GRTV News - Mortal Kombat 2 has been delayed to May

The movie will now be coming much later than expected.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about something that happened right at the end of last week actually, because as we were all getting ready for the weekend Warner Brothers decided to make an announcement that I think kind of surprised a few people because it looked like this thing was a surefire premiere."
"Basically they've announced that Mortal Kombat 2, not a sequel game, but you know the sequel film will actually be coming later than expected. It has been delayed out of the October premiere window as we were expecting and it will now be coming in May 2026. So with that being the case let's dive on in and have a look. So yeah Mortal Kombat 2 has been delayed by eight months, you will have to settle with something else on the silver screen in October as the Mortal Kombat sequel premieres in May. So yeah the idea was that we would get to enjoy really gory fatalities and entertainment violence of the most entertaining kind in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 on October 24th. But it's a really packed week with lots of big movies and Halloween just around the corner when people tend to want to enjoy a horror movie in the darkness of the cinema. So what is Warner Brothers doing about this? Well Deadline reports that they have simply chosen to postpone the release and by a considerable margin. Instead of a later autumn premiere which would have required another movie to be moved it will now launch on May 15th next year. Deadline points out that it's not a lack of quality that has led to the decision. The film has received top ratings at test screenings but rather a simple attempt to sell as many movie tickets as possible. Were you planning to go see Mortal Kombat 2 and are you okay with having to wait until May to see Carl Urban in the role of Johnny Cage? Now I am actually surprised that it's coming a little bit later than this because I think well you do tend to see production companies aim for the summer it's like this big sort of blockbuster premiere window when all the big films tend to come out you know there's sort of two periods of the year where lots of big movies come out and that's Christmas or let's call it the Thanksgiving holiday period from like Thanksgiving in the US up till Christmas and then also the summer as well they're the two like sort of big periods for the blockbuster movies to make their arrival and I think Mortal Kombat 2 is just on the outside of being a blockbuster I think there's a very big film and people are gonna be very excited about it but I don't think it quite lives up to the standards of say like this year we had a new Jurassic film we had a new Mission Impossible a new Marvel movie F1 lots of really big name films that are coming out I think Mortal Kombat 2 is just on the cusp of being like those films it's not quite there which is why I think that you know getting it out in a period where it's a little bit slower i.e. like for example November this year is probably or early November this year is probably quite a smart idea I think this film will do as well as we expect I don't think it's gonna be you know nearly a billion dollar earner but it should generate a few hundred million at the box office and again lead to hopefully decent sort of perception from fans and critics alike because that was the case of the first film it was not like a rip-roaring success or anything like that it just did well and hopefully this film will be the same as well it'll pay homage to the games it'll lead the story in quite an interesting and unique direction and it'll give us a really intriguing take on Johnny Cage in a way that we haven't really seen the character in that light on the big screen but again as more comes out about this film be sure to keep your post updated the delay does mean that it gives Warner Brothers plenty more time to continue marketing in it and share little bits of snippets about it so I assume that we will see more trailers and whatnot in the near future but again as that all comes we should keep posting updated so until the next time yeah that's all the time that I have on this episode of GRTV news so I'll see you all on the next one"