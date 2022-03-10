GRTV News - Hollow Knight: Silksong release time and price revealed

Silksong is real?
"So, today we're talking Hollow Knight Built Song, yeah there's not really sort of major major stuff to announce because we are awaiting this game to launch later this week which is insane to say in itself, but we have the official release times and we have the official price for the game, so over the weekend it was sort of rumoured by GameStop that the game would be priced at $19.99 and we now have that as an official confirmation from Team Cherry that it will be launching for that price for every sort of currency so it's not going to be adjusted for difference in currency it seems, it's going to be, I mean it won't be $19.99 Japanese Yen or something like that because that would be about 5p, but you know it's going to be $19.99 Euros, I imagine it's going to be $19.99 Pounds or $17.99 Pounds, I might actually just check Steam right now because I care so much to make sure that we get the fact checked right, err it doesn't say on Steam right now, okay so I'm going to go with $19.99 which is about £5 more or $5 more than the original game launched for which when you think about gaming today is actually really insane, this is one of the most anticipated games of all time, definitely one of the most anticipated Indies of all time and I think that while initially there seemed to be a bubble around what Hollow Knight Silksong and it's hype meant to a lot of gamers, as we've seen over the weekend and over the weeks leading up to Silksong's launch when it was officially confirmed with Hollow Knight's original player count just getting absolutely smashed every day, it's now 70,000 players which isn't enough to say compete with the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 or Kingdom Thunder Labyrinth 2 but it is something that's very very impressive for a game of it's size and it's scope and Hollow Knight Silksong is looking to likely break those records by a lot, the fact that it's only, oh sorry Japanese Yen, yeah $2300 there, Europe €19.99, but yes and also the release time will be 3 o'clock PM for British Summer time or 4 o'clock for Central European Summer time and therefore that means I believe about 7 AM Pacific Time and about sort of 11 AM Eastern Time, about 10 AM Eastern Time over in the US, but yeah those are exciting developments for Hollow Knight Silksong, we now know exactly when it's going to be coming out, it's not going to be launching at midnight for a lot of people on the 4th of September but that doesn't necessarily matter because as soon as it does release people are going to be really really excited and playing it, we won't have a review for a little while because they're not giving out review codes which is completely in Team Cherry's right, it will mean though that people are just going to be buying the game I think at launch which is perfectly fine, are you going to be buying Hollow Knight Silksong at launch? Let me know, if you're not you're like me because you just didn't quite catch on to the original game, maybe once all the hype has died down will be when the perfect time is to jump in, I don't know, let me know what you think on Hollow Knight Silksong and I'll see you tomorrow for some more Johto news, goodbye."