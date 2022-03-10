LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Hell is Us
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      HQ
      Gamereactor
      Videos
      Marvel's Wolverine

      GRTV News - Report: Marvel's Wolverine to get new trailer at next PlayStation State of Play

      Will Insomniac finally show us more of Marvel's Wolverine soon?

      Audio transcription

      "Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you in GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado today we're talking some Marvel's Wolverine, it appears that we could be seeing something from this game very, very soon as it is reported to be ready with a new trailer for Sony's next PlayStation State of Play, so we're hot off the heels of last night's State of Play which encompassed 007 First Light, giving us a look at James Bond's new adventure and giving us a release date of March 26th, I believe, so the next PlayStation State of Play could likely be coming up fairly soon, I would say, we get these things if and when they come and they often go over a couple of games rather than just one specific focus, we had one earlier in the year for Borderlands as well and now we've had one as I mentioned for 007 First Light, so it doesn't seem that this one is going to be specifically about Wolverine, but insider gaming sources do point to there being one towards the end of this month and it having a trailer for Insomniac Games' Wolverine game, which we've not seen officially since 2021, I say officially there because a couple of years ago there was a big hack at Insomniac which resulted in lots of leaked gameplay for Marvel's Wolverine as well as leaked things for the planned Spider-Verse game which was since cancelled alongside a bunch of other stuff which basically just meant, which was very detrimental, I would say it was sort of not on the same level of scale as the GTA 6 leak that happened a couple of years ago, but definitely something similar in terms of how much it felt like it really left its mark on Insomniac as they continued to work away on something like Wolverine. So even though that did showcase gameplay in a way, it wasn't really, it was hard to tell how accurate that was in terms of what Insomniac is working up to, especially now considering the leak is very much in the past."

      "In any case, there's no official comment on this so it's worth taking the usual pinch of salt from prescribed Mr Salt over here, but I would say that it does seem about time that we heard something about this game. Spider-Man 2 is two years old this year, Insomniac usually has quite a solid release schedule when it comes to bringing out games, I mean we had Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart I think it's called, in between Spider-Man 1 and 2, we also had Spider-Man Miles Morales in between those games, and so Wolverine coming two years after Spider-Man 2, or having some news about it two years after Spider-Man 2, doesn't seem too far fetched, especially if we could get some gameplay, especially if we could get some sort of release window. We don't have any release information for Marvel's Wolverine right now, but if I had to hazard a guess considering it was revealed way back in 2021, I couldn't see it being too far away right now, 2026, 2027, if it was somewhere in 2028 I would be quite alarmed in a way because I would wonder why they revealed it in the first place in 2021, especially for Insomniac, a studio that you wouldn't really need to think, or you wouldn't think that they have a need to showcase what they're working on considering you just imagine Spider-Man or Ratchet and Clank. In any case though, we'll have to wait until the end of the month to see if this PlayStation State of Play does happen and if it does, whether Marvel's Wolverine will be revealed. What do you want to see in another Marvel's Wolverine reveal, when do you think it will come out, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRPG news, goodbye."

      GRTV News

      More

      Videos

      More

      Movie Trailers

      Wuthering Heights - Official Teaser

      Wuthering Heights - Official Teaser
      Saquon - Official Teaser (Prime Video)

      Saquon - Official Teaser (Prime Video)
      A House of Dynamite - Official Teaser (Netflix)

      A House of Dynamite - Official Teaser (Netflix)
      Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story - Official Trailer (Netflix)

      Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story - Official Trailer (Netflix)
      Helluva Boss - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

      Helluva Boss - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
      Slow Horses: Season 5 - Official Trailer

      Slow Horses: Season 5 - Official Trailer
      28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Official Trailer

      28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Official Trailer
      Amsterdam Empire - Official Teaser (Netflix)

      Amsterdam Empire - Official Teaser (Netflix)
      Next Gen Chef - Official Trailer (Netflix)

      Next Gen Chef - Official Trailer (Netflix)
      Billionaire's Bunker - Official Trailer (Netflix)

      Billionaire's Bunker - Official Trailer (Netflix)
      Marvel Zombies - Official Trailer

      Marvel Zombies - Official Trailer
      Chad Powers - Official Trailer

      Chad Powers - Official Trailer
      More

      Trailers

      NBA 2K26 - Season 1 Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

      NBA 2K26 - Season 1 Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
      Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac - Gameplay Trailer

      Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac - Gameplay Trailer
      The Grinch: Christmas Adventures - Merry & Mischievous Edition CGI Reveal Trailer

      The Grinch: Christmas Adventures - Merry & Mischievous Edition CGI Reveal Trailer
      Hirogami - Launch Trailer (PS5)

      Hirogami - Launch Trailer (PS5)
      The Nameless City - Release Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

      The Nameless City - Release Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
      Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel - Launch Trailer (PS5)

      Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel - Launch Trailer (PS5)
      Arcade Archives 2 Mach Breakers - Out Now (PS5)

      Arcade Archives 2 Mach Breakers - Out Now (PS5)
      Duckside - Release Trailer (PS5)

      Duckside - Release Trailer (PS5)
      Gloomy Eyes - 'Self Coop' Gameplay Explained Trailer (PS5)

      Gloomy Eyes - 'Self Coop' Gameplay Explained Trailer (PS5)
      Cronos: The New Dawn - Launch Trailer

      Cronos: The New Dawn - Launch Trailer
      Marvel Rivals Season 4: The Heart of the Dragon - Official Trailer

      Marvel Rivals Season 4: The Heart of the Dragon - Official Trailer
      007 First Light - Gameplay Trailer

      007 First Light - Gameplay Trailer
      More

      Events

      More