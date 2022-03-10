Decorator by day, ghost hunter by night - There Are No Ghosts At The Grand Gamescom 2025 interview with Friday Sundae

We spoke with creative director and founder Anil Glendinning and technical animator Chi Chii Huang, all to learn more about the anticipated and stylish musical adventure.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor.Today, you might be able to tell, we're currently in front of the There Are No Ghosts At The Grand booth in Xbox's big booth at Hall 7."
"It's a bit loud, it's lively, it's chaotic from the consumer section.I'm here with Anil and Chi Chii to talk a little bit about the game.So, what you've developed here seems to be a really unique and fresh concept.So tell me, where did the inspiration come from?Where did the idea for There Are No Ghosts At The Grand come from?Well actually, we just started off wanting to tell a ghost story."
"And as we started scratching the surface and thinking about what it means to be a ghost story, about creepy, the past, memory and decay, we thought, why don't we set it in the UK?That sounds perfect."
"So thinking about the UK in the late 80s and the early 90s, that was the inspiration behind our creepy Doctor Who style vibe and our music, our spooky ska, our reggae, all of it just came from where we grew up and what we knew."
"So tell me a little bit about the choice of music and how that plays into the game and how that defines the experience.Each character is defined by their own specific genres that's tailored to the specific characters."
"So it's just dependent on who you meet within the game and discovering what they're like and the music is tailored to that.And how does that fit into the gameplay then?Obviously it's about restoring this hotel and dealing with the supernatural visitors that also inhabit it, right?Yeah. So each of the characters have their own theme song going from spooky ska to reggae to wartime jazz and even skater punk."
"During key moments of their storyline, they will burst into song.The No Ghosts of the Grand is not a traditional musical.It's more like finding a cool, dusty album of British ska and reggae songs from the 80s.And so they kind of sing and you interact."
"Sometimes you're driving, sometimes you're decorating and sometimes there's ghosts swirling all around you.So it really integrates into the gameplay in a fun, interesting and natural way.So obviously you mentioned that you wanted to set it in the UK with that British theme to it."
"How does that seep into the gameplay?The humour that the British people as a whole are known for?First, the weather.We've got different kinds of weather."
"We've got overcast, raining, maybe sunshine if you're lucky.We have eccentric and strange locals who don't want you to be there.So, you know, very much like the UK.The character that you play, Chris David, he's an American."
"And so he feels like a fish out of water.This isn't London or some fancy historical home.This isn't the Britain that we show tourists.This is a dilapidated seaside town like the places that some of us grew up in."
"And so it's eccentric, it's funny, it's spooky.It's like the shows that we grew up with like Doctor Who or Red Dwarf or League of Gentlemen or Space.And it follows some of the same music that we love from that period as well."
"So we wanted to really show players a funny, interesting, quirky and spooky side of the UK that they may not have seen before.Tell me a little bit about the hotel itself.What kind of systems do you have in play there?What can we be expected to do as players?Well, at first you have these power tools that, you know, they're a bunch of furniture just kind of huddled together like DIY tools."
"And that's why we have like Robert C. McBrushy, who's there to help you and guide you through using these power tools.And you go through, you renovate the hotel, you blast down wallpapers and then, you know, paint over it with customizable like wallpaper."
"And yeah, then go through and decorate using different furniture.Yeah.And tell me a little bit about this key art we got here, because clearly the cat is very important, right?He may or may not be the center of everything."
"So that's Mr. Bones, can I swear?That's Mr. Bones the bastard.By day, a normal cat, but by night, something much more darker, mysterious and malevolent.You know, it's not just a hotel that you have in the game."
"We have this open world town that you can explore.And the depths of the hotel is central to everything.Mr. Bones the bastard knows a lot about what's going on and about the creepy things that slither and lurk beneath the wallpaper and the facades of the building."
"And maybe even the player character himself knows a little bit more than he's letting on.The game is about mysteries layered upon mysteries.We start with a very simple premise.You're just here to decorate a hotel."
"But within a few minutes in the game, you'll realize there's much more going on.And we really can't wait for players to experience all the mysteries.And I believe you have a set amount of time, right?To get things right before everything starts going wrong for the player?In a manner of speaking, yes."
"The game is split into a day-night cycle.Now you can spend as much time as you want during the day decorating.It doesn't turn to night until you rest and trigger the next cycle.You can spend as much time as you want at night time if you can last that long."
"Because things tend to change around here when the sun goes down.Every time you change days, the clock will tick down.You have exactly 30 days and 30 nights to get the job done.Now this is a narrative game."
"So depending on how much you get done within that time, will change the ending, will change the characters.If you're doing really, really well, the game may find ways to trip you up.And if you're doing badly, maybe it'll find ways to help you along as well."
"We really want to tell an interesting and exciting story.But 30 days and 30 nights. Keep an eye on that clock.So what's the current plan for release and when can we expect the game to be coming out?We are looking to ship late next year."
"Now it's going to be coming to Games Pass on day one, so look out for it there.We're also going to be releasing on PC as well.We are looking at other platforms, but keep an eye on us for later announcements further down the line.And there's a final question then for you both."
"When the game does eventually come out, what's one thing you're really excited for players to experience for themselves?McRushy, because he is my child.And we can't wait for players to experience all of the mysteries and the stories and the lore that we have carefully hidden in every nook and cranny of the hotel and the town and all the surrounding islands."
Well, there you have it. There are no ghosts of the Grand.If you haven't already seen the reveal trailer and whatnot, go and watch it.You'll absolutely love it. It's a delightful trailer.
And yeah, for more on the game, which is launching late 2026