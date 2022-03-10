Celebrating the launch of The Rogue Prince of Persia - Gamescom Interview with Dylan Eurlings and Matthew Houghton of Evil Empire

We chat about the past, present, and future of The Rogue Prince of Persia at Gamescom 2025.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex, I'm here with Gamereactor at Gamescom.We're talking Rogue Prince of Persia today, and it's an exciting, exciting time for Rogue Prince of Persia.After a good time in Early Access, you guys have launched the 1.0 version."
"It was an exciting shadow drop, you guys managed to keep that secret.How was it keeping that secret for so long?And how big is the weight off your shoulders now that it's released and revealed?Yeah, so I think we had to keep it for like two months, even from some people in the team as well, which was like, yeah, it was hard."
"Yeah, it was a bit hard.But yeah, like you said, now it's just like a relief to finally release the game, especially after the long Early Access period as well.So yeah, yeah, feeling good."
"Yeah, same here.Like I'm both excited and curious to see how players react to the game.And yeah, it's a relief that it's finally out.It's gone through sort of quite a, in a short period in Early Access, it feels like it's gone quite a lot through a lot of iteration."
"Could you talk a bit about how the process has been with sort of player feedback and taking that on and also realizing your original vision from what you wanted it to be from the original Early Access to this now full release?Yeah."
"Yeah, so if you've seen the game Early Access release and now, it's like basically a completely new game almost.Obviously, we've kept like the key elements, but we've improved on many things.Most of that was with the community on Discord."
"Like we obviously had our own plans, our vision for the game.But then every time we implemented something, we always listened to the feedback.Like that's the whole point of doing Early Access.So yeah, like you said, we've iterated many times on many things and improved a ton of things as well."
"But yeah, it's been a bit crazy actually looking back at old footage and now and seeing how everything's changed.Yeah, but it's been a good journey.Yeah, I agree."
"I mean, not much to add on my side.It was, yeah, it was a great Early Access.I mean, we had the most amazing community of players and they were helping a lot to shape the game up."
"Like we had some fun times, fun contests in the Discord servers.And so like, for instance, we had a skin contest and player would like draw their favorite version of the prince and it ended up being in the game."
"Like we have eight or nine custom skins made by the community.That was cool.Speaking of the look of the prince, that also went under a big underchange.I know you guys have sort of spoken about it in the past, but could you maybe sort of talk a bit more about what led to that being sort of, I guess, the finalized version of the prince that you've gone with?That's an art director question."
"Yeah, for sure.So yeah, during the Early Access, we made a big update that had a lot of content in it and also a big art rework.We did this because when we released the game, we had a lot of feedback from players that were not so convinced with how the game looked."
"So we decided to treat this feedback as if it was a gameplay feedback.Like it's just something we could polish and adjust during this period.So we tried to push the level of details further.We tried to change a bit some of the color palettes and we pushed the game in a direction that is a bit more polished and detailed, I would say."
"And so we also changed the skin color of the prince because he was purple before.Yeah, that's the thing that most people notice because it's like, yeah, right in the key art."
"And so yeah, when we were pushing the level of detail further, the old purple skin was starting to feel a bit weird.So we decided to get rid of it, but we still kept it as a skin for people who liked the purple prince."
"Was there a fear with some of the early access stuff that there would be too much of a shift from what the original purpose of the project was?Was there ever a moment where you felt like it's getting out of hand with trying to reach the community's idea while also keeping your own ideas?I don't think so, no."
"We kept the vision for the game, which was have the back wall run and acrobatic combat.So we always had that sole purpose to go to.Obviously we listened to the community and we took on board what they were saying and their suggestions, but we always knew what we wanted out of the game."
"So yeah, it was collaborative, but we never lost sight of what we wanted to do.Happy with that.I was going to ask as well something that you were talking about there with everything being on the table and everything you guys seeing as a gameplay feedback when you were talking about the art before."
"Was that the case for everything that you were going with with Rogue Prince of Persia?Because I love the twangs of the music when you first start kicking about in the game."
"But were there points where you could have gone, okay, if the players don't like that, we'll change that with everything?Well, not everything for sure.But once you start opening the doors to feedback, player will complain about lots of stuff, especially give lots of crazy ideas."
"So you have to know what you're looking for when you are looking for feedback.So yeah, what we would do is ask for specific feedback about, for instance, the medallion system that we have in the game."
"This is something we iterated a lot on.So at first it was too complex.And so we tried to simplify it and make it more fun while not breaking the flow of the run."
"And so that's one of the things we would ask people, okay, what do you think?Should we maybe remove this aspect of the design and make it like this, like this?So yeah, we targeted specific subjects."
"With it going into 1.0, obviously there's going to be a lot of new players trying this for the first time.But there's also that community that, as we've said, has been really, really loyal."
"How do you...Is it tricky to balance the game in that aspect of like, there's going to be loads of people who are brand new to this, and there's also this hardcore community that we know."
"When you're looking to launch, do you sort of...Is there a bit of a conundrum in how to balance those two very distinct player bases?We tried to make it accessible to everyone first."
"And then you could make a run, not easily, but if you know Action Roguelikes, you could probably do your first run in a couple of hours.But we've got a ton of difficulty levels you can add afterwards."
"You customize yourself.Every time you win a run, you get a new stone, which has a certain effect.And you can add that to increase difficulty for yourself."
"And then there's so many things to discover.Like, even if you do one run, okay, you've seen like 10% of the game.There's still so much other stuff to do, other stuff to experiment with."
"So, yeah, our idea was to make it more accessible than other Action Roguelikes, but afterwards you can tailor it to be how you want, basically.That's the philosophy."
"That's true.Happy with that? Approved?Yeah.That's approved? Yeah, okay.You got off, yeah, got off looking there with me."
"Yeah, so I guess this is a really exciting time for Prince of Persia in terms of, we've had The Lost Crown recently.We've got Rogue Prince of Persia this year."
"And then soon we're going to have the sort of Prince of Persia remake.What makes now the best time to be, from your guys' totally unbiased point of view, what makes now the best time to be a Prince of Persia player?That you've got a load of different genres coming."
"Like, yeah, you've had the Metroidvania, you've got an Action Roguelike, and obviously they're talking about the remake.Like, we don't know much about that, because we're still Evil Empire."
"We're not privy to all that information.But it's like, enjoy it.You know, you've got different games with different types.Okay, if you don't like one type, that's fine."
"But, you know, you're going to have three games.Why not?Yeah, exactly.Yeah.I mean, I watched it."
"I can't remember it.It was a long time ago.But, yeah, I mean, Jake in the Hole, Beef Cave or something like that.Not really."
"No, no, no.Have you seen the film?No, I haven't, actually.No.I haven't seen it."
"It's incredible.You should get everyone in the office around.I don't think it'd actually be a memorable watch night.But, you know, you've got to see it, I feel like."
"Guys, thank you so much for your time.Could you tell the lovely people at home where they can check out The Rogue Prince of Persia?And obviously it's out now, so where can they get it?So they can get it on Xbox, on Games Pass as well, and then PlayStation and PlayStation Plus as well."
"And then obviously Steam, Ubisoft Store, and Switch is coming soon.Anything else?Nothing to add.That was perfect."
"Brilliant.Guys, thank you so much.Thank you.Thank you."