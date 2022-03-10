GRTV News - Ghost of Yotei has gone gold

Sucker Punch's follow-up has concluded development and is ready for launch.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about one of the biggest games of the year and a game that I would describe that has gone as going a little bit under the radar, we're talking about Ghost of Yotai, now this is a game, again it's a big game, aside from Death Stranding 2 on the beach you would argue that it is the biggest sort of PlayStation 5 exclusive game of the year, but it's also a game that hasn't necessarily had the fanfare surrounding it in the same way that other titles have, mainly because Sony have been quite strange in the way they've been marketing it, the trailers and the way they've been publishing the trailers and the way they've been sort of sharing additional information about the game has been unusual on Sony's behalf shall we say, but the point is that the game is nearly here, we're about just over a month away from launch and with that being the case, Sucker Punch has finally revealed that Ghost of Yotai has gone gold and is ready for launch."
