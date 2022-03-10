GRTV News - A Call of Duty movie is confirmed to be on its way

Activision and Paramount are teaming up for the project.
"Yeah, something that's been confirmed late yesterday.Basically, there's a rumour that has been doing the rounds over the last few days that basically Call of Duty will be getting a movie.That Activision is looking to team up with Paramount to make a big sort of Call of Duty movie."
"Now that's been confirmed.A press release went around saying that Activision and Paramount have come to an agreement and that Paramount will be making a Call of Duty film.So with that being the case, let us dive on in."
"So yes, Paramount and Activision inked deal to make a Call of Duty movie.The live action film will deliver on the hallmarks of the franchise while boldly expanding it.So rather recently we reported on the news that Activision was looking to make a Call of Duty movie and seemingly that Paramount was looking to secure the rights to the film."
"Well, now we can add to this that it's absolutely happening.In a press release it's confirmed that Activision and Paramount has inked a deal that will see this project becoming a reality.It still seems to be very early in its infancy as we don't have any plot information, casting, premiere timings or anything further to share."
"What we do know is that the film will be a live action effort and that it will be designed to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what fans love about the iconic series while boldly expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences."
"Speaking about making a Call of Duty film, Activision's president Rob Kostisch sounds remarkably like Kottig.I know, just a little side thing that, you know, it seems like they go for people with very similar names to lead Activision."
"But anyway, Rob Kostisch has stated With Paramount we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment."
"The film will honour and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place and we cannot wait to get started.Our shared goal is quite simple, to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves and one that also excites and inspires new fans to the franchise."
"As expected, Paramount's CEO and Chairman David Ellison has also commented on this project, adding Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honour and a responsibility that we don't take lightly."
"We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment for excellence that guided our work on Top Gun Maverick ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve.I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honours the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation."
Now it's unclear what era the Call of Duty movie will be set in or what, if any, game series it will be based on that being said, would you prefer a Black Ops, Modern Warfare, World War or Advanced Warfare film?So yeah, with the flurry of video game adaptations in mind the sort of gold rush for production companies to secure movie rights to and series rights actually to various video game IP it's actually seemed quite surprising that Call of Duty has taken so long to make the leap but again, Paramount, I would say, has secured probably the, maybe not the golden ticket but like the one just below the golden ticket for movie adaptations because, you know, whoever gets Grand Theft Auto if Rockstar ever lets anyone make a Grand Theft Auto film that would be absolutely astronomical but Call of Duty, you would have to say, is probably second on that list the supporting star, one could say, on the call sheet but yeah, it's gone its way, it's coming this is very early news this shows just how early they wanted to make sure this was confirmed not let the rumour mill eat it to pieces because there is literally no further information about it and movies don't take nearly half as long as video games tend to make granted Activision does crank out Call of Duty at an almost unbelievable pace but movies don't tend to take that long to make compared to video games meaning it's probably three years away, something like that if they can get a good script going we frequently see it with films where if they can't get a good script even if maybe a few directors drop out it can really extend the process but if all things go well, it wouldn't surprise me if this film is maybe in cinemas in three years time something like that but again, well stay tuned, maybe they'll fast track it because it's such an enormous brand maybe they'll want to get it out there sooner rather than later, who knows