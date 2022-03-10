GRTV News - Stellar Blade sequel confirmed to be in active development

Shift Up has officially confirmed work has begun on Stellar Blade's sequel.
"Hello there and welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today, we're talking about the Stellar Blade sequel, gooners rejoice, you're getting your second Stellar Blade game now, all jokes aside it has been confirmed that Stellar Blade's sequel is in the works at ShiftUp, it's currently in active development, this should come as no surprise considering that Stellar Blade has sold millions of copies both on PC and PS5 and it has also managed to draw quite a lot of conversation before its release and since its release in 2024, so if you're not aware the game is an action game set in a far future in which androids that look very pretty for some reason have been sent back to earth to sort of reclaim it from monsters that have overtaken it, the protagonist Eve was seen as a very sort of tantalising character I should say I guess for a lot of people and drew a lot of eyes to a game that to be honest if it hadn't had the look of the protagonist it had I'm not sure it would have been successful but in any case it certainly has charmed people with more than just its looks as its combat and its graphics and its story and its soundtrack also drew a lot of praise as well from a lot of gamers so it would be unfair to say it's just basically gooners winning the party although it kind of was drawn by that at least, anyway as revealed in a recent financial document and translated by Genki Japan over on xslash twitter we see that work has begun on the Stellar Blade sequel which will expand the universe and the IP in general as well, there are various works exploring the future of this IP as it's clear that ShiftUp wants to make it a big deal because it has been a massive game for them, it's seen record profits of the developer since the release of Stellar Blade, they managed to buy everyone PS5s I think and they've treated their developers very well with big bonuses since the release of this game because it's just done that well. We are actively pursuing the franchise development of the Stellar Blade IP and are currently developing a sequel to Stellar Blade reads the report. This sequel will inherit the action-packed nature of the original Stellar Blade while incorporating the expanded universe and enhanced gameplay further solidifying its position as a franchise IP, we anticipate that this will result in even greater success than the original. So by the way I noted in that article that Genki Japan said that in the initial translation it said expanded worldview instead of expanded universe but that appears to be a mistranslation and the more accurate statement would be expanded universe which makes more sense as well because worldview sounds quite political and I doubt that Stellar Blade is going to be getting involved in any sort of major political statements in the near future although certainly the debate around its release was quite political in terms of how people interpreted the style of the protagonist and the style of the game in total. It's unlikely that we're going to see anything major from Stellar Blade 2 for quite some time I would imagine that 2020 sort of like 7 is the earliest we'll hear something significant from the game but in any case it's good to know that it is in the works because it's always nice to get a new franchise off the ground you know something that people can look forward to sequels of rather than just have to say have to try and find something that's like it. So we'll have to see how Stellar Blade improves on itself a lot of people already love the combat so maybe we'll see more platforming elements we'll see more open world elements and we'll see better things in the future. Let me know what you're excited for in Stellar Blade 2 and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRTV news. Goodbye."