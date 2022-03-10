GRTV News - Report: Marvel's Wolverine to get new trailer at next PlayStation State of Play

Will Insomniac finally show us more of Marvel's Wolverine soon?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you in GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado today we're talking some Marvel's Wolverine, it appears that we could be seeing something from this game very, very soon as it is reported to be ready with a new trailer for Sony's next PlayStation State of Play, so we're hot off the heels of last night's State of Play which encompassed 007 First Light, giving us a look at James Bond's new adventure and giving us a release date of March 26th, I believe, so the next PlayStation State of Play could likely be coming up fairly soon, I would say, we get these things if and when they come and they often go over a couple of games rather than just one specific focus, we had one earlier in the year for Borderlands as well and now we've had one as I mentioned for 007 First Light, so it doesn't seem that this one is going to be specifically about Wolverine, but insider gaming sources do point to there being one towards the end of this month and it having a trailer for Insomniac Games' Wolverine game, which we've not seen officially since 2021, I say officially there because a couple of years ago there was a big hack at Insomniac which resulted in lots of leaked gameplay for Marvel's Wolverine as well as leaked things for the planned Spider-Verse game which was since cancelled alongside a bunch of other stuff which basically just meant, which was very detrimental, I would say it was sort of not on the same level of scale as the GTA 6 leak that happened a couple of years ago, but definitely something similar in terms of how much it felt like it really left its mark on Insomniac as they continued to work away on something like Wolverine. So even though that did showcase gameplay in a way, it wasn't really, it was hard to tell how accurate that was in terms of what Insomniac is working up to, especially now considering the leak is very much in the past."
"In any case, there's no official comment on this so it's worth taking the usual pinch of salt from prescribed Mr Salt over here, but I would say that it does seem about time that we heard something about this game. Spider-Man 2 is two years old this year, Insomniac usually has quite a solid release schedule when it comes to bringing out games, I mean we had Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart I think it's called, in between Spider-Man 1 and 2, we also had Spider-Man Miles Morales in between those games, and so Wolverine coming two years after Spider-Man 2, or having some news about it two years after Spider-Man 2, doesn't seem too far fetched, especially if we could get some gameplay, especially if we could get some sort of release window. We don't have any release information for Marvel's Wolverine right now, but if I had to hazard a guess considering it was revealed way back in 2021, I couldn't see it being too far away right now, 2026, 2027, if it was somewhere in 2028 I would be quite alarmed in a way because I would wonder why they revealed it in the first place in 2021, especially for Insomniac, a studio that you wouldn't really need to think, or you wouldn't think that they have a need to showcase what they're working on considering you just imagine Spider-Man or Ratchet and Clank. In any case though, we'll have to wait until the end of the month to see if this PlayStation State of Play does happen and if it does, whether Marvel's Wolverine will be revealed. What do you want to see in another Marvel's Wolverine reveal, when do you think it will come out, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRPG news, goodbye."