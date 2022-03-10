Beware the Boogeyman - Halloween Gamescom 2025 interview with Illfonic

We spoke with chief creative officer Jared Gerritzen to learn more about the upcoming asymmetrical horror game that revolves around John Carpenter's famed slasher character, Michael Myers.
"Hey everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor. I'm here, well you probably don't need to know where I am right now.You can see behind me, I'm currently with, well at Illfonic's booth at Gamescom.I'm here with Jared to talk a little bit about the upcoming game."
"Now, set the scene for us. Why did you want to go down this route? Why did you want to focus on this famous franchise?Well, I mean, Halloween is probably one of the biggest and it's one of my favorite.And the film has a special part in, I feel, mine and a lot of other people, including our developers' hearts.So, being a specialist, I feel at this point of IP games, like we really wanted to do this and we wanted to do it big."
"And tell me a little bit what goes into sort of representing Michael Myers like this, because he's a very interesting character.Lots of very niche things that perhaps don't get translated in the other sort of stalkers that you've offered in previous games.Yeah, I mean, Michael has this great ability to show up out of nowhere and show up in the worst time."
"And that's the big thing that we're going to do with this game in multiplayer, is really kind of show this kind of darkness and shape that can be out of nowhere and can be stalking you the entire time.And really, the goal is to have us return to that real horror slasher, you know, vibe.We've been working on a lot of other styles of games."
"And really, I think now it's time to come back to what really kind of put us on the map, which is slasher horror.And what have you taken from those previous games then and looked at it and gone, we did that really well in that game, we've got to make sure we do it again here.Oh, so much."
"You know, the biggest thing that we've really...I mean, the things that don't get a lot of, you know, look is our backend, our technology, the growth of just everything that people expect to get with the video game nowadays.We've grown that, you know, unseen element of matchmaking and just all of the server sets and everything like that."
"But also the biggest thing is adding a single player experience to it.So every time that we've made a game, people say, ah, I wanted to experience this for myself.And that's what we're going to do.We're going to let you play as Michael."
"We're going to let you wreak havoc in Haddonfield, really learn how to be that optimal killer.And then you take all of those skills to multiplayer and either be stalked by him or be the stalker.And it's very exciting.And one of the really big interesting parts that you're doing this time around is the single player side of it."
"So why did you want to incorporate that?And, you know, what can players expect?I mean, it's Halloween.Everyone wants to know and be and see Haddonfield in this way."
"And that was the biggest thing with all of our previous games is the fans really want to get more from the world and the universe.And so with this, that was the goal is to give you more, is to give you an understanding of what's going on here.And we're not telling you everything because we do want people to still connect their own opinion of what Michael is and what's driving him."
"But we wanted people to be able to experience that.And that's why we've brought Loomis into play and he'll be narrating it.So there's going to be a lot of understanding from his perspective of this monster that he's been studying for all of these years and has essentially made him mad.And it's really exciting to be able to connect all these dots and work with all of the people that made it."
"And that's the biggest thing is the excitement of all of these elements of, well, we weren't able to do these things.And so this is what we wanted.It's not just the scenes that we've seen in films.It's what the town is supposed to be in a bigger way."
"It's really, really it's just so exciting to be able to bring this to life.And you've based this version or your version of Michael Myers on the original film.Why did you decide to choose that film in particular?I mean, it's the best one."
"I mean, it's where it all started.And the way that we see it is the 78 film is essentially the start of all of the world.You know, it's where everything grows out from.And so that was the big decision."
"But also it's been really fun because it's kind of like a period piece.It's the 70s.We've really done a lot of research on how terrible carpets looked and all of the wood paneling that our parents, you know, for some reason had.And just everything about it is giving that vibe but also pulling back the technology."
"I mean, phones had cords.You didn't have a cell phone.Like you didn't have a flashlight with you all the time.And it's a really fun kind of study into the, you know, it doesn't seem like that long ago."
"But when we've gotten deeper and deeper, it's like, man, like there was so many ways that this guy could have been doing so much terrible things and never, you know, been found.It's really scary, honestly.I'm glad that we live in this era, you know.What's it like navigating the sort of the franchise?Because, you know, it's one of the longest running horror film franchise."
"And there's so many installments in different ways and, you know, lore tidbits and whatnot.What's it like navigating that and building a game that pays homage to all of it at the same time?So it's really working with the partners.And it's them allowing us to kind of pull from everything."
"And we have to explain why this happens.But the biggest part is gameplay and fun.And the game needs to be great.And it needs to be this experience that everyone wants to play over and over again."
"And so the IP guys know that.So there will be times where, you know, it's not exact, but it's because of these things.And we are adding things to the Michael Myers world that people will be like, wow, I've never seen this before.But it makes sense, you know."
"And that's the big thing is, like, we are working with the people that are fostering it directly.We have weekly calls with them.And we pitch them ideas.We work with those ideas to make it more to the canon."
"But also really great gameplay.Because for us, you know, we have made a lot of games.And, you know, if a movie or franchise keeps on going, it can influence.But you don't have to use the game as that thing."
"The game needs to be fun.And that's what we're really doing.So it's definitely a balancing act.But, I mean, it's our fifth IP game."
"We've been really focused on this for a long time.This has been on a list for a really, really long time.So there's always been all of these ideas on all of the other games that we worked on.Like, okay, when we get that, if we get that, we should do these things with that."
"And I think that, you know, Michael will be happy.So it's coming next year.We don't have a firm date yet.But, I mean, Halloween."
"So when obviously players get their chance to actually go hands-on with the game and try it for themselves, what's one thing that you're really excited for them to try for themselves?You know, understanding and realizing the ability that Michael has to show up out of nowhere.That's going to be the really fun one."
"Because in our multiplayer playtests, no matter how much we've played, you think you're safe.You think you're okay.And then he's there.And then you're just like, oh, no."
"Oh, no.And it's that thing that we saw in the film that we captured in a game.And it's really cool to be able to say, like, this is the first time you've been able to do something like this.And it's really fun."
"Well, stay tuned for more on Halloween.I mean, again, I'm sure we'll get to see lots of the gameplay and whatnot, probably more in 2026.But again, for more about the game, stay tuned to your local Game Ractor region."