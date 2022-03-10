Making Fantasy Action Fresh - Crimson Desert Gamescom 2025 Interview

We chatted with Rick Van Beem of Pearl Abyss to talk about all things Crimson Desert at Gamescom.
"Hello everyone, I'm here at Gamescom. I've just wrapped on Crimson Desert. I'm here with Rick.Rick, what can you tell me maybe about Crimson Desert?Say someone's heard about this game, they're excited about this game, but they want to know a bit more."
"What can you tell them that will really entice them right away?Well, it's an open-world action-adventure game.And I think if you've seen the footage, I hope you agree with me, it's a beautiful world that we've built.It plays in the world of Piwell, where a battle is going on between the Greymanes and the Blackbears."
"And in the demo that we're showing today, you are on a quest to reunite with your fellow Greymane.You play as Cliff, which is the main protagonist.And you're on a quest to reunite with your fellow Greymane, Unka.And you have to do that by helping your allies in completing strategic objectives, fighting hordes of enemies, and finally defeat Cassius Morton, the end-of-level boss."
"It's a section that plays, I would say, around the beginning of the middle of the game, as one of the main quests.There's a bit of story elements in there, some tactical combat in there.And I think, aside from the visuals, one of our key strengths is the combat system.It's very intricate, it's very spectacular, but also at the same time quite grounded."
"You have wrestling moves, grappling moves, you can kick people, you can kick people into spikes.But at the same time, you can also wield sword and shield, or a spear, or a warhammer.And each of the weapons have unique movesets and skills.And I think the cool thing about this game is that it rewards the player when they are experimenting with the different weapon types."
"Because you can also combo and link them together.And a lot of people that have played here today, they kind of compare it with fighting games, but then in an open-world setting.So think something like Tekken, for instance.So there's a lot of rewarding gameplay as you get better as a player."
"So a lot of people have said it's an RPG.It's not in the core sense, because Cliff does not go ding.He does not level up in the traditional sense.But he does grow stronger by collecting armor or new weapon sets that can be from a boss, for instance."
"And that's how he slowly expands his skillsets.We have also something very cool, which is called the Axiom Bracelet.And that gives him very strong powers.He can use those for elemental damage, for instance."
"And he also has the power with his Force Palm technique to stun enemies or to jump higher.There's so much he can do in this game.And we have very unique traversal.You can do horse riding, but there's also kind of..."
"You can glide through the air from elevated positions.But you can also grapple towards them using your powers.So that makes traversal also very interesting.It's a lot."
"I think you agree with me that after playing the demo, it's a lot to take in.It can be overwhelming, especially this demo.But gradually you would learn all the moves as you would play the final game.How does the team balance that then?Fighting game is a great example, but I also think that in a way fighting games have the four main buttons."
"Whereas this has made every combo possible on the controller.In terms of face buttons that you can press, including attack buttons.To make and give you all these options when you're fighting.You can switch from swords to fists."
"How do you make that not overwhelming to the point where a player is not going to want to turn off?And to the point where they're going to want to keep learning more?How does the team make that system rewarding in that way?That's difficult for me to answer because I'm not the game designer, obviously."
"But I think, like my answer previously, people will gradually learn how to play the game.You start off with your basic skills, let's say.Light attack, heavy attack, roll, dodge, run, jump.And then slowly you will unlock these moves, weapons."
"And then once you have something new, you will naturally experiment with it.And then hopefully it will become muscle memory.And then the experimentation comes in.But there's several ways you can clear a foe."
"For instance, the boss you've played.There's a unique mechanic where you need to smash him with the pillar.You were helping me out a lot with that. I have to say I was getting my ass beat.Thank you, thank you."
"But at the same time, if you're skillful enough, you can also do it without.There's different solutions to the same problem.So even though it rewards players for being experimental, but also getting good at it.I don't think it will alienate people that might not want to explore the entire possibilities of moves that Cliff has."
"I was going to ask about the lore as well, because that was something that I'm not necessarily familiar with.The past lore of it. How familiar should players really be?And how does the story tell that world building?It seems to be quite broad strokes. It gives a player however much they want."
"So if they want to go and read all the books and things like that.Or is it going to be kept in the background while we focus on Cliff's story?I can't say too much about that yet.Because we really want our players to experience the story and not spoil too much."
"Although we've already released quite some footage out there.You play as Cliff. You're one of the grey mains and you're embarking on this epic quest.We have a main quest line that follows a main story.But we also have side quests that explore the further regions of Pywell with their own storylines, etc."
"There will be a lot of lore. A lot of riches.You saw maybe also in the demo that you sometimes saw knowledge acquired.I cannot really tell you yet how that system will work.But there's a lot of backgrounds and storytelling that might not be on the first instance be too obvious if that makes sense."
"But there is also just the main quest line that you can follow.So you explore that background stuff.So you might say necessarily find one bit of information about a character.And then another thing will lead you to something else? Is that what you're saying?I'm not sure to be honest."
"We hope to reveal that later. How that knowledge system exactly works.But there is a lot of lore in the game.Also aside from just following the main story.Rick, thank you so much. I don't want to take up too much of your time."
"Could you just tell me when people can expect to see Crimson Desert and what can they see it on?Originally the game was slated for end of this year.But unfortunately we need to do a little bit more polishing.So Q1 it is."
"Rick, thank you so much for your time.Thank you."