Blood, Guts, Gore, Oh My! - Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Interview at Gamescom

We spoke with assistant game directors Aleksandra Pelivanoić and Srđan Nedić about giving a horror classic a fresh look in the new Hellraiser game.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex, I'm here with Gamereactor.It's probably best you don't see me, I'm a quivering mess because I've just been playing Hellraiser."
"It is, as they say, it is excellently horror, it's gory, it's everything that you could probably want from a Hellraiser game and that's coming from someone who doesn't even know Hellraiser.I feel like, from my lack of experience, this is perfectly Hellraiser."
"How did you guys sort of go into initially approaching this game and what made you decide on taking on this sort of iconic horror franchise in a video game format?So we knew that we wanted to make a horror game and we had a lot of fans of the Hellraiser franchise in the studio and kind of things fell together and we're here now."
"So it's kind of an amazing experience and we're really happy that we got to make it.Yeah, I just want to add that I believe that the franchise has such meaningful messages behind all of it and it was absolute pleasure for us to take up on the role to try and portray that in the game."
"Something I like about this game is that you guys didn't just go down the sort of typical survival horror route, there's a lot of different elements going into it.Could you maybe describe sort of what players will be getting into?I think I got into a good chunk of it there, but I think there's still a lot that's left to be going."
"So could you talk a bit about how it blends action survival horror?So we kind of have a unique mix and blend of survival horror, like where you get the resources, where you need to manage them, inventory management, stuff like that."
"You have different types of combat.You have ranged combat, you have melee combat, you can get abilities with the configuration over time.So we really give the players the freedom to kind of tailor their experience to the game."
"Do they want to stealth through everything?Do they want to fight everything? It's up to them.I just wanted to add that we have also both types of encounters in the game, and the player gets the chance to choose between, as Regin mentioned, if they want to do a stealth encounter or approach it actionally."
"So for someone like me, who's entirely new to the franchise, how do you guys see this as an introduction versus how do you also balance that with there's going to be a lot of people who know and love Hellraiser and want to sort of tread familiar waters in that same sense?So the game is set 20 years after the original franchise."
"It's canon.And for fans of the franchise, they're going to find a lot of things that they're going to recognize immediately.And as for new fans, we kind of take it slowly at the start to kind of introduce you with everything."
"It's a bit slower paced, but once things get going, it's just, you know, like crazy action and horror and experience.And after that, everything goes like...It's a completely new story within the Hellraiser universe, but they can encounter a lot of elements that are recognizable from the movies, like Pinkhead and his gash."
"And there is also a configuration and a labyrinth.I got to experience the labyrinth.I think I'm all right to say that while getting chased down.We did see the Cenobites there."
"We have seen them a lot.They are obviously sort of like the poster boys of the franchise, especially Pinhead.How involved will they be?And how much can players expect to sort of interact with them while also keeping this mythos around them alive?So they're an integral part of the story."
"Throughout the whole game, you will meet the whole Pinkhead's gash.I call them four basic famous Cenobites.And the player interactions with them will be kind of what it's already set in the lore of the franchise."
"Like they're angels to some, demons to others, right?And they're not like your other human enemies that you can just deal with.Like to them, you're always like a prey or a toy, and you'll have to find the ways how to navigate between them and their own agendas."
"I mean, my view is that Cenobites, for example, they are not specific enemy type at all.They have different roles in the game, all of the Pinkhead and his gash.So, I mean, for me, it's more up to you to play the game and see yourself."
"What made you guys go for the entirely original concept in terms of the story?Considering that there's a lot of Hellraisers to dig into, was there any temptation to maybe retell one of the older stories within a video game?Well, we knew from the start that we want to tell a new story in the Hellraiser universe."
"It kind of gives you more freedom to be creative with it.And we did have Clive with us from the start of the project.So, like, his insight and input and feedback and everything was crucial for us to make the original story, but still set in the world."
"Yeah, I mean, I don't have anything new to add.It's just like we kept a lot of original elements from the movies, but we felt like new original story makes sense, and Clive Barker worked with us on that, and he was very happy about it."
"He was even saying, like, this is Hellraiser, so we were happy about it as well.That's the best sort of news you can get, I guess, yeah.Going from the sort of, like, extreme gore, it is a franchise known for that, but how do you make sure that it's not just gores for gores' sake, if that makes sense?How do you make sure it's not just overloading the player with, like, blood and guts, and it actually means something in the story?Yeah, I would say that we specifically, yeah, we were talking with our narrative team a lot about that and making sure that everything you see there, every gore scene, violence, unpleasant sexuality, it makes sense with the story, and it's connected to the franchise and how they portray it as well, so yeah."
"It's part of the world building and lore as well, so yeah.So you guys have this cult as well.Now, as I say, I'm not fully experienced in the Hellraiser franchise, so I don't know if this is something else that's entirely new, but could you talk to me a bit about the role that they're going to play and how they're going to sort of face as maybe our main enemy type?They are one enemy type, yeah."
"More about that later, but yeah, so the funny thing about the cult is it's an original thing, and they're the cult that worships the Cenobites, but they don't really understand Cenobites that well, so throughout the game you'll kind of learn that you'll kind of know more than them, and it kind of puts you in a different perspective, in a different position, but they're one of the primary enemies in the game."
"We also have creatures from the Labyrinth, so to say, that you can see in the announcement trailer as well.You're going to have some boss-type enemies, but again, more is going to be revealed when the players get their hands on the game, yeah."
"How difficult is that sort of melee combat then?Because I imagine while there's the extreme difficulty of like, the Cenobites are impossible to overcome, at least from what I've played in terms of if you run into them and try and like punch your way out, you're done, you're done."
"But how do you balance that in terms of making sure that everything else feels intimidating, but because this also blends that horror and action element together, how do you let the player feel like they're not just completely hopeless all the time?So players will ramp up in power over the game, like you'll get better weapons, you will upgrade weapons, you will modify them, you'll learn new abilities with the configuration, how to use them, and the player will get the power fantasy, but enemies will also progress through the game, and over time they'll get powerful, they'll learn more new tricks and new weapons, and you'll just have to adapt."
"And that's the part of the survival that we have, like not every weapon is best for every situation, so you'll have to learn which tool is best for the job.I just wanted to add that you're going to go back to the labyrinths on a couple of occasions, so those are the moments where we wanted players to feel again horror, terrified and everything, so we keep horror atmosphere during those labyrinth sections."
"And do you do much with the sort of established lore and things like that?As you say, this is a lot of opportunities to be creative.How far were you willing to sort of stretch the creative boundaries of what you know as Hellraiser?Well, not that far."
"We wanted to stay true to the lore.The creativity comes from enemy types and stuff like that, more about game design, but we have set rules of the lore and the franchise, and we wanted to stick with those."
"I mentioned at the beginning that we wanted to have this meaningful message.It is within the Hellraiser universe, and it's about these voids and desires, but we put our touch in the story as well, so I think that that was pretty awesome for us to do."
"What can you tell me about the game's protagonist?Because I'm just very interested in him as a character and how his sort of journey is going to evolve.Okay, more from the narrative side."
"Well, as I mentioned, Aiden is one of those characters in the Hellraiser universe who has this inner void and he needs to fulfill it in a way, so playing with this box with his girlfriend Sunny, he faces this challenge and pushes the boundaries of his limits and desires and everything."
"So, yeah.I mean, yeah, more to see.Again, sorry.And as you guys say, more to see, but Sijin, Alexandra, when can we see more and what can we see Hellraiser on?So, when it's ready."
"We haven't announced yet.Yes, not yet.But PC, PS5?Yes, so it's going to be on Xbox Series XS, it will be on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam."
"Perfect.Guys, thank you so much for your time.Thank you.Thank you."