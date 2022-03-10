AD
Featured: Gamescom 2025 Coverage
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
World news
Sports
Cars
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
Videos
User TV
Shorts
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Poll
Contests
User reviews
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel - Launch Trailer (PS5)
Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel - Launch Trailer (PS5) video
Published 2025-09-04 07:29
Copied!
Copied!
Trailers
NBA 2K26 - Season 1 Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:33
Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac - Gameplay Trailer
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:32
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures - Merry & Mischievous Edition CGI Reveal Trailer
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:31
Hirogami - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:30
The Nameless City - Release Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:29
Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:29
Arcade Archives 2 Mach Breakers - Out Now (PS5)
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:28
Duckside - Release Trailer (PS5)
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:28
Gloomy Eyes - 'Self Coop' Gameplay Explained Trailer (PS5)
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:28
Cronos: The New Dawn - Launch Trailer
on the 4th of September 2025 at 06:05
Marvel Rivals Season 4: The Heart of the Dragon - Official Trailer
on the 4th of September 2025 at 05:47
007 First Light - Gameplay Trailer
on the 4th of September 2025 at 05:30
More
Videos
GRTV News - Sophie Turner confirmed to be the next Lara Croft
on the 4th of September 2025 at 08:02
The names Bond, James Bond - 007 First Light Gamescom 2025 interview with IO Interactive
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 19:35
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Livestream Replay
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 17:56
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wishblossom Ranch - Creative Director Gamescom 2025 Interview
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 17:00
Blood, Guts, Gore, Oh My! - Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Interview at Gamescom
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 12:25
GRTV News - Stellar Blade sequel confirmed to be in active development
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 12:22
Beware the Boogeyman - Halloween Gamescom 2025 interview with Illfonic
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 10:48
GRTV News - A Call of Duty movie is confirmed to be on its way
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 08:07
Story, strategy, and secrets - Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Gamescom 2025 interview with Square Enix
on the 2nd of September 2025 at 14:00
GRTV News - Kojima Productions celebrates 10 years with "Beyond the Strand" anniversary event
on the 2nd of September 2025 at 12:37
Crimson Desert - Gamescom Gameplay
on the 2nd of September 2025 at 08:37
Making Fantasy Action Fresh - Crimson Desert Gamescom 2025 Interview
on the 2nd of September 2025 at 08:36
More
Movie Trailers
Saquon - Official Teaser (Prime Video)
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:27
A House of Dynamite - Official Teaser (Netflix)
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:26
Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:26
Helluva Boss - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 4th of September 2025 at 07:26
Slow Horses: Season 5 - Official Trailer
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 15:03
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Official Trailer
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 08:16
Amsterdam Empire - Official Teaser (Netflix)
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 07:24
Next Gen Chef - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 07:23
Billionaire's Bunker - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 3rd of September 2025 at 07:23
Marvel Zombies - Official Trailer
on the 2nd of September 2025 at 20:53
Chad Powers - Official Trailer
on the 2nd of September 2025 at 09:42
Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 2nd of September 2025 at 07:24
More
Events
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
More