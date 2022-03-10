GRTV News - Saber chief teases Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III

It's a small tease, but it's likely all we'll get for the foreseeable future.
without further ado, today we're talking Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 3 and a little, albeit, I will admit this is a very little tease from Sabre Chief Tim Willits who IGN was speaking to at Gamescom this year, I spoke to him about Space Marine 2 at Gamescom last year, just a little plug there because I am a shameless shill for my own content, but in any case Willits wanted to remain mostly tight lipped, the IGN article does make note that the interviewer tried multiple times to get him to talk about Space Marine 3 at which he didn't really respond to it, he did say about the fact that it was announced quite early this year as being something that just Sabre and Focus like to do with big projects like that, it's no surprise that Space Marine 3 is coming, Space Marine 2 sold like 7 million copies before the year was out at the end of 2024 I think or at the very least within it's first year of launching which has been a massive, massive success for Sabre and Focus Interactive and a massive success for Games Workshop as well, the Warhammer IP owner, so the fact that it's happening isn't anything that's going to shock anyone but the fact that it was announced so soon, it was announced in March of this year, did come as quite a surprise for a lot of people and some people were a bit concerned about Space Marine 2. Anyway, since then we've had no updates on it because Sabre wanted to let everyone know that basically Space Marine 2 is still the primary focus and will be the primary focus as Space Marine 3 is likely years away. However, Willits did say that he is working with, or sorry, Sabre is working with Games Workshop to brainstorm ideas for Space Marine 3 right now. He said and I quote, we're working with Games Workshop, they're the best ever and they're such a rich universe that we're pulling stuff from and they've given us some ideas that are amazing, they've given us some really cool ideas, their brains are just like wow, so lots of super great ideas from Games Workshop. So yeah, as I said not a lot to go on there but you can imagine that Games Workshop is heavily tied into making sure that this game is, if not as big of a success as Space Marine 2, near that sort of tent pole because with 7 million copies sold and a lot of people getting into Warhammer now, I mean Warhammer has blown up I think it's fair to say in recent years in terms of interest in the hobby and a lot of that is thanks to wider material like Space Marine, like Rogue Trader, like Vermintide and Darktide, those video games that make people go I'd like to check out the tabletop game behind that and so obviously Games Workshop are going to want to promote their own product through stuff like that and yet we still don't really know what it's going to be about. We'd imagine that Titus is going to be involved and there's going to be some follow up there. We also might see a follow up sooner than that because Tim Willits did kind of tease some Space Marine 2 DLC as well. He said we have some plans but we have to work with Focus to get the right announcement but nothing is off the table when asked about a possible campaign DLC for Space Marine 2. Space Marine 2's campaign did end on a bit of a cliffhanger with the reveal of Leandros as the Chaplain, spoilers for Space Marine 2 if you've not played it, sorry about that, but we didn't really get anywhere to go from there. Then again Space Marine 1 ends with a big cliffhanger and it took 13 years to get a sequel for that so perhaps we won't see anything until we see Space Marine 3 in terms of story but it would be a moneymaker and it would be a way to keep people invested in Space Marine 2 because otherwise they've just got to play the very short campaign and then some PvE as well. But yeah, let me know what you're excited about about the future of Space Marine, what you want to see in Space Marine 3 and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GLTV news. Goodbye.