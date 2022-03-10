GRTV News - A new Rayman game is officially in development

Ubisoft Montpellier and Milan are teaming up for development of the project.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Ubisoft and a little bit about Rayman.Because, well recently Ubisoft has looked to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rayman."
"And they've done so by basically reactivating an account on social media that has been long dormant.The official Rayman account hasn't posted anything in like four years.And out of nowhere they posted something on it.Now it's not really, it's more an official confirmation because we'd heard sort of rumours and reports and we'd seen things moving behind the scenes to suggest that a new Rayman game was on its way."
"But they have now officially come out and said that yes a new Rayman is in development.But basically that we shouldn't expect any more significant news on it anytime soon.So yeah Ubisoft confirms that a new Rayman is in development.The character just turned 30 years old but has no plans to retire as Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan are currently developing a new adventure."
"So an old platform icon turned 30 on September 1st, Rayman.He made his debut on the first PlayStation exactly 30 years ago and has since offered his own unique twist on platform action with lots of highlights.The last few years have been tougher for Ubisoft's old mascot."
"But luckily we've been hearing more and more talk about something new in the works.And as recently as May there were reports that a comeback was in development.This has now been confirmed by brand producer Loic Gunon in a short Instagram video created to celebrate Rayman's 30th anniversary."
"He says among other things that a very talented team at Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan are currently working together on the future of Rayman.But also adds that while the game is in good hands we shouldn't expect news from them too soon.And so now we know Rayman is on its way back even if it will take a year or three."
"And if you want to watch it the social clip is embedded in there.And actually that's a nice little logo there because it shows how Rayman has changed so significantly over the years.Very fascinating.Now the things that's worth taking into account here is the joint collaboration development between Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan."
"Now Ubisoft Montpellier are the ones I believe that did the Rayman Origin games before they moved over and did Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.So they are sort of Metroidvania specialists.Ubisoft Milan in the hands are very experienced with Rayman as well because they most recently been doing the Mario plus Rabbids games."
"Which again you might say they're not Rayman but Rabbids is basically an offspin of Rayman.First came to life in the raving Rabbids I think.And plus as well Rayman most recently appeared in a Ubisoft Milan game as an expansion character for Mario plus Rabbids Sparks of Hope."
"So the two companies here that are very familiar with Rayman as a character and Rayman as a brand that are working together to make it.It's difficult to tell what kind of game it's going to be though because if it was just Montpellier you'd probably say it's going to be another sort of Metroidvania akin to what Rayman Origins was."
"But with Ubisoft Milan working on it again maybe there's going to be some more 3D elements to it.Who knows.We just have to stay tuned.But the good news is if you like Rayman, if you're a fan of the character and have been waiting for him to come back to life then well it is happening."
"It's just going to take a little bit of time as things always do in the video game space.But as we hear more about this be sure to keep your posting updated and yeah that's all the time that I have.So I'll see you all in the next year TV news."
"Tomorrow."