only just been released and the weekend starts now, so the record is likely to increase significantly in the coming days."
"We're currently working on a review. Have you started playing Silksong yourself and what do you think of it?So yeah, over half a million players on Steam alone concurrently.That's not total players, that's concurrently.As of the very moment, I'm going to bring up SteamDB's charts just so you can get a good idea as to where it is in a moment."
"And it's currently, you know, they're currently like 314,000 players playing it right now, which is pretty big figures considering it's, you know, 7.52 in the morning as of recording this, which means a lot of Europe won't be playing it.If we just go back over here very quickly, this is the SteamDB all-time charts, and Hollow Knight Silksong is, bang, 18."
"And again, the game hasn't even been out for 24 hours as of recording this.It's been about, well, just over 18 hours actually, I think.Nearly 18 hours, not even 18 hours.And yeah, all-time peak of 535,213, with again around 314,000 playing it right now."
"You would assume again over the weekend that it's going to boom higher because it normally does.Normally games come out and then they really hit their stride sort of Saturday evenings.That's usually when they reach their all-time peak.And I'm trying to think of a game that recently did that, one that we followed with bated breath."
"Monster Hunter Wilds, that sort of happened with them.It launched very well and then it boomed.And look at Monster Hunter now, 10,000 players, so significantly lower.The question is how far it will go. I wouldn't be surprised if it cracks a million."
"The level of interest in this game has been so severe that it would not surprise me if it cracked a million over the weekend.And if it did, it'd jump up into the top 10.But anything higher than that would really, really surprise me."
"And I say that for the simple reason that Hollow Knight 1, as popular as it has been in regards to talk, on Steam it wasn't actually that big of a game when we talk concurrent players.I think it reached an all-time peak of 70,000 concurrent players.And that peak was set very recently as people are clamouring and re-familiarising themselves with the game on the way up to Silksong's launch."
"So this game has already nearly done 10 times better than the original Hollow Knight ever did in a concurrent player sense.So that just shows that I don't know whether it'll do much more than cracking a million.And it's already surprising this has done as well as it has.I know that people are very excited about it, but I just don't know where this massive, unbelievable level of excitement has come from."
"Because, again, the jump in player numbers from this first game to the second game have been astronomical.It's something I don't think I've ever experienced before.Something I've never seen before, this massive leap in interest.But we'll have to see."
"Again, I think over the weekend it's going to smash some records.It wouldn't surprise me if it cracks a million.It's got a long way to go, but when we're talking early on, on a Friday morning, it still has a third of a million concurrent players."
"To say that over the weekend, when most people will be playing video games, that it will crack one million concurrent players on Steam alone is probably not an understatement.And also, as well, as a final note, I would expect that very, very, very, very soon we'll see Team Sherry put out those typical announcements.Hollow Knight Silksong is now a five million seller or something like that."
"It's got 500,000 concurrent players on Steam alone.When you add Xbox, where it's also a Game Pass Day 1 launch, and you add PlayStation, you add Nintendo consoles, to say that it's probably already sold, well, it's probably sold a few million copies, and it probably has five million plus players or something already, no doubt."
"But again, we'll have to stay tuned to hear exactly about how it's performing in the coming days and hours.But I would assume that Team Sherry will be preparing to tell us all about that in good time.But again, as more comes out, we should keep you posted.And otherwise, that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News."
"So I'll see you all on the next one on Monday.Thanks for watching."