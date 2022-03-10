Superhero skirmishing - Invincible VS Gamescom 2025 interview with Quarter Up's Mike Willette

We spoke with executive producer Mike Willette all about the upcoming tag fighter, which brings together many characters from Robert Kirkman's epic superhero universe for intense 2D battler action.
"Walked me through all the mechanics, which I really appreciate because it's quite a different sort of fighting game, really.It feels like you're really treading your own path here.Yeah, for us it's really about the counterplay and reading your opponent."
"So for early players, like we talked about, we wanted something that was accessible so you understand these systems.And it's really about tagging in and out, this whole concept of team.And the team can get broken up."
"You can do an assist breaker, you can do a counter tag to try to stop someone's combos.But there's a certain risk to it because then you start losing resources that now I can't use on offense."
"So it's teaching people, easing them into these systems about tagging and the flow.And then they're like, OK, how do I optimize that and maximize my combo meter and do more damage?And to make reads and punish people for making the wrong reads so I can do even longer combos."
"So for us, it's really about once you punish someone, then really showing them that reward where it's super visceral.So it's like, if I do a move that will kill, it's going to kill.Pretty dramatic fashion."
"The wonderful thing about the Invincible universe is people recognize it because it's familiar, but it's also really quite violent and it's quite graphic.How have you gone about representing that in-game?So for us, it's really about authenticity."
"As we developed everything, we're a Skybound studio.So Quarter Up is within Skybound.And we have access to decades' worth of comics and the show team and the creative team."
"So when we have questions, they're always available for answers and we can say, hey, we were thinking about doing this with a specific character.For example, it would be Thula."
"Her ultimate, even though she's never done it in the show, but it feels very much like her.We're like, what do you think if we gave her an Izuna drop?And they saw it and they're like, this is awesome."
"We should do this.So we have all these opportunities to ask them like, hey, where would this person bleed from?Or how would they interact with this other opponent?And a lot of things that happen in the game might not necessarily happen in the comics in the show."
"And we kind of have that space and that runway to ask those questions and have those interactions and have those dream matches that you might not get.So for us, we have direct access that allows us to remain super authentic, but then also explore what that character would do."
"So yes, we need to establish that baseline and then continue it through our combat system and all these different types of interactions.So what was it like working with, I guess, Prime Video these days as well?Robert Kirkman and all these guys and being able to go in and saying these are the parts of the Invincible game and universe that we want to tap into."
"What was it like?Were there any restrictions, any sort of things that they said?Perhaps we want to go this way instead?Or was it just go hog wild and make the best game you possibly can?Well, for us, it's like we always wanted to be authentic."
"So where you can see the show is an evolution from the comics.And so our idea was like, let's be an evolution from the show.So we're taking things from 2D and we have to translate them to 3D.And that's probably one of the most difficult things that you can do because there are certain things that you can cheat in traditional animation."
"And I'm like, well, we can't cheat that in 3D.So like Battle Beast is a really good example that I use because he's got plated armor and he has elements to his skirt and all these things that need to move a certain way."
"So you try to adhere to the style as closely as possible.You're honorific of it, but you make these different design decisions so they work really well in 3D.And then you share those ideas."
"And then they say like, that looks really awesome.That works great.Or have you considered doing something a little bit different?But all in all, it's been a really healthy relationship where we have these really good, strong feedback loops."
"And we've played the game together.Everyone gets a chance to see all the cool stuff that's coming out.Unlike in other studios I've worked in in the past, we have direct access to the creative team."
"So it's unlike anything I've ever experienced before.It's really great.You mentioned to me earlier about obviously this is a tag team battler.We don't see many of them, although there are increasingly more coming about again."
"What clicked with you when you were like, this is it.We've got to do a tag team battler.So for me, I was such a huge fan of Invincible.And when I came to pitch for the game, they're like, Mike, what game do you want to make?And I'm like, I want to make an invincible tag battle fighting game."
"It's going to be brutal as hell.It's going to be over the top.And they're like, why do you want to do that?And I'm like, well, in the Invincible universe, there's so many factions that already exist."
"You have the Teen Team, the Guardians of the Globe, the Villager Riots, the Coalition of Planets, so many.And there's always these big team fights that occur.And I'm like, that's a really awesome expression."
"And on top of that, you have so much creativity that's afforded to you in a tag battle fighting game.I can build a team the way I want to build it.If I want to have like, it's all grapplers, or it's all ranged characters, or it's all rushdown, or it's like, oh, I have a mix and match of like, a lot of characters have really solid anti-air and some that have like really crazy super armor."
"I can build that team.I can kind of do whatever I want.So for us, it was a way to have a lot of expression.And at the time, there hadn't been another big tag battle fighting game on the market."
"And lo and behold, great minds think alike.And so we have the awesome folks at Riot doing 2X KO.And then we also have the awesome team over at Arc Systems.It's doing Marvel Tokon."
"But we're all different.It's like we're all having our individual takes on what is a really cool tag battle fighting game.And so for us, it's really about the team synergy, the active tag system, the two-way interaction."
"So when I'm on defense or I'm getting hit, I'm still paying attention.I'm not watching a slideshow.It's like, what is the counterplay and interplay, the reads I'm going to make, the bait that I'm going to sit out there to try to get someone to do something, to react to something so I can set them up for like a really big combo."
"We really like that dynamic.And we hope everybody enjoys what they're playing so far and seeing, and can't wait to show you more.The big conversation at the moment is around Omni-Man, obviously, because you've recently confirmed, obviously."
"Not that anyone, I would assume, had doubts that Omni-Man wasn't going to be present.But tell me a little bit about what went into making this character in-game."
"And what sort of core tense did you want to make sure you authentically represented?So Omni-Man, he's really so unique because you want to make a character that is easily accessible because everyone is going to want to play this character."
"So he can't be exotic in his kit.So he's got to have some elements that are pretty straightforward that you can get to the fun stuff, but then give them some really, really fun stuff once you get there."
"So he's got certain supers that you can cancel them into other supers or special moves that you can, I'm not saying just frame, but it's a very small frame window where you can link into other attacks and into chains."
"So there's a lot of variety in his kit where he can move around very fast like a Viltrumite, but he also has a lot of super armor and he can bully people."
"And he has a projectile.So he's got ways to control the screen.He can control people coming in, control people across from him."
"So he's great as a point character.He's great as an anchor character.And for us, it was like finding our version of Omni-Man that really worked within the paradigm of a tag battle fighting game."
"Like his usage as a character, but also as an assist.What is assist going to do?How are they going to help you control space?A good example is I'll use Rex to just throw a bunch of projectiles and then I'll have Omni-Man come in with his assist, I think it's his back assist, does multiple hits and is a DP."
"So if anyone's trying to jump over these projectiles, no, you're not.So there's other ways to control space.So for us, it's like finding really unique things in everyone's kit that either compliment or it can lead to other really weird setups."
"I noticed as well, when you're selecting characters, obviously there's different variants of the costumes.Invincible's kind of an unusual setup because if you're making a Marvel fighting game, there are countless different versions of suits and whatnot you can pick from and give those characters different variants."
"But Invincible, it feels very much you have more limited amount of things that are officially in the lore and in the comics and whatnot.So how are you going about giving these alternate variants for these characters?So for us, at least for right now, what we're talking about is there's going to be alternate color schemes."
"And we really want people to recognize these silhouettes and recognize these characters because they haven't been around for 40, 50 years, like Marvel characters or DC characters."
"So we really want you to get to know these characters.So in addition to the costuming, it's really about the dialogue and the interchange that they have with each other."
"We want you to get to know their personalities and what to expect out of them.So we want you to become fans of your characters to where you're like, oh, this is really hype."
"I want to go read the comics now.Oh, I got to go watch the show.And how do you, I mean, obviously there are seven characters that have been confirmed right now."
"How do you go about saying, we want to make sure that we get these characters in and with Invincible being, there's so many superheroes in the Invincible universe, how do you select the ones that you definitely want to make sure are featured?So for us, there's a portion of fan favorites."
"We're like, yeah, that's got to make it in.That's just a really cool character.Yeah, there's like, there's no way that Adam Eve and Omni-Man and Battle Beast aren't making it in the game."
"And then for other characters, it's not just like, are they fan favorites?It's like, what's unique about them?Like, what's really interesting about their kit?Or ones that we're like, oh, you know what?That might be kind of like a blank slate."
"Maybe there's something really interesting we can do that we haven't seen before.A really good example of that is like Bulletproof because if you read the comics or you've seen him in the show, you're like, well, he's just another fly character."
"But we're like, no, he's a blank slate.He's got so much swagger that we can, you know, really kind of double down on.So a lot of stuff in his kit, like he was our first Wreck-It character."
"So you could do like multiple like high lows out of his forward special to try to mix people up.He also attacks at really strange angles.And to me, he's like one of the most hyped characters because he's got some boost dash canceling out of certain boosted specials in the corner and the like mid-screen that lead to some nasty combos."
"So I really like him because of the expressiveness of the character.Yeah.Obviously, you're not going to tell me about all the characters that you have planned."
"No, you can't spoil the surprise or else you'll hate yourself.Exactly.But obviously, there are a lot of characters that you will be adding to the game."
"How do you look at the future of Invincible Versus?Do you think, you know, do you look at it as a long-term project where you're constantly iterating and add new characters?Or, you know, is there a sort of like a finite amount that you're looking to include?So right now, well, honestly, it really comes down to like we want to support the game long-term."
"And it's going to really come down to community and fan reception.So it's like they want more characters, they want more things."
"It's like, all right, let's go.And it's 2026, I believe.2026.Yeah.And with that being the case, as a final thing then, I mean, obviously, this is a very broad question and it's very interesting to see what different people sort of take from it."
"But what's one thing you're really excited for fans to experience for themselves when Invincible Versus launches?Oh, man.I want people to pick it up for like the first time and really just dive into that combo system."
"I mean, even with the auto combos, you're going to do some attack chains, you're going to go to specials, you're going to do supers.When you get your first overkill, you're going to be like, oh, my God, this feels hype."
"And then when you do like your first active tag and you start really seeing how things are flowing or even when you do like your first arena shift like I demonstrated to you, you basically stun someone and then snap them out and you go from one arena to another arena across the world."
"And then they can't use any of their assists for 10 seconds and you have crazy regen on your boost to like lay out some crazy damage.I think there's so many moments that happen that are part of the game and so many moments that happen outside of the game because you just witnessed something awesome."
"Like Rip and I were playing on stream and I caught him in a happy birthday that killed both of his characters on stream and we had never had that opportunity before."
"And we're just like, Dad, it's just so fun.It's like those moments that can happen in a sandbox, I think people are going to really gravitate towards and that's what I want them to feel when they pick up the game."
"Well, I'm assuming we're going to hear more about it in the coming months and then obviously into 2026 as well, all the new characters or all the characters you will feature at launch and all that good stuff."
