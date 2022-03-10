Phantom Blade Zero - Gamescom 2025 Interview

S-GAME brought a new playable demo of the highly-anticipated Action-RPG to the massive event in Cologne and here Tobias shared all the latest developments on the kung-fu-powered hack and slash.
"Hi friends, this is Gamescom, this is noisy, this is loud, and it's not even the public day, this is Wednesday, and I'm paying a visit to the booth for Phantom Blade Zero, which is a game we know and love at Gamereactor from both the Summer Game Fest, Gamescom last year, and wow, Tobias, this grew up a lot, coming from last year's booth, it was a little room, this is huge, and people are already playing, queuing, it's not even the public day, so what can you tell me about that growth? The game is not even out."
"It's quite interesting to see, actually if you think about how tight everything was last year, and today, for the whole week, we are now in the Hall 6, the main Hall, everyone will look at us, maybe a little bit underwhelming from the design, but if you get inside and play demo, you will completely get stunned and overwhelmed from the new demo, it's very good and quite different than the one we had before, basically."
"And I heard it's faster, new weapon, new executions, what can you tell me about that build?You have like 3 new bosses, also like new enemy types you can witness there, they are very interesting to fight, they are also like a hidden one you can try to find, you maybe need to ask us to get a hint for it, but it's quite cool to play, and it's also like every one you do, it's quite different."
"There are so many more things to do, to witness, more weapons, we have many, I think 8 of the new primary weapons, 5 Phantom Edges to test and play around, and all of them are stunning, like there's nothing I can tell more, they are all stunning, all the animations just look as good as last year and even better."
"I don't know how it's even possible, but I'm quite impressed, everyone is quite impressed, the feedback they gave me, everyone is astonished, so...Which would you say is the main progress the game made coming from last year, which was the last build we saw?Would you say is it more fast-paced, is it the weapons, is it the possibilities in combat, is it the exploration, what can you tell me is like a highlight now?I think the highlight is that there's... how should I explain it?There's everything, everything is more there, there's more content in it right now."
"You can explore, you see a little bit more from the map, you witness a little bit more from the map, there are weapons to try out, they are all different, that's the cool thing, I think one hour is a little bit less time for just playing once, also if you want to do two runs, and also Hellwalker mode, you need to try Hellwalker mode if you're here, it's very, very different than normal modes, the enemies kind of improved on what they do, they also try to fake you out, I never witnessed something in the game like this before, also it's quite new how the whole mechanics are working right now, all of that just feels a little bit more polished than last year, and the whole concept of that, it's just better."
"There's no specific thing to talk about which is now good, everything is now better.And finally, the new demo, the new content, is it teasing or telling players anything else about the lore and the story?What are we going to see here?There are some lore pieces to collect, we can get some information out of that, but they are not that deep."
"We're gonna tell them a little bit more, as a player guide, we're gonna tell them a little bit more that Soul has only 66 days more to live, and that he's trying to find the perfect transcendence.I know, I know."
"We don't know much about the transcendence right now, but we will know when the game comes out.But the whole mystery, the whole myth is just getting a little bit more alive, the whole world is just getting a little bit more alive than before."
"So we're on a good way.Speaking about which, what can you tell me about release details?Are we getting them this year?Are you guys gonna have a publisher?Are you going to auto-publish yourselves?We're gonna publish the release date somewhere this year."
"Sometime this year?Yeah, sometime.Before the year's end?I hope so.What about the publisher?You still cannot announce anything on that?No."
"I think that's fair enough.We will queue, or hopefully skip the queue, and play the game here at Gamescom.You should do that if you are here in Cologne.It's gonna take a while because the queues are already gathering here."
"But thank you so much for your time, Tobias.It's been a pleasure.It was a pleasure to meet you."